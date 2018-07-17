AutoNation: A Bounce Coming

There is technical support and the company's share repurchase program is increasing shareholder value.

We recently discussed AutoNation over at BAD BEAT Investing and wanted to share with you the trade idea we discussed.

We recently discussed AutoNation (AN) over at BAD BEAT Investing and wanted to share with you the trade idea we discussed as we believe there remains upside to this trade. Essentially, AutoNation's stock after being hit for several months took a big blow on the chin last week following some commentary from Morgan Stanley and a downgrade. We believe the stock will rebound.

Morgan Stanley's commentary, which was somewhat bearish for AutoNation, stemmed from the fact that it sees the auto retailer sector having more consolidation on the road ahead as tech investments in cars and car sales ramp up. The firm sees increasing capital needs as the auto industry progresses toward a "nearly 100% B2B model from B2C". As such, it made several upgrades and downgrades in the sector. It cut AutoNation to Underweight from Overweight.

Source: Pexels

We think AutoNation can be traded for a bounce following the news. It is setting up as a BAD BEAT opportunity, though we are keeping a tight stop.

Take a look at the one-year chart. As you can see, there has been pain since late January. The name began to rally a bit as summer began, but has since reversed course:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Now, looking out a bit further, to the 5-year chart, we see clear top side resistance always around the $60 level, but the stock is also right around the key support line of about $45. We believe as shares approach that $45 mark, they become more compelling.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Based on the technicals, we see a narrow and tight opportunity for a trade, which are supported by the fundamentals.

The play

Target entry: $45-$47

Stop loss: $43.15

Target exit: $53

Time frame: 10-12 weeks est.

Fundamental discussion

Aside from the downgrade, the stock trades at 11 time trailing earnings, and when we consider analysts looking for $4.80 on average for 2018 in earnings, the stock is less than 10 times forward earnings. That is an attractive valuation for a growth name.

In the most recent quarter, we saw strength. First quarter 2018 total revenue of $5.3 billion increased by 2% compared to the year-ago period. Same-store gross profit of $825 million increased by 3% compared to the year-ago period, driven by increases in used vehicle gross profit of 9%, Customer Financial Services gross profit of 10%, and Customer Care gross profit of 5%. Same-store Customer Financial Services gross profit per vehicle retailed was an all-time record $1,779.

Source: Autonation

We want to point out that this is much better compared to Morgan Stanley's upgraded CarMax (NYSE:KMX), a stock we have followed for some time. The name also has a lot of room to expand. It continues to move forward with its comprehensive brand extension strategy. Since January 1, 2018, the company has opened its fourth AutoNation Auto Auction, located in Atlanta, GA, as well as its fourth and fifth AutoNation USA stores, located in Katy, TX, and Las Vegas, NV, respectively. AutoNation now owns and operates over 325 locations from coast to coast.

While the company is yet to pay an established dividend, which we would love to see, the company is buying back shares. It recently authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of AutoNation's common stock. AutoNation has approximately $314 million total Board authorization remaining for share repurchases with the increased authorization and approximately 91 million shares outstanding when the current quarter (Q2) began. During the first quarter of 2018, AutoNation repurchased approximately 550,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $27 million. We expect these repurchases to continue to bolster earnings per share.

Source: FPLaddicts

While MS may see consolidation, we see a news event that is setting the stock up to approach a technical bounce level. The closer it gets the more intrigued we are. However, under $47 seems to be a strong entry point, and we expect a bounce back above $50 this month.

Time is running out, so act now! Go all-in with BAD BEAT Investing Our 46% annual discount period will end soon. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What We Do: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. Give you our best ideas to make money. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.