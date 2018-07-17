Focus On Profitability And China Opportunity Make Starbucks An Attractive Buy

Focus on higher margin businesses to drive EBIT margin expansion and structurally higher returns on equity/invested capital in the future.

Description

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a retailer and marketer of specialty coffee, tea, and food products. The company operates 28,209 stores worldwide in four geographic segments: the Americas, China/Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East/Africa. Starbucks was founded in 1971 and is listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

Quantitative Perspective

Starbucks is a buy in our proprietary AI multi-factor US large-cap model, with attractive ratings in our quality value and growth sub-factor groups, and neutral ratings in our low volatility & momentum and technicals sub-factor groups.

In our US consumer discretionary AI multi-factor model, Starbucks also scores as a Buy. Starbucks' Buy rating is driven by top scores in our low volatility & momentum sub-factor group, and an attractive-rating in the quality value and growth sub-factor groups relative to the consumer discretionary stock universe.

8-variable Beneish M-Score of -2.82 implies a 0.24% probability of earnings manipulation

5-year sales coefficient of variation (CV) of 16.9%, signaling high stability in company's revenue. 5-year (CV) of 22.4% points to strength in profitability

5-year earnings persistence of 0.71 attributed to a significant decline in the company's earnings in FY2013, the result of a restatement. For FY2015 through FY2017, Starbucks' diluted EPS (excluding extraordinary items) grew 13.4% per annum

Altman Z-Score of 8.66 indicates low risk of the company going bankrupt in the near term

Industry Outlook

The US restaurant industry is expecting a deceleration in growth of total sales, as the industry becomes saturated with competition. In CY2017, revenue for the US restaurant industry fell 4.69% Y/Y, in contrast to +1.81% in CY2016. Net profit growth is facing pressure as well, growing only 0.92% in CY2017 compared to 10.07% growth in CY2016.

Valuation for the US restaurant industry is becoming increasingly more expensive, with the aggregate industry trading with forward 12M P/E of 20.2x, which is above the industry's 10-year average of 18.2x.

Restaurant stocks have lagged the S&P 500 throughout CY2018, with large-cap restaurant stocks down 4.93% YTD compared to the S&P 500 which up 4.82% on a YTD basis. The strong disparity in performance is exacerbated by a structural issue in the weighting of the restaurant index. The two most heavily weighted stocks in the index are McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks, which are down 6.66% and 11.75% YTD, respectively.

The Chinese coffee industry is still in its early stages, though growth is strong. It is estimated that the growth rate of coffee consumption in China is nearly 20% per annum. Starbucks continues to expand its penetration into the market and is the only Western coffee brand with a significant store count in China.

As a point of reference, the per-capita Chinese consumer consumption is only 5 cups of coffee per year.

Fundamental Outlook

Starbucks' total revenue was USD$22.39bn in FY2017, growing 5.02% Y/Y. The company's weaker revenue growth in FY2017 broke a five-year trend of double digit Y/Y revenue increases. The decrease in revenue growth was driven by weakness in Starbucks' EMEA segment, where revenue declined ~11% in FY2017 Y/Y, and decelerating revenue growth in the US ((+5.79% Y/Y)) in FY2017. Despite struggles in its EMEA unit, the company expects that its shift to increased store licensing, rather than corporate ownership, will "drive improved profitability as [the company] moves towards and into 2019".

In contrast, revenue in China/Asia Pacific increased by 10.25% in FY2017Y/Y and was the region in which Starbucks performed the best.

During Starbucks' earnings release for F2Q2018, the company reported revenue of USD$6.03bn, a 14% Y/Y increase, with same-store sales (SSSs) of 2%. The company continues to open stores globally and expects to open 2300 new stores by the end of CY2018.

Starbucks' SSSs have steadily been declining over the last several years, which points to Starbucks entering the mature phase of its business lifecycle.

Source: Starbucks Filings

New store openings are masking the deceleration in SSSs though Starbucks' profitability won't necessarily be impacted if management can effectively begin to generate synergies across the company.

Starbucks will be replacing some of its senior executives over the next few months, as the company's Executive Chairman, CFO, and Deputy General Counsel in Charge of Ethics and Compliance recently left the company. Howard Schultz, Starbucks' former CEO, will be replaced by Myron Ullman who is the former CEO of J. C. Penney.

Starbucks' EPS for FY2017 was USD$1.97, growing 3.68% Y/Y.

Domestic Growth Outlook

Starbucks' US top-line growth rate has decelerated, with revenue growing +5.79% Y/Y in FY2017. In comparison, the Starbucks revenue grew +10.96% in FY2015 and +11.30% in FY2016.

The company announced that it will be closing about 150 US stores next year. While this may hurt Starbucks in the short-term, this may help its comps and margins going forward, as the company has begun to cannibalize sales.

Starbucks has been and continues to be the top choice among coffee drinkers, with 64% of people surveyed by Morgan Stanley visiting a Starbucks in the last 6 months. McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) were the second and third most visited coffee shops, with 57% and 45% of the people surveyed visiting their restaurants in the last 6 months. According to the same survey, however, only 11% of coffee drinkers have never visited a Starbucks. As a result, Starbucks can no longer rely on new store expansion to drive top-line growth domestically.

International Growth Outlook

Starbucks discussed the company's long-term plans during its Investors Day on May 15, 2018. Management's plans focus on retail alignment, business simplification, and their global coffee alliance. Starbucks' retail realignment included transitioning stores from company-owned stores to licensed stores in markets with lower upside, such as Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, and Brazil.

Using the capital from this transition, Starbucks acquired 100% of its joint venture in East China, which the firm believes will be key to "enable long-term growth in China". The company now operates 3,200 stores in 141 cities across Mainland China. Starbucks views the opportunities in China to be "significant" and the company expects its prospects to continue "growing along with the size and scale of [its] business, and the deepening connections among our partners".

Starbucks has begun to focus on meeting the demand from China's rapidly growing middle class, which is expected to surpass 600 million by 2021. This is nearly twice the size of the entire US population.

Starbucks simplified its business by divesting Tazo Tea earlier this year for USD$384M and closed all Teavana's specialty retail stores. Starbucks is focusing on selling its Teavana brand globally through its retail stores. In early May, Starbucks and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) formed the Global Coffee Alliance, under which Nestle will produce Starbucks' consumer packaged goods (CPG) and distribute them globally. This is a segment that has seen great success in the US, and its partnership with Nestle will provide Starbucks with a method for distributing its product across 189 countries.

In F2Q2018, Starbucks grew revenue in its US segment by 13% Y/Y after adjusting for extraordinary events and currency translation. The company's China/Asia Pacific segment grew 54% on a Y/Y basis. China has become a focus for Starbucks as the company tries to develop a coffee market inside China. The growth potential in China remains significant, as the per-capita Chinese consumer consumption, as noted earlier, is only 5 cups of coffee per year.

Returns On Capital

Starbucks' net income margin has increased to 12.89% in FY2017 from 12.58% in FY2014. Starbucks' asset turnover increased to 1.56x from 1.48x. Improvements in profitability and asset turnover have led to a rise in Starbucks' return on equity: 50.90% in FY2017 from 42.21% three years prior.

Improvement in total profitability has been constrained by Starbucks' food and bakery products unit, which is a low margin business. The company is seeking to divest itself of this business and a sale of its food and bakery products unit should relieve structural pressure on Starbucks' EBIT margin and may lead to improvement in Starbucks' return on equity.

In addition to the food and bakery business, Starbucks' operating margins have been pressured as the company has increased its store count in recent years. There are now more Starbucks locations than McDonald's in the US, as the company has opened over 2,000 new cafes in the US over the last 3 years.

It appears that Starbucks may have begun to cannibalize its existing stores with its rapid expansion across the US. Starbucks is trying to combat this with its rewards program. The rewards program has been slow to catch on, with only 20% of Starbucks' 75 million monthly customers signing up. However, management has noted that once customers become rewards members, these customers visit more often, and spend more per visit.

The growth in Starbucks' asset turnover is largely led by an increase in sales from FY2015 to FY2017, which has exceeded the company's growth in assets. Starbucks' sales have increased by 36.1% from FY2015 through FY2017, while Starbucks' assets increased by 33.6% over the same period.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Trading Multiples

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Over the past several years, Starbucks has experienced multiple contractions as its F12M P/E has declined from 30.52x at the end of FY2015 to 20.20x presently (based on FY2018 estimates). Decelerating earnings growth has driven multiple contractions as Starbucks shifts from an accelerating growth stock to a more mature stock with its core North America business experiencing decelerating top-line growth.

Competitor Analysis

Source: S&P Capital IQ

In comparison to its US restaurant peers, Starbucks is "inexpensive". Starbucks' F12M P/E of 19.55x is the lowest among its peers. Starbucks' F12M EV/sales of 2.78x is less than half Starbucks' closest competitor in the coffee industry, Dunkin' Brands. Starbucks' F12M PEG of 1.33x is also the lowest of its peers. Starbucks' return on assets is the second highest of all of its competitors and is more than double Dunkin' Brands ROA.

Guidance

Starbucks expects FY2018 EPS to be in a range of $2.48 to $2.53, representing a 20-23% Y/Y increase respectively.

Starbucks expects 3Q2018 comps to grow by around 3% on a Y/Y basis, which is towards the low end of the company's long-term guidance.

Starbucks' objective is to open 2,300 net stores globally in CY2018.

Looking at 2H2018 and into FY2019, Starbucks' focus will be on "increasing transaction comps and cost efficiency" through increased cost savings in "labor, waste, and in [the] supply chain".

Investment Summary

Starbucks is an attractive, "B"-rated stock in both of our proprietary AI multi-factor US large-cap and US consumer discretionary models. Starbucks may interest investors seeking an opportunity in a mature consumer stock, that still maintains material growth potential.

Although the company's domestic revenue and earnings growth have slowed over the last few years, Starbucks' penetration into China's underdeveloped coffee market represents a potential outlet for future growth.

Starbucks is projected to improve its marginal efficiency in FY2018 with the company's gross profit margin, EBIT margin, and net income margin all expected to rise in FY2018 on a Y/Y basis. Starbucks' return on equity is also projected to improve significantly in FY2018 and FY2019.

Starbucks' trading multiples, including F12M EV/EBITDA, P/E, P/B, are expected to fall in FY2018 on a Y/Y basis, and decline further in FY2019 as the company is expected to become an increasingly attractive value.

Compared to a basket of its closest competitors, Starbucks is inexpensive and is trading at a relatively low P/E, PEG, and F12M EV/EBITDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNKN, MCD, SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.