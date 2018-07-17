JPMorgan: Digital Banking And Dividend Growth

The company remains at the forefront of consumer banking by launching their FINN digital banking application on iOS devices.

Quick Synopsis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported another strong quarter beating on earnings per share $2.26 actual vs. $2.22 estimates. Their strong financial results indicate they are class leader in the banking/finance sector and company to watch over the coming quarters. The finance sector has benefited from rate increases and rising net interest margins on their consumer loan products. JPMorgan has a wide product base and the brand recognition that make them the company to watch in the financial sector.

The strong financial results are supplemented with a shifting strategy with the bank announcing a new product launch into the digital banking sphere, which could serve as barometer for the state of traditional brick and mortar banking.

The bank's new product is called FINN and it differs from their Chase Bank checking services in that it is a fully digital checking account. This new digital banking product just launched and is immaterial to earnings, but highlights JPMorgan's ability to transition into the digital realm that many millennials currently partake in and portrays a dramatic shift in the banking sector.

Valuation

JPMorgan is the class leader in financial services by delivering consistent revenue and earnings growth to shareholders. The bank's strong financials and comprehensive product base make them worthy of a higher earnings multiple than peers. I believe a price to earnings ratio of 12.8 is an appropriate metric to value the share price.

With the most recent earnings reported at $2.26 per share, I get a near-term share price around $115.71 ($2.26 multiplied by a 12.8 PE ratio).

The bank has been performing over the last few years and they are positioned to capture the strength of the US consumer. Even with the US economy nearing the end of its expansionary cycle, I feel confident in JPMorgan's ability to capture new consumer trends and deploy their digital banking strategy in an effort to capture millennials into their ecosystem.

Keeping Shareholders At The Forefront

As of now, the Federal Reserve continues to approve plans the largest banks have to return capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Management remains committed to returning capital to shareholders and the announced their intentions to pay $11 billion in dividends and repurchase $24.5 billion in stock through the second quarter of 2019.

The quarterly common dividend is expected to be raised from $0.56 per share to $0.80 a share starting in the third quarter. That equates to a $3.20 annual payout or a 3% annual yield.

JPMorgan's dividend yield is increasing for the right reasons. The bank continues experiencing revenue growth and increasing operating cash flows which they can return to shareholders. The annual dividend growth rate is around 10% and is sustainable at the projected payout ratio of 35% ($0.80 dividend payout * 4 quarters, divided by $9.04 annual earnings estimate).

When compared to industry peer Wells Fargo who has a 2.78% yield, it's easy to see not all dividend yields are created equal. Wells Fargo yield is comparable because of a falling stock price and decreasing shareholder risk appetite, whereas JPMorgan's near 3% yield is the result of operational excellence and returning excess funds to shareholders.

Operational Excellence Highlighted

Consumer banking remains extremely profitable for the bank and is being driven by the strength of the US consumer. Home loans and business banking finished the second quarter at $12.5 billion (an annual increase of 7%) and created $3.4 billion of 2nd quarter 2018 net income. The consumer banks ecosystem of products "home loans, auto, consumer credit and merchant services" make it increasingly difficult for customers to escape and transition to another financial institution. The consumer banking segment is a one-stop shop for nearly every financial product and they provide class leading service to their customers.

The banks' ability to generate growth from non-lending activities could be a focal point in the second half of 2018, as the US consumer is at the end of the second longest expansionary cycle in US history.

The strength of the US consumer will come into focus as JPMorgan derives 21% of their revenue from consumer and business banking and 17.6% of revenue from credit card and merchant services.

As with any financial institution, the health of the credit markets and the ability to lend consumers will drive the stock price moving forward.

The bank mentioned a trend of customers shifting from savings into investments, this highlights the belief in the US economy and the ability to participate in the stock market.

Shift Into The Digital Banking Space

The changing landscape of the banking at your local branch is highlighted by the bank with the largest physical branch presence, Wells Fargo. Earlier this year, Wells Fargo announced plans to close over 800 branches by 2020. This transition from brick and mortar illustrates the shifting landscape of consumer banking and changing customer preference to bank digitally.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has the foresight to see the shifting landscape and recently launched a fully digital bank and checking service called FINN. This is different than their Chase account banking app, in that the entire banking service is electronic and not serviced by traditional bank branches.

It will allow customers to bank from their phone and enact transactions digitally such as payments, deposits, and savings. It shows the awareness of the bank to capture a growing customer trend and provide millennials an alternative to banking at a traditional bank location. They conduct most financial transactions from their smartphone and are reducing their reliance on bank teller interactions.

There is a lot to like with Chase's push into the full digital checking space, they are seeking to capture millennial customers while decreasing their reliance on physical branch locations to service their growing customer base.

Some highlights from the new application are:

The application has a user-friendly interface and the application tracks expenditures and where your money is going. Very data centric.

Consumers are incentivized to open a new account by receiving $100 bonuses for signing up. (They need to meet certain requirements to keep this bonus such as keeping the account open for 6 months and completing 10 transactions within 60 days).

The application has an autosave feature that is like the investing app Acorn's. Any excess change per transaction is rolled into a savings account and allows the user to save without consciously thinking about it.

Competition Is High

There is competition in this space from Aspiration, Ally Bank, and Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Aspiration and Ally have developed their business models on being fully digital, whereas Goldman is in a similar position as JPMorgan trying to capture an emerging trend.

The digital space is unique in that it doesn't operate the same. The overhead of brick and mortar branch locations isn't required. Tellers and other customer service staff aren't needed. Overhead is significantly less and the services provided are better if not a similar level of traditional banking locations. This last point is highlighted by digital banks providing higher interest rates paid out on cash deposits due to the lower cost structure.

Potential Growth Lever For FINN

One metric JPMorgan is lacking compared to their competitors is they only provide 0.01% interest on cash deposits, whereas their competitor Marcus pays cash deposits of 1.5%. Some people would see this as a disadvantage and could impede the roll out and market penetration of FINN.

I see this as a lever JPMorgan can utilize to expand their user base because you can always increase interest paid on cash deposits. Their competitors have set a high hurdle, whereas JPMorgan can pay higher interest rates on deposits as they see fit.

Another factor to consider is potential to add additional services, which could further trap customers in the ecosystem. There is an industry-wide push to modernize banking services and JPMorgan could utilize this FINN banking platform to offer their suite of services remotely.

I also see FINN having the potential to provide financial advising and planning services through video conference. This hasn't been mentioned by the bank, but it would seem logical in a digital push to automate other complimentary services for consumer banking customers. The application has customer spending preferences and could easily share this data with a wealth management professional.

Imagine a bubble popping up on the application that claims a JPMorgan Financial Advisor can help you save and invest for your future. A millennial would feel more comfortable receiving advice from the comfort of their home, rather than the office of a traditional Financial Advisor.

Disclaimer

Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice, it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only.

This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Dylan Quintilone CRD# 6732024

More information can be found about Copper Canyon LLC CRD#286061 here, by typing Copper Canyon LLC into the search box.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLF, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client portfolios that hold XLF Financial Select ETF and JP Morgan Common Stock.