Citrix: The Fault Is In Our Clouds!

If the company can deliver consistently, the current stock price may prove to be a very lucrative entry point.

However, the last couple of results have been impressive and in line with management commentary of where they would want the business to be.

The company has seen significant changes in management and divestitures over the last two years, bringing in question Citrix's core areas of focus.

Citrix is a leader in the virtualization market but has been slow to move to the cloud.

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been slow to move to the cloud. It is one of the few companies to be generating the majority of its revenue from selling licensed products. While the company is no stranger in the technology world, the delay in the transition to cloud occurred due to portfolio and management reshuffles. However, the recent results corroborate the management focus to move towards subscription. Consistency in results will be the key going forward. Not only will a sustained shift towards subscription-based revenues be positive for the cash flows but is also likely to help the expansion of the company's current P/S of 5.14x.

As per the company's 10-Q for 1Q18, CTXS revised "its presentation of revenue to align with its subscription business model transition". The new reporting structure is as follows:

Source: 10-Q - 1Q18

During the company's 2018 analyst day, the management also provided a view of how the subscription revenue has grown over the last five quarters.

Source: 2018 Analyst Day

The focus on execution is also evident in the company's view of revenue and profitability, from subscription, over the next five years.

Source: 2018 Analyst Day

Source: 2018 Analyst Day

The management visibility and confidence do beget the following questions (1) Why did CTXS not move to the cloud earlier? (2) What has changed that made for the company to (almost) suddenly wake up?

CTXS did have a growing cloud business.

Source: 10-K - 2016

However, the company decided to hive off the major contributor of its software as a service (SAAS) revenue, the GoTo business. The market believed that shareholder activism had led the company to divest a relatively unprofitable business, for $2 billion. However, this created another problem - lack of a credible cloud strategy, as evident in the SAAS revenue numbers (ex - GoTo):

Source: 10-K - 2017

This apparent lack of a cloud strategy led to the CEO's departure. The company installed the erstwhile CFO as the new CEO to 'transform' the company. Around October 2017, the company again set out to re-align and re-focus itself. Long story short: CTXS wanted to subsume the legacy licensing business in the cloud and the company was trying different permutations and combinations.

CTXS seems to have finally has found its rhythm in 1Q18 - subscription revenues grew a stellar 49% y/y growth and 15% q/q. The company expects the momentum to continue throughout this fiscal year and extend to F2019. By 2022, CTXS expects subscription sales to contribute to over 70% of the company's total revenues.

Source: 2018 Analyst Day

While the company's overall revenue growth expectation of 6% is nothing special, the implied CAGR in subscription revenue of 42% is nothing short of stellar! The consequent impact on profitability and cash flows can lead to a re-rating of the stock. Using the management guidance for 2018 and expectations for F2020 and F2022, I arrive at the following financials:

(all number in $ mn) F2017 F2018E F2019E F2020E F2021E F2022E Revenue 2,825 2,895 2,996 3,131 3,302 3,517 Operating income (non GAAP) 891 883 959 1,049 1,139 1,248 FCF 827 993 1,063 1,154 1,251 1,370

Source: CTXS Financial Model

CTXS currently trades at a P/S of 5.14x and P/TAM of 0.76x (based on July 12th closing price of 109.85). I use a CAPM derived WACC of 6% (which looks low, given the volatility over the last couple of years) and a terminal growth rate of 2% to arrive at a DCF price of $225.17. This price level looks expensive not only from a valuation multiples standpoint but also owing to the lack of management's track record of delivery. A better way to look at CTXS would be to consider a range of WACCs and terminal growth rates. The table below captures a wide range of possible scenarios.

Terminal growth rate WACC 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 6.0% 159.82 186.64 226.86 293.90 427.98 7.0% 136.43 154.97 180.92 219.85 284.72 8.0% 118.91 132.37 150.31 175.43 213.11 9.0% 105.29 115.43 128.46 145.84 170.16 10.0% 94.41 102.27 112.09 124.71 141.54

Source: CTXS Financial Model

In my opinion, the WACC for CTXS should be moved up to 7-8% to reflect for lack of management delivery history (other than the last couple of results). Further, I'll also want to consider possibilities of lower terminal growth (2% and below) - the management expects revenue to grow 6%+ in F2022. The average value across these scenarios is $145.65, an upside of 32.5% from the current levels. The risk to this upside is the management's inability to sustain business momentum. If the company can pull its act together, the current stock price is a steal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.