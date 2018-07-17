Why Lundin Mining Should Offer More Money For Nevsun Resources

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) announced an all-cash offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevsun Resources (NSU). It is definitely a positive sign that Lundin Mining is still interested in the acquisition of Nevsun Resources, as it further validates the quality of Nevsun's assets, especially its world-class Timok projects. What is less positive is Lundin's permanent effort to make only low-ball offers. The new offer is actually even worse than the last one. The previous offer valued 1 share of Nevsun Resources at C$5 ($3.8). The new offer values it at C$4.75 ($3.62). The only positive difference is the structure of the deal. While the previous offer included a combination of cash and shares, moreover shares of 2 different companies (Lundin Mining and Euro Sun Mining (OTCPK:CPNFF)), the new offer includes only cash.

As Euro Sun Mining is only a small exploration company with a market capitalization of less than $40 million, a big part of Nevsun's investors wasn't too happy about the involvement of Euro Sun's shares in the proposed transaction. Also Nevsun's news release that commented on the deficiencies of the former offers presented by Lundin and Euro Sun mentioned the problematic structure of the proposed deal. Now, Lundin Mining has decided to address this issue and it made an all-cash offer. However, the main issue was the inadequate valuation of Nevsun's world-class Timok project. This issue hasn't been addressed by Lundin Mining yet.

Quite the contrary, Lundin Mining pretends that its offer is great for Nevsun's shareholders, claiming:

The Offer Price represents a significant premium of 82% to the closing price of C$2.61 on February 6, 2018, the date of the first offer to Nevsun related to our interest in acquiring Timok. This is a 33% premium to the closing price of C$3.58 per Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) as of April 30, 2018, the date of Lundin Mining’s previously announced prior proposal to Nevsun and a 40% premium to the volume weighted average trading price of C$3.35 per Share on the TSX over the 20 trading days ended April 30, 2018. The Offer Price values Nevsun at an equity value of approximately C$1.4 billion (US$1.1 billion).

Yes, Nevsun's closing price was only C$2.61 back on February 6. However, it was one of the lowest share prices since early 2010 (chart below). The share price weakness was caused mainly by the technical issues at the Eritrean Bisha mine. But the problems have been resolved (or almost resolved), as indicated by the Q1 2018 results. The zinc and especially copper recoveries and production increased notably and as a result, on June 14, Nevsun announced an extension of the Bisha mine life.

NSU data by YCharts

It is sure that the public announcement of Lundin's and Euro Sun's intention to acquire Nevsun helped to push Nevsun's share price higher. However, a big part of the upward movement must be attributed also to the improved Bisha mine performance, increased Bisha mine life, the start of construction of the Timok Upper Zone exploration decline and certainly also to the Timok Lower Zone maiden resource estimate that confirmed its world-class status by outlining resources of 31.5 billion lb copper and 9.6 million toz gold at a 0.96% copper equivalent grade. All of these positive developments should be reflected also by Lundin's new offer.

Lundin Mining offers C$1.4 billion ($1.066 billion) for the whole company. As Nevsun holds cash worth approximately $150 million, the offer values the Timok Upper Zone, Timok Lower Zone, Bisha mine and all of the other properties at slightly more than $900 million. At the current copper price of $2.8/lb, the after-tax NPV(8%) of the Timok Upper Zone alone is more than $1.4 billion. The former combined Lundin-Euro Sun offer valued Bisha approximately at $200 million. It is hard to value Nevsun's 46% share on the Timok Lower Zone (it's 60.4% now, but it's going to decrease to 46% after the Upper Zone feasibility study is completed). However, given that at the current metals prices of $2.8/lb copper and $1,240/toz gold, the value of metals contained in resources attributable to Nevsun is $46 billion. Although the resources are only in the inferred category and the production from the deposit won't start anytime soon (probably in the second half of the next decade), it is reasonable to demand at least 1% of the value of contained metals for the deposit. In this case, it's approximately $460 million right now.

Conclusion

Yes, Lundin offers a significant premium to the February 6 share price, however, on February 6, Nevsun's share price was close to its 8-year lows and Lundin's timing was highly opportunistic. Although the copper, zinc, and gold prices have decreased since February 6, there were also some very positive developments including the improved performance of the Bisha mine, the extended mine life of the Bisha mine, the positive Timok Upper Zone PFS, the start-up of the Timok Upper Zone exploration decline construction or the very robust Timok Lower Zone maiden resource estimate. Deducting the cash of $150 million, Lundin offers only $900 million for all of the Nevsun's assets. Yes, it will take several years to take Timok into production and some share dilution will be most probably needed. But I still believe that the current offer is too low. A sum closer to $2 billion would be fairer to Nevsun's shareholders and I don't care whether it's in cash, Lundin Mining's shares or both.

