Why Gold Prices Could Rebound

It is possible that we could see gold approach the 1400 level by 2019.

However, potential USD weakness in the second half of the year could mean a rebound in gold prices.

Gold prices have continued to descend in the past few months.

Back in May, I argued that gold prices would be heading downwards in the months ahead.

At the time, gold was trading at a level of $1,324. Since then, we have seen the metal descend to a price of $1240:

Source: investing.com

The reason for the drop has not been surprising, owing to factors such as:

Lower than expected demand from China

Rising interest rates in the U.S. fueling demand for the greenback

However, could we see growth from here?

Gold has been trending in a quite peculiar fashion, as a rising dollar has meant that the metal has not found itself in demand as a traditional safe-haven asset. With a trajectory of rising rates expected to continue in the U.S., the dollar itself has proven to be a safe haven asset, diminishing the demand for gold.

In this regard, it stands to reason that two things would be needed for gold prices to rise again:

1. A sudden reversal in U.S. dollar strength

2. A continued “risk-off” appetite on the part of investors

That said, there is speculation that gold could be about to meet support at roughly the $1200 level and could rise to $1400 by 2019, according to Dutch bank ABN AMRO.

This level was nearly reached back in 2016, when the possibility of Brexit and a declining U.S. dollar sent the metal significantly higher:

Source: investing.com

While overall sentiment on the dollar remains positive, a rebound in risk appetite has seen the dollar weaken somewhat as investors opt for higher-yielding currencies.

Moreover, while the United States is thought to be less vulnerable to global trade tensions than Europe or Asia, it is important to consider that China still remains the third-largest export market for the United States.

Additionally, the U.S. imported over $462.6 billion worth of goods from China in 2016 while exports to China totaled $115.6 billion. Therefore, with the U.S. having a large trade deficit with China, a stronger U.S. dollar is clearly helping the economy as it is effectively canceling out the effect of higher Chinese tariffs.

On the flip side, the U.S. dollar weakness is also a clear risk, since it would concurrently make imports more expensive, and would erode the effect of tariffs by reducing the value of exports. Under this scenario, one would be much more likely to see gold prices rise again.

According to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), a return to “synchronized global growth” and a rebound in emerging market currencies would lead to dollar weakness. However, I deem it unlikely that trade tensions would significantly ease in the second half, and this would effectively mean that gold could replace the U.S. dollar as the safe haven asset of choice among investors.

To conclude, gold prices have been witnessing a descent over the past few months. However, odds are increasing that we could soon see a rebound to $1400.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.