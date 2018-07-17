Illinois Tool Works: Buy The Dip?

Introduction

Over the past couple years I've written about nearly 50 cyclical stocks. Most of those stocks are ones that I'm buying or would like to buy if the prices were low enough. A few of them, like Chicago Bridge & Iron, have other issues that aren't necessarily related to price. In the case of Chicago Bridge & Iron, I thought those issues were mostly resolved by its merger with McDermott (MDR), and so I ended up eventually becoming a buyer. Other stocks I've looked at are less cyclical but have sold off significantly from their highs, like Campbell Soup (CPB) and Starbucks (SBUX). In those cases, I have found that some historical analysis can still help to put things in perspective while trying to value the stock.

Since I focus mostly on cyclical stocks, my style of analysis is unique in that the three main components I initially examine are historical price cyclicality, historical P/E ratios, and where I think we are in the business cycle. Once these factors appear to point toward a value, then I shift my analysis and look for factors that could impair a rebound for the stock price. This process is different than most investors because instead of looking for a thesis or story that might drive a stock higher, I assume the stock will go higher unless there is some reason to think that it wouldn't. I have observed six main reasons that some stocks don't recover in a timely manner even if they have a history of doing so. As part of my process, I check to see if those reasons are present with the company. I call them my impairment tests. If a company passes, then it becomes a buy.

In this article, I'm going to examine Illinois Tool Works (ITW). I've had several requests from readers to do so, and so what I'm going to do with this article is take readers through my thinking about the stock. I like to buy stocks while they are falling and off their most recent highs. I usually start paying attention to them after the price has fallen 20% or so. Illinois Tool Works is currently right in that zone:

ITW data by YCharts

I like examining and writing about stocks after this sort of drop because if I'm going to start buying I usually do so after a 30% drop, and it gives me some time to analyze and think about the stock before it hits the price I want. Additionally, I've found that with cyclical stocks the period after they have come off their highs and dropped 20% can be a very dangerous time for investors. The numbers surrounding cyclicals that are coming off peaks can look very enticing, even though they likely have much farther to fall if the cycle has indeed turned. So, I like to warn investors of the potential dangers surrounding stocks after they are about 20% off their highs if I think the price could go a lot lower.

Historical Cyclicality

The first thing I like to look at with a falling stock is its historical cyclicality. Basically, I want to get an idea for what sort of price fluctuations are 'normal' for the stock over the very long-term. The table below contains all of the price drops for ITW over 30% that have occurred during the past 45 years. It includes the approximate year the drop started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the downturn lasted before the stock recovered its highs, and how deeply the stock price fell.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 2 years 10 years 54% 1998 6 months 1 year 37% 1999 9 months 4.5 years 36% 2007 21 months 4.5 years 56%

As you can see, historically, ITW has not been a very cyclical stock at all. After suffering through the 1970s, it went a full twenty-five years without experiencing a single significant drawdown. It even avoided the 1987 crash unscathed, which is very impressive. During the recessionary periods of 2001 and 2008 the stock experienced very respectable recovery times of 4.5 years. (I like anything shorter than five years.) Judging from history, any time this stock has dropped 20% and we weren't already in a recession, it has been a good time to buy. The only other stocks I've written about with historical track records like this are 3M (MMM) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). That's pretty good company to be in. Historically, ITW has been a great stock to buy at a low price and hold for the long-term. That's actually rarer than many investors realize.

Historical P/E Ratio

For less cyclical stocks like ITW I've found that using historical P/E ratios is a good way to put any potential drop in stock price in context. Sometimes stocks can fall 20 or 30% and still not be great values. If they are falling from elevated levels they might just be reverting to their long-term mean. F.A.S.T. Graphs is a wonderful tool for examining this. I've chosen to use a 15-year time-frame because I think that captures what is close to a full business cycle for ITW.

As you can see in the graph, ITW's price (the black line) traded far out of its traditional range that loosely follows the blue line representing a 'normal' P/E ratio of about 18.3. At its peak, ITW was trading at a 26 multiple and has since come down to about a 20 multiple. That's still 10% or so above what the market has traditionally valued the stock on a P/E basis. So even if the stock eventually fell 30% from its highs it would still only be trading at around what we might consider fair value on a P/E basis.

It's also worth noting that according to F.A.S.T Graphs, growth expectations for ITW over the next few years aren't that high. Using an 18 P/E multiple and including dividends, ITW is only expected to return 7.43% per year over the next 2.5 years. That's not a lot of reward one is missing out on by avoiding ITW stock at these prices.

Impairment Tests

I designed my impairment tests for cyclical stocks that had a history of bouncing back from downturns. Since during the bottom of a cyclical downturn the fundamentals of a cyclical company can look awful, I needed to assume that the stocks in question would eventually bounce back regardless of what the fundamentals looked like. The danger in assuming this, of course, is that sometimes stocks don't bounce back. Sometimes they go bankrupt and sometimes they simply linger at very low prices for extended periods of time. After researching dozens of companies, I came up with six main reasons a stock with a solid history of recovering from downturns might fail to do so. Even though I designed the impairment tests for highly cyclical stocks, I've found they also work well for less cyclical stocks like ITW as well.

The main reasons I have found why a stock may not recover are:

There is a fatal flaw in the company's business model that is exposed for the first time. The price did not drop enough. The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high. There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business. The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles. Management is corrupt or incompetent.

Let's begin with a fatal flaw. Illinois Tool Works has been around for over 100 years, and while the company has certainly changed over the decades - particularly through the multiple acquisitions it has made - I think if there was a fatal flaw in the business model that it would have been exposed by now. That being said, I think it is important to look at ITW's performance during the 1970s. We haven't experienced a period of consistently rising interest rates in this country since that time. It's important for investors to know that ITW's business isn't bullet-proof. Taking ten years to recover the stock's highs is a long time. I'm not predicting 1970s stagflation in the near future, but we do need to be aware that it's certainly within the realm of possibilities.

Moving on, I don't think the stock experienced a recent super-cycle and while my minimum decline off a stock's high price is 30% before I'll invest, ITW is getting close to that, and based on the stock's history that is a very good time to buy. So, simply measuring from the top down, based on historical cyclicality, investing after a 30% decline seems reasonable (though, as I pointed out earlier, on a historical P/E basis there is no margin of safety at that level).

ITW operates in so many different businesses that it's hard to see a direct threat to its core business, but it does have a fair amount of industrial exposure and that has likely played a role in the current price decline, which is right in line with 3M's price decline (which I think is in a similar situation).

So far, so good, but it's impairment test #5 that worries me the most about ITW. Since I base a large part of my recovery assumption on the fact that ITW has recovered nicely in the past, I want to check to make sure that their relative debt levels aren't too much higher than they have been in the past. If debts are higher, they can potentially hinder the recovery process and limit management's options addressing a future economic downturn.

According to this data, ITW's Debt to Equity ratio is triple what it was during the heart of the Great Recession, and 8x or 9x what it was in 2005 when they started buying back shares. Now, don't get me wrong, I love it when companies buy back shares with extra money instead of wasting it on something else, but this looks to me like they are borrowing lots of money to retire shares. And they are doing so at very high prices. I prefer for companies to buy back their shares when the shares are cheap. Warren Buffett, for example, will only buy back Berkshire shares if they are under 1.2x book value.

I am sympathetic to the idea that a company may want to keep things simple and have a steady dollar-cost-average approach to buying shares. That way they don't have to spend resources trying to 'time the market'. But look at what happened during 2009. When the share price was the lowest it had been in years, ITW stopped buying shares. This is exactly the opposite of what they should have been doing. This makes me question management's allocation decisions. It doesn't make sense to me to borrow money to buy back shares while they are at all-time highs, only to have no money available to buy back shares when they are at historic lows. If a company has a debt-to-equity ratio under 1.0, I'm willing to forgive some of this, but at 1.7 and rising, it's hard for me to do so.

Conclusion

I'm not going to pretend to know the appropriate debt levels for ITW, or the point at which the debt begins to interfere with the company's operations. But my investment approach requires that these levels be somewhat close to what they have been historically, and they aren't even close. Because of this, ITW goes in the 'too hard' pile for me, and even if the stock sold off down to 30% off its highs, I probably won't be a buyer unless the debt is cut in half.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDR, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.