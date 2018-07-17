Market Volatility Bulletin: Powell Sees Strength, While Spot VIX Calms Down Near Critical Level For S&P 500

Implied correlations are falling toward 52-week lows, which is the trend that vol shorts want to see.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are following the listless pattern of Asian (AAXJ, EEM, EWJ) and European (EFA, VGK) bourses. The dump in Netflix shares (NFLX) after a disappointing earnings report put downward pressure on stocks, but the damage was quite limited, with S&P futures dipping to a low of 2789 in overnight trade.

SectorSPDR: Monday Performance

Most of yesterday's action from a sector standpoint in S&P shares was downward. Taken as a whole, such activity near the 2800 mark is likely just what stock market bulls should want to see, as the last three times we have reached this level resulted in a strong reversal to lower territory (brief drops as low as 2575 or so). Spot VIX below 13 in the current environment is quite promising, and the zig-zag behavior of individual sectors provides ballast.

Fed Chair Powell speaks before congress, both this morning and also tomorrow. The current signals from the market appear benign, and Mr. Powell will no doubt assert that rate hikes here are warranted given the strength of the economy. Other than these twin meetings, there are no major market movers for the remainder of the week.

The S&P 500 is attempting to break through resistance. Even back in January, when momentum was very strong, the 2800 proved a bit difficult for this index. Both on the first rebound in late February and once again in mid-March, 2800 was the region where bulls were rebuffed. Strong economic and earnings data will go a long way toward tempting this index over the threshold, where it is once again hesitating.

One should recall that back in the year 2000, the Russell 2k was truly not overvalued, having never followed the NASDAQ or the S&P to their lofty valuation heights. Today's valuations for the index when measured on earnings for all the companies in the index are staggering.

Wall Street Journal

Russell 2k vol is low, but I wonder whether valuations fall back to earth, and if so what the impact will be on volatility.

I would love reader feedback here. The graphic above (from Lance Roberts, whose work I frequently enjoy) looks scary; on the other hand the data go back to 1948: this is just an exponential growth curve! In and of itself, this graph looks just as we might expect: we have a growing population (I believe the US population has approximately tripled since 1948) and rising productivity, which raises the value of factors of production including land and housing. Is there a "rental house bubble"? I've heard as much, and I understand the basic premise. Please do respond.

Today marks a confluence of VIX expiration and also the first of Jay Powell's semi-annual congressional testimonies. We are also trading right at resistance. I do not expect the markets to dump (as they did from almost exactly the current trading level on the S&P back in late February after Chair Powell's first testimony), but I do think that vol shorts need to be careful here (SVXY). This set up has enough potholes to give long vol a shot (VXX, UVXY), if only for a few days.

The divergence between F1-F2 vs. Spot-F1 contango here is quite large. The 10% gap between F1 and F2 really speaks to the gap between F2 and spot VIX, given how soon the August contract will become the front month. To the extent that you incorporate contango levels into your trading decisions, make sure to weigh in this sizeable distance between these two measures.

The implied correlation index is very near its 52-week lows. Historical vol looks as though it is working its way lower, and lower realized correlations will play a big part if that trend is to sustain itself. Note the spikes and subsequent reversals in February through to early April. This rotating annual index finished its last cycle at a mere 16.27, back on November 20th 2017.

