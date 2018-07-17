Ericsson: Glimpse Into Crucial Second Half

The two key items in my mind: the state of the 5G upgrade cycle and the results of the company's ongoing restructuring.

The rubber is about to hit the road.

This Wednesday morning, Swedish network equipment provider Ericsson (ERIC) is scheduled to release the results of its 2Q18. I believe this will be one of the company's most important quarters of the past couple of years. It will be a crucial time to (1) further assess Ericsson's prospects in the race for 5G infrastructure spending, which is showing signs of heating up as we move into the back half of the year, and (2) measure the impact of the company's restructuring efforts, which started to produce more noticeable results in 1Q18.

Credit: Ericsson

On the business development side, expectations are high for 5G-related projects, particularly in North America -- a geography in which Ericsson finally performed relatively well last quarter (see graph below). There is little doubt that this new wave of mobile network upgrades, possibly followed by IoT spending, is the key factor driving the stabilization of a sector that has just undergone a tough handful of years. A cautious outlook on the state of the 4G-to-5G transition could bode ill at least for investor sentiment if not for near-term financial results, but I doubt that pessimism will dominate the narrative this Wednesday.

Less encouraging will probably be the LTE business in China, now that the upgrade projects seem to have largely come to an end. Here, analysts and investors should not be taken by surprise, as the unwind has been gradual over a multi-quarter period. Lastly on revenues, FX should also play an important role in determining whether consensus $5.52 billion will be reached, given the globally diversified nature of Ericsson's business. Considering last quarter's FX villain, the South African rand, has had a much stronger 2Q18, I expect a bit less of currency headwinds this time around.

Source: company slides

On margins, I believe Ericsson should see a repeat of the solid results delivered in 1Q18, when GM of 36% fell only about one percentage point short of the low end of the 2020 target range. This is the case because much of Ericsson's margin improvement has come on the back of workforce reduction (total internal and external headcount had been down 20,000 between the beginning of 2017 and last quarter), which tends to generate "sticky" cost benefits. The same will likely be true of opex, with G&A reduction likely more than offsetting what I expect to be incremental R&D spending needed to support the growth initiatives.

On the stock

I have certainly been more skeptical of ERIC, particularly when the company was scrambling to put the house in order while the macro landscape looked far from being stable -- think of this time last year. Today, the company seems to be in the early stages of an upswing that is both macro-driven (improvement in network spending environment) and company specific (restructuring efforts that have been successful so far).

Yet, I fear that a stock that is up 14% YTD and 21% since after last July's share price unwind may have already priced in a good bit of the expected positives. Notice above how ERIC still trades at a substantial and widening forward EV/EBITDA premium compared to peer Nokia (NOK), a company and stock that I perceive to be of higher quality. On a price to tangible book basis, ERIC trades on par with NOK, but the discount gap has narrowed substantially since July 2017.

In the end, I think ERIC could see upside from current levels driven by the factors discussed above. But I continue to prefer NOK due to asset quality and valuation, at least.

