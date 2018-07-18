Cannae Holdings: Intriguing SOTP Play With Potential Q2 Catalyst

Taxes cloud that case a little - but there's still reason to see solid upside here fundamentally - and a management team with an impressive track record.

Net cash and the value of that asset alone support nearly the entire current market cap, leaving a restaurant business, a medical software provider, and assets seemingly for free.

Cannae Holdings (CNNE) is another branch off the Fidelity National Financial (FNF) tree. In 2014, FNF distributed tracking stock FNFV to cover a series of investments, including restaurant operator American Blue Ribbon Holdings, HCM software maker Ceridian (CDAY), and component maker Remy International. Along the way, FNFV spun out Remy (acquired by BorgWarner (BWA) and J. Alexander's (JAX). Late last year, FNF redeemed the tracking stock and split off FNFV into Cannae.

And at the moment, CNNE seems to have a slam-dunk bull case. Ceridian stock has gained nicely since an April IPO at $22, moving up 57%+ to Friday's close $34.66. Per the Q1 release, thanks in part to a private placement executed in conjunction with the IPO, Cannae owns 37.1 million shares, valued at $1.29 billion. Cannae's entire market cap (70.6M shares @ $19.55) is $1.38 billion; less ~$80 million of net cash (pro forma for the placement), its enterprise value is $1.30 billion.

Essentially, those numbers suggest that the other assets - $700 million plus of restaurant sales, a medical software business purchased for $200 million last year, and other assets carried on the books for $126 million - are available for ~$10 million. Of course, there's a catch which should be familiar to investors in Altaba (AABA): Cannae can't monetize that stake without incurring taxes on the gain (which would be nearly $1 billion at the moment, implying a ~$200 million tax bill).

But even adjusted for taxes, and even considering potential concerns in the restaurant business, CNNE looks far too cheap. The FNF stable, led by William Foley (chairman of CNNE as well), long has been a strong value creator for investors. And there's a potential catalyst coming in Q2 results: Cannae's 'adjusted' book value should be in the range of $27 per share before taxes on the CDAY gain, and nearly $25 even counting those taxes. Given that the gains at CDAY of late haven't been reflected in CNNE, that type of news could be enough to jumpstart CNNE coming out of the report.

The Ceridian Stake

As noted, Cannae's biggest asset is its stake in Ceridian. And that creates one clear risk to the stock. CDAY is not cheap: The stock trades at about 7.5x EV/revenue and ~37x EV/EBITDA, with both figures based on the midpoint of guidance. Consolidated revenue growth actually is guided modestly negative this year, as the company's legacy on-premise software is declining sharply.

Ceridian also has a heavily leveraged balance sheet thanks to its former P-E ownership (Thomas H. Lee was the majority owner); even with IPO proceeds paying down debt, net leverage is still ~7x at the midpoint of 2018 guidance. Both Citi and Goldman have initiated coverage at Neutral, with both firms citing valuation as a concern.

Still, there is some good news here. Cloud revenue growth is impressive, with guidance suggesting a ~29% increase Y/Y after a 60%+ CAGR the last five. EBITDA margins are guided to ~20% this year, with this Barron's/SumZero piece citing a management target of 30%+ as upfront investment spend tapers. That article also cites a very favorable analysis from Diginomica.com, whose author projects a "major maturation point" for the company. The flagship Daypoint HCM software is designed to give a single record, and a single application, across HCM uses.

Valuation is high, but relative to other SaaS stocks not necessarily prohibitive. Even focusing solely on cloud revenue implies a ~10x EV/revenue multiple, which is a discount to Workday (WDAY) and other high flyers. The market is somewhat 'hot' at the moment - Ceridian's own IPO was part of a big week - and might be set to cool. But that's certainly been the feeling in SaaS for a while, and a number of stocks have posted huge post-IPO gains despite high initial valuations (APPF, VEEV, and VRNS come to mind).

There's not much reason at the moment to suggest that CDAY necessarily is mispriced - and availability is enough (350K shares at Interactive Brokers, for instance), that any CDAY-related risk can be hedged in a pairs trade. Short interest rose in the most recent two-week period, per Barron's data (which could be straight shorts or CNNE hedges). That data suggests the float is over 20% of shares outstanding at the moment - a figure which should rise as lock-ups expire.

Looking forward, Cannae is going to sell the CDAY stake - at some point. On the Q1 conference call, President Brent Bickett cited a six-month post-IPO lock-up and said "we don't have any plans" to sell just yet. And Bickett was emphatic in saying that the company would pay taxes (at a 21% rate) on the proceeds.

At the moment, proceeds net of taxes would be $1.1 billion by my numbers (assuming gain on sale relative to book value of $391 million). Enterprise value is $1.3 billion. And I'd point out that the value placed on the rest of the business suggests that maybe investors haven't completely priced in the post-IPO gains in CDAY:

Source: Author. Value of CDAY stake assumes 21% tax rate on gains.

It's certainly possible that investors priced in a post-IPO pop, and of late investors appear to have come around to the story. (CNNE bottomed at an 11-week low in late June, and has climbed since, ahead of recent gains for CDAY.) But it's also possible that the headline $14.95 per share book value - which held through the end of CNNE's Q1 - is hiding, at least somewhat, the total value of the portfolio, and of the Ceridian stake, and that investors haven't entirely caught up to the story. Because from here, the $450 million-plus valuation on the rest of the business at the time of the IPO looks much more appropriate than the current ~$280 million.

Cannae's Portfolio

Source: Cannae spring presentation

At the moment, the rest of the portfolio is valued at about $200 million (plus $80 million in pro forma cash), even adjusting for CDAY-related taxes - and that seems simply too cheap. Cannae last year paid $202.9 million just for T-System. T-System develops software for emergency rooms and urgent care centers. One business offers cloud software for clinical documentation, the other coding software along with outsourced coding solutions.

Q4 EBITDA was $2.2 million, rising to $4.3 million in Q1. The latter, stronger figure implied 25% EBITDA margins - but Bickett said accounting issues (ASC 606) and a need to offshore more coding had an effect in the quarter. Q4 weakness was attributed to a moratorium at Department of Defense hospitals on that quarter's call.

With revenue growing double-digits, and some margin expansion hopefully on the way, the business should get to a $20 million EBITDA run rate over the next few quarters. That would seem to support the purchase price. And Cannae is looking to build out that business with tuck-in acquisitions, whether by expanding to other specialties and/or adding billing capabilities.

The other assets are a bit of a hodgepodge. Cannae has a 24.8% stake in healthcare-focused investment banking firm Triple Tree. It owns nearly $15 million in debt from gunmaker Colt Defense. Fidelity National Timber Resources owns resorts in Idaho and an 87%-owned resort in Oregon, for which the company paid $27.5 million, per filings. The businesses posted sharp losses in 2017, but one-time factors including bonuses for last year's sale of One Digital and costs related to the separation from FNF appear to have been contributors. All told, the businesses are carried at $126 million, and that's probably in the ballpark of fair value.

The final asset is the restaurant business. At the moment, Cannae owns 55% of American Blue Ribbon (referred to as ABRH), which operates O'Charley's, Ninety Nine Restaurants, Village Inn, and Bakers Square, along with bakery company Legendary Baking. But the company has signed a letter of intent to change that structure. The company purchased ABRH's $124 million in debt, and would swap its 55% interest for 94% ownership of O'Charley's and Ninety Nine, and a 5% stake in the other three brands.

It's worth noting that the LOI hasn't been executed yet, despite the fact that Bickett on the Q1 call predicted a closing in Q2. But the deal both makes some sense - and is another step in Cannae's efforts to get out of the industry. Last year, the company tried to merge Ninety Nine with J. Alexander's - only to be voted down by JAX shareholders amid activist pressure.

Ninety Nine is actually the better business. The ~100 restaurant casual chain is based mostly in the Northeast (63 of 106 locations are in Massachusetts). Same-stores have decelerated, as JAX activist Marathon pointed out:

Source: Marathon letter to JAX board

But comps have improved, to 1.2% in Q4 and 1.4% in Q1, and 99 generally has outperformed its space. In JAX's Q&A about the deal, the company said 99 had $304 million in revenue and $30 million in EBITDA in 2016. That figure likely has come down, however. Consolidated restaurant segment EBITDA plunged in 2017 to $14 million from $48 million the year before, per figures from the Q4 release, and Q1 saw another decline.

EBITDA of $5.1 million compares negatively to $8.2 million the year before, and margins now are below 2%. 99's Northeastern presence makes it more susceptible to wage inflation, and the 1% or so comps over the past six quarters alone imply potential deleverage.

Meanwhile, O'Charley's appears to be a bit of a mess, with comps in steady decline. Revenue is in the mid-$400 million range (based on commentary of the Q1 call describing the two brands as a 'mid-$700' million business) - but 2016 consolidated comp declines of $25 million were driven "primarily" by O'Charley's, per the 10-K. That suggests a ~4-5% comp decline, followed by another drop last year and a -1.6% print in Q1.

Cannae at this point probably is resigned to trying to fix up the brands, in hopes of either selling or spinning off the pair down the line. Whether that's possible isn't clear. I'm certainly among the investors who think the casual dining space is overstored. Ninety Nine does seem a better concept, with real regional appeal, but it's worth noting that JAX shareholders turned down a deal that valued that concept at $199 million. (CNNE even had to budge on that figure; the JAX Q&A said the figure was negotiated down from $225 million.)

At this point, it looks tough to value the restaurant businesses at the $229 million book value. Ruby Tuesday sold for something like 0.15x revenue, which would value O'Charley's in the $60 million range. But RT owned real estate (and quite a bit of it), which O'Charley's does not. Given that $200 million is an obvious ceiling for Ninety Nine, the group as a whole might be worth less than that figure at this point. (The 5% stake in the other brands probably is worth no more than $10 million.)

SOTP

Even valuing the restaurant business conservatively, however, there's still a nice SOTP valuation here:

Segment Low Valuation High Valuation Notes CDAY Stake $990M $1,100M Low case gives 10% haircut assuming offering would have to be at a discount; both figures adjusted for 21% tax on gain on sale. T-System $150M $250M Low case assumes overpay and 9-10x multiple to current run rate; high case assumes low- to mid-teen EBITDA multiple with growth & margin expansion. Restaurants $150M $229M Low case at ~0.2x revenue; high case at carrying value. Other $101M $126M Low case 20% haircut to purchase price; high case at carrying value. Cash $80M $80M Pro forma for post-Q1 purchase of additional shares of CDAY. Total $1,471M $1,785 Per share $20.83 $25.30 70.6M share count. Upside 6.7% 29.6% From Friday's close of $19.52.

All told, fair value looks to be in the $23 range, which lines up reasonably well with the two Street targets ($23.50 and $24). And even in a conservative case, there should be some upside here, and a path to $20+.

The obvious rebuttal is that this type of company quite often trades, and perhaps should trade, at a discount to NAV or fair value. Investors interested in owning CDAY would not pay 100 cents on the dollar for a stake owned by Cannae (the precise nature of that discount is up for debate). Corporate costs aren't included in this model, either.

But this isn't just a numbers case. There's a very solid "bet on the jockey" argument for CNNE:

Source: Cannae spring presentation

The bull case here, fundamentally, shares some similarities to Yahoo! pre-Altaba. But qualitatively, it's better. The case for CNNE below $20 is that investors are both getting the assets at a discount to fair value (a discount I believe to be comfortably in the double digits) and getting leadership that has an impressive track record of creating value. (Bickett joined FNF in 1999, and CFO Richard Cox in 2000.)

That management team, is going to have a boatload of capital, thanks to CDAY. What it plans to do with that capital is unknown. On the Q1 call, Bickett discussed amassing a potential war chest of $600-$800 million (at least some of that coming through selling CDAY shares, and another chunk coming from refinancing the $124 million in ABRH debt), with the company looking for acquisitions in the $200 million range. That capital will be used to try to replicate the FNF model of buying, building and selling or spinning businesses - and again, it's the same chairman, and executives who have a lot of experience, and success, with that exact strategy.

That doesn't mean it's guaranteed to succeed this time (and the restaurant business shows that even this team gets it wrong from time to time), but investors should have confidence that any Ceridian proceeds will be reinvested by a team that has created quite a bit of value already, as the chart above shows.

In the meantime, Cannae is looking for tuck-in acquisitions for T-System and will try to resurrect the restaurant business. And management has shown its willingness to execute spin-offs and sales when the moment is right; the common concern about how theoretical value can be realized should be limited here.

Obviously, there's a big risk here in the CDAY stake; if that stock tanks, CNNE follows. But that risk can be hedged - and what's left looks reasonably attractive, and far too cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.