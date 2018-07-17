Citigroup: Going Higher

With interest rates rising, we still believe Citigroup should be trading higher as the key metrics have improved.

While the name is improving in several key metrics, the overall performance leaves something to be desired especially compared to peers.

As you may have noticed, earnings season is officially under way and we have been diligently covering the major banks as we are looking to see if our expectations of stronger performance due to rising interest rates is coming to fruition. We now turn to Citigroup (C). As interest rates rise all banks stand to gain, and Citigroup is no exception. As we have done with other major banks we will discuss several key metrics that suggest the bank is improving, despite the action in share prices over the last few months. We believe there are several strengths and weaknesses you need to be aware of in the key metrics that we follow. Overall, we think Citigroup is a buy based on sector tailwinds.

What the headline numbers tell us

The company missed consensus on the top line but surpassed estimates on the bottom line. This comes as competitors are surpassing consensus on both lines. That said, versus last year, there was improvement. Revenue was $18.47 billion, up 1.7% year-over-year. This revenue pattern is positive and three-year trend shows the bank has transitioned to growth:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With the present quarter’s $18.47 billion in revenues, the bank missed consensus analyst estimates by $60 million. This was a slight surprise for us as the bank had been surpassing consensus estimates on the top line for 18 months. Although they missed, revenues were strong. Thanks to a more favorable tax rate and well-controlled expenses we saw growth in earnings per share:

In last year’s Q2, the company saw earnings per share of $1.28 per share, or $3.9 billion. Here in the present quarter net income jumped to $4.5 billion and earnings per share increased 27% to $1.63. These earnings per share surpassed consensus expectations by $0.07. As a whole, net income was up 15%, while per share net income jumped 27%. The reason for this large dichotomy is that Citigroup has been buying back millions of shares. In fact, since last year Citigroup has retired 8% of the float. That is impressive, and directly benefits the bottom line. However, with rates rising, the one key metric we have really been watching is net interest income.

Net interest income

In the short run rising rates can hurt temporarily, but longer-term, rising rates are a tremendous tailwind. While the competition has successfully leveraged new rates, Citigroup had recently seen declines in this critical metric. This is because net interest income had been trending flat to down. However, thanks to higher rates, net interest income moved higher, though non-interest revenue struggled.

Although interest expense continues to rise, interest revenue continues to grow at a higher amount, leading to a widening spread on these measures. We are pleased to see that increases in interest expenses have not outpaced these revenue gains. As a result, net interest income has benefited. While it has taken time to start moving higher, the competition is seeing tremendous gains already in net interest income. We expect Citigroup to start catching up. What we find interesting as that this delay in increased net interest income comes despite growing loans and deposits.

Loans and deposits

The best banks continue to grow loans and deposits, as these activities are what grow a bank. That is, take in money at a low interest rate payment and lend it at higher rates. Of course, lending for the sake of lending is foolhardy as well, and as such we like to ensure the assets are quality. Citigroup has done a remarkable job in improving its lending criteria to consumers. This is of course separate from the riskier investment banking side of the business, and is much more stable. As for Citigroup, both loans and deposits continue to increase for the company:

Loans were up and came in at $671 billion in the quarter, up from $645 billion last year. Deposits continue to increase at a solid pace as well to help fund these new loans. They rose to $997 billion, from $959 billion last year. We project that with our expectations for steadily rising interest rates, loans and deposits will surpass $700 billion and $1.1 trillion, respectively, by Q2 2019. As we alluded to above, given the increased loan activity, we must be on the lookout for increased loan losses.

Provisions for credit losses

We think it is wise to take a look at provisions for credit losses. Changes in credit loss provisions can tell us two things. If provisions for credit losses grow it could represent more risky debt is on the rise. Alternatively, it could mean simply that more loans are on the books and the bank is setting aside additional monies based on historical/anticipated losses. Despite loans having grown substantially since Q2 2016, provisions for credit losses have been stagnant in recent years resulting in a sharp decline as a percentage of loans.

Provision for credit losses:

Provision for credit losses as a percentage of total loans:

Although there was a slight increase in the total amount of loan loss provisions year-over-year, since there are more total loans, the loan loss provisions make up a smaller 1.81% of total loans. This trend has improved each year. We attribute this to the fact that Citigroup has made a solid effort to clean up its loan portfolio. The bank is standing by higher borrowing standards. While lending to riskier borrowers at a higher rate can pay off, it seems Citigroup has moved away from this as it would love to avoid the mistakes that led to and stemmed from the financial crisis of 2008-2009. This also explains some of the net interest income weakness, as top borrowers pay a lower interest rate. We view the stagnation/declines in loan loss provisions as a fundamental strength, and when coupled with is efficiency, we remain cautiously bullish.

The bank is as efficient as any

Citigroup’s efficiency ratio is another reason we are cautiously bullish on the name moving forward, especially with the stock trading in the mid-$60 range. Citigroup leads the pack in efficiency for this critical metric. Over the last few years Citigroup has seen its efficiency ratio improve to under 60%:

Overall there was an impressive 58% operating efficiency ratio for the bank. We still aim for the textbook 50% efficiency ratio as the industry ideal, but coming in under 60% is an underappreciated strength of the bank, and this metric shows the company is as efficient as the cream of the crop banks. We still believe the company can work to bring overall efficiency to the 55% mark by year end, especially as higher rates help drive net interest income.

Take home

As we look ahead, we have the stock trading in the mid-$60 range. This is a far different situation than when the bank stock was above $80. Because of the improvements noted and the discount in share prices, we think Citigroup can be bought here. While we prefer other banks over Citigroup, we think the sector tailwinds should lift the name going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.