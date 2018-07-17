Bank Of America: Responsible Growth

Driven by responsible growth, we see several reasons to maintain a buy rating, despite the short-term pain in the stock.

Bank of America was a top 2018 pick in the financial sector, but we are down on the call.

Bank of America (BAC) was a top pick in the financial sector for us for the year 2018. Halfway through the year, and we are down on the call, thanks to what seems like unrelenting selling pressure in the financials. What we find so appealing here is that with this pressure in shares, investors are getting an even better price for the responsible growth being demonstrated by the company.

What do we mean by responsible growth? Well, this is a phrase CEO Brian Moynihan likes to use often. It refers to slow and steady growth in every area of the company's operations. It is both a goal of the company, and a result. As we look out in the medium to longer term, we know there are a number of tailwinds this year from the Federal Reserve and its activity to raise interest rates. At first, markets are very volatile, and banks usually take a hit when there is the possibility of an upcoming interest rate hike. However, astute investors will note that Bank of America's future performance will improve markedly with a rising rate environment. However, this has not been reflected in the stock of late.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Shares are trading close to a 2018 low in recent weeks. The pressure has been on recently as fears of a trade war have been looming, and this has hit the financial sector pretty hard. Although the Street is concerned with the impacts of a trade war and currency fluctuations, this is a short-term problem. Rising rates truly are a long-term benefit for the major financials. To demonstrate the power of rising rates, we can once again look to the data for several metrics from the just reported Q2 for Bank of America.

We believe it is likely that here in 2018, the bank will continue to see moderate growth, particularly given its large and growing deposit and loan base, and improving efficiency on the back of higher net interest income, which has been driven by higher interest rates. Let us discuss

Rates benefit net interest income

For the better part of three years, we have been contesting that rising interest rates will be a major benefit to the financials, and Bank of America stands to see growth because of such rate hikes. Where we note the largest increases are in net interest income. The bottom line is that it continues to grow substantially. Take a look at the pattern in net interest income over the last few Q2s:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Net interest income spiked $6,664 million over last year, rising 6% to $11.7 billion. This is strong. Further, another 1.1 million credit cards were issued, which bodes well for future potential interest income, as well as fees generated from use of the card. It is also important to note that spending on credit cards was up 8% from last year. We will be closely watching consumer credit spending as rates rise.

It is also important to note that the total loan portfolio as well as deposits continue to grow, continuing the path of responsible growth. By accepting deposits at a low interest rate, and lending out at a higher rate to well qualified borrowers, the bank makes its money in a traditional banking fashion, and has been diligent to do so in a more risk averse fashion and it is working, especially with rising rates.

Loans and deposits grow

Consistently growing deposits and subsequently using these deposits to lend to qualified buyers/businesses at a higher rate is classic banking. When considering this traditional banking focus, the bank is doing well:

Source: SEC filings

Loans were up in most categories and came in at $936 billion in the quarter, up from $917 billion last year. Responsible growth. We do note a bit of a shift to increased business lending, with relatively stable consumer lending over the last year.

As for deposits, the total average deposits were up year over year. Growth simply continues each year. Total average deposits rose to $1.309 trillion in Q2 2018, up from $1.263 trillion last year. What is key to note, though, is that the quality of assets continues to improve, and this is a critical component of the overall bull case for the stock.

Asset health improves

While we have shown that loans continue to grow, we have to question whether the assets on the book are quality. That is, are the loans being made to risk borrowers and as such going into default? Are the borrowers under-qualified? This was a major reason for the financial crisis in 2008-2009, and part of the responsible growth mindset has been improving its lending criteria and enhancing the quality of its loan portfolio.

With continued improvement in the loan totals, we have to keep an eye on assets that are non-performing. Over the last few years, the company has significantly cut into its toxic asset load:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a key figure, because it shows a steady improvement. That is, non-performing loans are decreasing every quarter. In Q2, they decreased once again to $6.18 billion. This is down from the $6.69 billion last quarter. In addition, this is down from the $7.12 billion last year. In five years, the bank has cut its toxic asset load in half. That is significant and underappreciated progress.

Efficiency remains solid

As Bank of America emerged from the Great Recession, it took 5 years before our concerns over its inefficiency were quelled. That is, it was spending too much to generate a dollar of revenue, up until about 2014-2015, when the ship was righted. For the last few years, Bank of America has really turned around, helped in part by rising interest rates. The trend in the efficiency ratio is another reason we remain bullish on Bank of America. The strongest banks we cover consistently see an efficiency ratio under 60%. As a whole, Bank of America has seen a consistently improving efficiency ratio:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Overall, there was a solid 59% efficiency ratio for the bank. The greatest efficiency was in Global Banking, where the ratio was 44%. The worst ratio was in Global Markets, where it was 64%. Still, the metrics are improving in every segment.

Looking ahead on these critical metrics

Our 2018 expectations for these key metrics remain bullish. As interest rates continue to rise, we believe 2018 will continue to see strong gains for Bank of America in its loan and deposit portfolios, net interest income, efficiency, and asset quality. The driver of this improvement is the focus on responsible growth.

Based on the present trajectory of the bank and expectations for steadily rising interest rates, we project that loans and deposits will surpass $950 billion and $1.325 trillion, respectively, by the end 2018. Rates will help net interest income.

An overall 1% increase in rates could boost net interest income by over $3 billion in 2018. Bank of America's overall net interest income in the year 2017 of $44.4 billion was strong, but if rates rise again in 2018 for an overall 1% increase, that would mean a net interest income that is likely to exceed $47.5 billion. In conjunction with this rise in assets and net interest income generated from them, we project that the toxic asset load will approximate $5.5 billion by this time in 2019, another nearly $600 million decline.

Rates have and will continue to help efficiency. Considering these results and the trajectory the bank has been on, we project that in 2018, overall efficiency will be in the high 50% range consistently. In terms of the top and bottom lines, we project net revenues coming in between $92.0 billion and $96 billion. Assuming expense growth of 2-4%, and our revenue expectations, we see adjusted net income per share coming in at roughly $2.40 and $2.60. This growth would continue to be among sector leaders.

We maintain a buy rating on Bank of America for the long term.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Email alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Time is running out, so act now! Go all-in with BAD BEAT Investing Our 46% annual discount period will end soon. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What We Do: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. Give you our best ideas to make money. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.