The Tesla Debate: Montana Skeptic Vs. Galileo Russell (Podcast)

Today, I hosted a debate between two prominent figures in the Tesla (TSLA) investment community. Seeking Alpha's very own Montana Skeptic (of course), a notable Tesla skeptic, has maintained a short position in the company for some time now agreed to debate Galileo Russell from HyperChange TV.

Galileo is a valuable Seeking Alpha author and runs a YouTube channel called HyperChange TV with 10,000+ subscribers. He's a Tesla expert and was even able to ask a valuable question on Tesla's last conference call. I had the agreement of both parties to do a structured debate format, which I moderated. Both participants did a fantastic job in conveying their points.

Some of the topics that were discussed were as follows:

Tesla's capital expenditures for its upcoming projects Tesla's EV share in the United States Elon Musk's most recent social media behavior Competition Tesla as an investment Margins Demand for the Model

To subscribe to future podcasts, you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You can also subscribe to them on YouTube.

All content created and owned by Quoth the Raven Research, LLC. All podcast content is subject to this disclaimer.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: QTR and MS are short TSLA, GR is long TSLA