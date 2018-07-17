Tencent: Enormous Potential, Multiple Growth Drivers

Other than social media networks and games, Tencent has future drivers of growth which include cloud networks, advertising, as well as AI.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a leader in the social media and video gaming space in China, and has multiple drivers for it to realise exponential returns. Its share price has taken a beating due to the recent trade war between the US and China, which provides a fantastic opportunity to pick up one of China's mammoth of a technology stock.

Starting off by showing the revenue growth Tencent has had in the past years will give investors a good idea of the type of leadership and growth drivers the company has enjoyed in its space. The company's revenue was RMB 19.6B in 2010 and RMB 237.8B in 2017, which amounts to a staggering CAGR of 36%.

The company's core revenue driver is in the social networks and online gaming segment, both of which it enjoys robust leadership status in. The company owns Weixin/WeChat and QQ, two social media or instant messaging platforms which are extremely popular in China. The combined user base across both platforms stands at 1.7B, as of 31 March 2018.

The sheer number of functionalities on Weixin/WeChat is tremendous. In China, people use the social media platform not simply to send instant messages to each other, but also to make in-store payments, transfer money, split bills, hail rides, read news, pay for bills, buy food, etc.

According to Harvard Business Review 2017, the bulk or 71% of Tencent's revenues is derived from providing value added services in two segments: 1) online/mobile games and 2) social networks revenue. Tencent monetizes its large social media user base through digital content subscriptions, QQ membership subscriptions, and virtual item sales. The company is also able to harness this large pool of users to create a strong gaming community for its online/mobile games.

Tencent is a global gaming kingpin. It is the creator of the world's top-grossing game by revenue Honour of Kings, which is also China's most popular game with 200 million registered users. The game was so addictive that Tencent had to introduce restrictions for young players.

China surpassed the US as the world's largest gaming market in terms of revenue in 2016, accounting for $25B out of the total global gaming revenue of $100B. Tencent is a market leader in this space, owning Riot Games (maker of League of Legends, the PC game with the biggest player base in the world). It has a 25% stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) as well, and recently acquired Supercell, maker of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. Tencent typically allows users to play the game for free, but charges them for in-store purchases, so to amass a stable and large-enough gaming community.

For me, Tencent's strength lies in its tremendous ecosystem, where all the gears fit with and complement each other. The synergies are fantastic, with the company's large user base via its social networks, which helps Tencent harness revenue from its gaming and online payments operations. On top of that, Tencent has additional streams of revenue from advertising, cloud networks, and perhaps in the future, from its AI unit, which is in its infancy stages. Advertising alone accounts for above 90% of Facebook's revenue, but only 18% for Tencent. The potential for Tencent is enormous, and it possesses multiple revenue drivers.

Tencent has suffered a dip of late, and is 20% below its all-time highs, largely due to trade tensions simmering between the US and China. This is a good opportunity to pick up the stock. Tencent is currently trading at 38x P/E, but if revenue is growing at 30% as mentioned earlier in the article, the company's P/E ratio could fall back just below 30 should FY18's revenue maintain this pace.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.