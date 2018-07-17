Manchester United And The Business Of Sports (Podcast)

We take a look at the global powerhouse and take a few shots at understanding the investing story.

Does that make a company like Manchester United a good investment? And how do you model for issues like wins/losses, new markets, and broken fax machines?

It's a cliché to say that sports is a business, but an event like the just finished World Cup exemplifies that. Even as the wonder of the athletic efforts and the many twists and surprises of this year's competition linger in our consciousness, there's still the cold steel of business interests that drives FIFA and global sports in general. Anybody who watched has their country's bread-and-butter advertisements lodged in their mind - if I have to see one more Bet365 ad in English or Spanish, I might throw my iPad out the window. And I don't have to be overly cynical or political to raise an eyebrow at the next World Cup being held in Qatar in the winter.

But for all the realism embodied in that cliché, sports is different than movies or other forms of entertainment, I think. You might cheer for your favorite musician or movie franchise to be good, but 'winning' isn't really the framework we bring to mind (no matter how much some pop-culture/sports sites try to change that) when watching art or entertainment. But we can tell ourselves we're entertained by a dull 1-0 soccer match as long as it's our team that scores the goal. You probably already know what I mean as a Manchester United soccer fan!

Source: The Sporting News - Paul Pogba (#6) plays for MANU and had an exciting and most triumphant World Cup

And on the flipside, investment analysts don't get a ton of practice on analyzing sports businesses. There's a lot of crossover as far as said analysts moving into sports and changing the way teams are managed, but Manchester United (MANU) is one of the few sports franchises traded on public markets. Liberty Braves Series A (BATRA) (BATRK) and Madison Square Garden (MSG) are two other examples, and Borussia Dortmund (OTCPK:BORUF) and Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF) are examples of a few teams abroad.

Source: 21st Century Fox. Which team you own matters, as Homer knows.

Alex Kivali made the case for why Manchester United might be a buy. Essentially, the sports business is stable, there are growth opportunities in China and the United States, and the team has good leadership. Those sound like ordinary factors that might drive success in any business. So, how different is it to invest in a sports company? We discussed on this week's Behind the Idea.

Topics Covered:

4:00 minute mark - A recap of Manchester United's story so far

8:00 - MANU's international opportunity part one - China and the construction of an audience

16:00 - MANU in the US - has soccer already played out here?

20:50 - Executive Leadership and whether MANU has stabilized in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era.

28:45 - How stable are the cash flows for a sports business? How different are sports businesses?

37:00 - How do you value this? And what's going on with MANU's margins? Is it a Coke or a Costco?

44:15 - The different models in the soccer world

47:00 - Added time to look at the valuation

We hope you enjoy the podcast. If you have a chance, subscribe on iTunes and rate us or leave us a review - we will make the podcast better based on your feedback. We're also available on SoundCloud, Google Play, and Stitcher, as well as Pocket Casts. If you have any favorite articles you want covered, guests you want to join Behind the Idea, or any feedback about our podcasts, send me or Mike a direct message or comment below. We took a big step in upgrading our sound this week, and I think the next time Mike and I are both on we'll be even better.

What do you think about the sports business model? Is it different from your run of the mill entertainment company or more or less the same? What do you need to know to consider a MANU investment? And did you see that pass Pogba made to lead to the 3rd goal on Sunday? Whew.

