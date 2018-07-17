Microsoft: High Expectations Rest On This Company

I estimate that investors would need to see a minimum of 25% earnings growth over the next five years for an annual return of 7% or greater.

That said, this stock needs to continue showing strong earnings growth to sustain its current value.

In my last article on Microsoft (MSFT) back in June, I made the argument that cloud-based growth would ensure continued growth in this stock going forward.

In particular, I cited that the growing importance of Azure as well as leveraging of AI technologies to enhance existing offerings would lead to further upside in the stock.

In this article, my intention is to delve deeper into Microsoft's earnings specifically, and determine whether the company can sustain growth at current growth rates.

Therefore, I chose to run a dividend discount model to determine the expected 5-year growth for Microsoft based on an estimated target price (note that 2018 is being included as Year 1).

Dividend Discount Model

I am making the following assumptions:

1. Earnings growth is assumed at 7% per year, in line with the 5-year average.

2. Expected dividend growth per year is assumed at 15%, in line with the historical 5-year average.

3. The discount rate is set at 7% - in line with the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

4. The current P/E ratio of 72.29x is assumed to be the terminal P/E ratio for the purposes of this model.

7% Annual Earnings Growth

Taking this into account, the DDM yields the following calculations:

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 15% annual dividend growth 1.68 1.93 2.22 2.56 2.94 7% discount rate 1.60 1.69 1.81 1.95 2.09

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 7% annual earnings growth 1.05 1.13 1.20 1.29 1.38 7% discount rate 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.98

Terminal P/E Ratio 72.29 Terminal P/E * Estimated 2020 EPS in Year 5 71.07 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 9.14 Estimated Price in Year 5 80.21 Upside/downside from price of $105.43 -23.91% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return -4.78%

Source: Author's Calculations

We see that based on the dividend discount model, the stock is estimated to have a downside of nearly 24% to an estimated price of $80.

Let's assume that an investor wanted to see a minimum return of just under 7% a year on the stock - or a price target of $141.

25% Annual Earnings Growth

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 15% annual dividend growth 1.68 1.93 2.22 2.56 2.94 7% discount rate 1.60 1.69 1.81 1.95 2.09

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 25% annual earnings growth 1.05 1.32 1.64 2.05 2.57 7% discount rate 0.98 1.15 1.34 1.57 1.83

Terminal P/E Ratio 72.29 Terminal P/E * Estimated 2020 EPS in Year 5 132.38 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 9.14 Target Price in Year 5 141.52 Upside/downside from price of $105.43 34.23% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 6.85%

We see that earnings growth would need to increase to an average of 25% per year for such a return.

Assuming Microsoft's P/E ratio remains at current levels, the stock would need to see significantly faster earnings growth from here to justify continued price increases.

Is Microsoft on Target For 25% Earnings Growth?

When I last wrote on Microsoft, I did allude to the fact that weak growth in non-performing segments such as mobile were dragging down overall earnings growth for Microsoft.

Moreover, I also argued that as Microsoft refocuses its business towards more profitable segments - cloud computing being the obvious one - that we would see further earnings growth as a result.

That said, for the years 2016 and 2017, we see that overall earnings growth increased by 12%, even with significant growth in the cloud computing segment during that time:

That said, Azure has been a driving force behind earnings growth in 2018. We see that normalized diluted EPS is up by over 33% since the start of the year:

Moreover, Azure itself has superseded Windows as the company's primary enterprise offering and is set to reach $100 billion in revenue over the next decade.

Looking forward to Q4 earnings, analysts are expecting Microsoft to come in at $1.08, which would represent 49% growth for 2018, well in excess of a 25% target. As well as the growth in Azure, earnings are expected to be lifted by growth in its Productivity and Business Process segment, which includes growth in LinkedIn, Dynamics 365, and Office 365.

The main risk for Microsoft at this point in time is that a large portion of growth is coming from Azure, and when sales growth inevitably starts to moderate at some point in the future, the company needs to be able to sustain earnings growth from other segments. While Microsoft has been successful in doing this, there are high expectations on this company right now.

Conclusion

To conclude, performance for the upcoming Q4 season is expected to be positive. Azure has been a driving force behind earnings growth for this company. As I stated, Microsoft has high expectations to meet given its recent success, and I estimate that the company needs to continue showing a minimum of 25% annual earnings growth over the next five years to yield significant returns for investors.

Microsoft is not a stock I would buy right now if you are a "value-oriented" investor. This company is quite expensive on a P/E basis given its recent growth. Given how earnings have been performing this year, there would certainly be a case for getting in at this price on future growth prospects. That said, expectations are high and a surprise earnings miss would likely mean a significant retraction in price going forward.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.