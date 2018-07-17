Cullen-Frost Bankers: A Lower-Cost Producer In The Banking Industry

This will matter more & more in the future as interest rates rise and the banking industry returns to a more normal environment.

Cullen Frost Bankers has one of the lowest costs of funding, allowing it larger profit margins than a "normal" bank.

Bank revenue is divided into two broad categories: "Net interest income" & "Non-interest income".

Net interest income is the interest a bank collects from loans minus the interest it pays to its depositors or other sources of funding. This is the cyclical part of the banking business and it follows the interest rate cycle that the Federal Reserve always tries to influence.

Non-interest income is deposit & lending fees, transactional fees, commissions and other various service fees depending on the bank. The big banks (like BAC, WFC, JPM, C) make 40%-50% of their revenue from this category.

Historically, the bulk of a bank's profits comes from net interest income. And the bulk of a bank's losses come from its loan portfolio. However, over the last decade of repressed interest rates, the winners have been those with the more creative fees and charges. As interest rates stayed close to zero for such a long period of time, banks had to get creative in order to increase profits.

This trend though is bound to change sooner or later. Especially as the Fed continues to increase interest rates and inflation continues to creep up. The banking environment will slowly but surely return to a more normal state were net-interest income & loan quality will play the main role in a bank's performance.

One of the best banks to own in an environment like that is Cullen-Frost Bankers (CFR), a bank with very low funding cost and a very conservative loan portfolio. In banking, as in any commodity industry, the lower-cost producer wins. They win because they can tough it out in the hard part of the cycle and generate enormous profits in the "easier" part.

Frost is certainly a low-cost producer. Below, is a comparison table with the funding sources and their respective costs for the big 4 banks I mentioned above and Frost. The data are from their 2017 10-Ks.

As you can see, Frost doesn't only have a lower funding cost. Its funding cost is a fraction of the bigger banks' equivalent numbers. And with significantly lower risk as it has no significant debt. Its "other" portion (which is pretty small anyway) is more than 80% comprised of "fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements" which are an extremely low-cost form of funding.

Furthermore, Frost's deposits are likely to remain cheap for the foreseeable future as customers have gotten used to ultra-low rates (excerpt from Frost's 2017 10-K):

" During 2017, the effective federal funds rate increased 75 basis points (25 basis points in each of March, June and December) to end the year at 1.50%. We are primarily funded by core deposits, with non-interest-bearing demand deposits historically being a significant source of funds. This lower-cost funding base is expected to have a positive impact on our net interest income and net interest margin in a rising interest rate environment. Federal prohibitions on the payment of interest on demand deposits were repealed in 2011. Nonetheless, we have not experienced any significant additional costs as a result."

This means that Frost's deposit costs are not rising in tandem with the fed funds rate. And while they will start rising at some point, there will be a significant lag that will benefit Frost enormously.

Now that we saw just how great Frost's funding structure is let's see how a rise in interest rates would affect its earnings. Keep in mind that the following calculations are rough, back-of-the-envelope stuff. I am trying to be directionally right with this, as there are a lot of moving parts for me to calculate the exact numbers. I will just try to isolate the core numbers that matter and see where they will get us.

In 2017 Frost had $24,932,506,000 in net loans and its securities portfolio (see table below from its 2017 10-K). On these assets, it earned $850,403,000 or approximately 3.41% in interest income. It also earned $42,544,000 as interest on its cash deposits and on federal funds sold and resell agreements. I will ignore this $42mil for my later calculations.

It paid $17,188,000 on total deposits (I am including non-interest ones) of $26,872,389,000 or 0.064%. It also paid $9,337,000 on federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements, short-term and long-term borrowings. I will ignore these $9.3mil for my calculations.

Also, as you can see in the table below (from the 2017 10-K) loan charge-offs are very low, which is characteristic of Frost's conservative underwriting. For our purposes, I will ignore the charge-off rate as it is too low to materially affect our outcome.

In 2017, non-interest income was $336,470,000 and operating expenses were $759,069,000.

For our interest rate sensitivity test I will use the following numbers:

Net loans and securities of $25bil with 50% being loans and 50% securities.

Deposits of $27bil with the same composition as in 2017 (interest-bearing deposits account for 58% approximately).

$350mill of non-interest income and

$800mil of operating expenses.

Now let's see what happens if we raise interest rates by 2%.

Interest income on our $25bil of assets will be about 5.40% or $1.35bil

Minus $330mil if all the 2% raise passes through to the interest-bearing part of the deposits or just $20mil if deposit cost stays the same. Given that both scenarios are unlikely I will just use their average, $175mil.

plus $350mill of non-interest income

minus $800mil of operating expenses

This calculates to an estimate of $725mil of pre-tax income. At a reasonable 11% tax rate we get a net income of about $645mil or about 77% higher than what Frost earned in 2017. Of course, this will not happen all at once, as loans will have to mature and be renewed and interest rates will rise gradually.

As I said above, this is a rough calculation. In reality, things will happen slowly, gradually and there will also be some noise from the various economic developments.

Wrapping it up

The point of this article was to give you an idea of how sensitive Frost is to interest rate changes. I believe that this objective has been achieved.

Personally, I believe that in the following 5 years interest rates will rise at least 2%-4% from current levels. I believe this because I see high inflation on the horizon. And this the main reason why I have 20% of my portfolio in Frost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.