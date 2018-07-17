Subdued Market Reaction After Recall Studios Above Market Tender Offer For Pulse Evolution

A private company managed by CEO John Textor has been quietly acquiring the shares of Pulse Evolution (OTCPK:PLFX) since January 2018. Evolution AI (“EAI”) recently rescinded its tender offer for PLFX at $1.10 per share after Recall Studios Inc. (OTCQB:BTOP) announced its tender offer for $1.38 per share of PLFX common. On June 18, 2018 BTOP signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Evolution AI’s stock which included a 60% ownership of PLFX. The deal has been very well telegraphed and even had a conference call for investors but for unknown reasons investors haven’t bid up the stock except for a brief 3.1 million share day that came right back down to the starting point. It’s rare to see an arbitrage deal with such a high guaranteed return in the transaction. Arbitrage plays by their definition take advantage of the price differential within two or more markets. The trigger was BTOP’s letter to Pulse Evolution on June 14, 2018 of their intent acquire a majority interest in PLFX. Their plans included a tender offer of $1.38 per share of PLFX in a share exchange agreement following the close of “EAI.” After the tender was announced the Pulse Board of Directors tentatively supported the acquisition by Recall Studios. In spite of all this positive movement toward consummating a transaction at $1.38 the stock of PLFX remained stagnant at $.25. The deal values “EAI” at $200 million and set the initial exchange price of BTOP at $.50 which would be subject to a ‘min-max’ adjustment outlined in the definitive merger agreement. PLFX has 243,568,648 shares fully diluted which equates to a market capitalization of $60.89 million assuming a market price of $.25. Investor’s need to keep in mind that BTOP just offered $200 million for 60% of PLFX. There is a big market disconnect and this article will explore why.

Negative Investor Sentiment

The investor sentiment according to the message boards is extremely negative bordering on irrational. Investors do not think that there is funding in place to do the deal. This is a stock exchange coupled with an uplisting so no funding is necessary. The investors were also complaining about the length of time it will take to consummate a deal. This is a valid concern but the company will need to comply with certain rules regarding the financial reporting in the S-4 registration statement. The remaining investors have many silly reasons NOT to buy PLFX stock. Investor fatigue has set in and has approached an irrational level. What is so curious about all these comments is that these are precisely the reasons why investors should buy the stock. It’s only a matter of time before a hedge fund comes by and looks at this deal and runs the numbers and calculates the return.

Estimated Deal Timeline - Q4 2018

Arbitrage rarely presents itself in the markets and when it does, it is not long before the market self-corrects. In the case of dividend yielding stocks, the price per share drops the corresponding dividend amount immediately following the announcement. With the Tender Offer to PLFX, once the deal closes the price per share will rise to the value specified in the final agreement. Enough is currently known about the deal to make a reasonable timeline of events. On July 10, 2018 Pulse Evolution’s board of directors responded to Recall Studios Tender Offer stating “based on the information provided to us, but subject to a further evaluation of the definitive tender offer, the Board of Directors of Pulse tentatively supports the proposed acquisition and tender offer by Recall Studios. We will provide a definitive decision following the receipt of additional information about the transaction.” Following the board’s statement, Recall Studios made an announcement on July 12, 2018 reiterating their intent to move forward on the tender offer with support from Pulse Evolution’s board.

Diving into verbiage of the Board’s statement, “following the receipt of additional information about the transaction” a reasonable roadmap can be drawn. The Board will likely either receive a draft of the final definitive merger agreement written by Recall Studio’s intended for attorney review. A conservative estimate of the attorney review period is no more than one month. PLFX would then proxy shareholders regarding the offer with a Board endorsed recommendation for approval. Ample time must be given for the Board to receive responses from shareholders which would land between 1-2 months. Lastly, the definitive merger agreement would be finalized and the new NYSE or NASDAQ compliant shares to be issued would be uplisted at a $1.38 conversion ratio within 1-2 weeks. Shareholders can expect the deal and its terms to come into effect early Q4.

What is fascinating, is that this deal presents a unique way to uplist via S-4 merger registration. Pulse Evolution’s market value will be assessed and an appraisal of proprietary technology and contracts will occur. Recall Studio’s will complete their own audit along-side a proforma within 75 days. NASDAQ or AMEX will then perform a final review of uplisting requirements including price, audited financials, corporate governance, and balance sheet strength.

Recall Studios, Inc. - Strengths

The arbitrage deal presented relies on the financial strength and creditworthiness of Recall Studios. One must ask why Recall Studios and Pulse are trading at such a discount to the closing transaction offer of $1.38? In January of 2017 the management of Recall Studios, Alexander Bafer, acting in the capacity as CEO, CFO, and Director enacted a 1:10,000 reverse split reducing the float to 28 million. At the time of the reverse split Recall Studios was an operating subsidiary under Carolco Pictures and eventually processed a name change in October 2017. Management then issued stock based compensation packages bringing their combined holdings to 73.4% of the company’s total shares. Following this Recall Studios sought funding in the form of convertible promissory notes and as stated by the company “as of March 31, 2018, outstanding balance of the notes payable amounted to $878,500, accrued interest of 10,295 and unamortized note discount of 747,626.” A total of 12 notes were issued in the process of raising capital during the quarter and after expenses left them with a $419,000 cash balance. Recall Studios is currently in the pre-revenue stage and acquiring IP is in alignment with its business model.

John Textor, the CEO of PLFX prior to Jordan Fiskenbaum, is the man behind the acquisition of PLFX and here is why. The market value of PLFX does and did not accurately represent the true value of the company’s assets and potential revenues. This is due to the fact that there are 3 years of filings the company is missing. The company was not required to release information to its shareholders and the price per share suffered accordingly. Textor, who Forbes called Hollywood's virtual reality guru, understands the value of the company he left and the fact that he would not realize the true value of the company in its current state without exploring dilutive avenues. He then became the Executive Chairman of Evolution AI, a company that focuses on creating hyper realistic digital humans that are a visual component of artificial intelligence. This company currently owns 60% of PLFX shares and a lot of purchase interest is evident in the following Form 4’s from the start of 2018 on. January Form 4 with share counts resembling those of key long term shareholders, March Form 4 filing beneficial interest of 72,271,706 shares to a “Pulse Acquisition Corporation”, April Form 4 regarding Evolution AI’s Series A common stock consolidation, and another April Form 4 stating Evolution AI’s ownership of ~2,000,000 shares of common stock and another ~2,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. Evolution AI throughout that period had tender offers on the table and the highest in May reached $1.10 per share. This is where Recall Studios steps in and increases the tender offer to $1.38 per share as well as purchasing 60% interest in Evolution AI and its holdings for $200 million in the form of newly issued Recall Studio (OTCQB:BTOP) company stock at a value of $0.50 per share subject to adjustments outlined in the final agreement.

Author Graphic

The result of this transaction is that Evolution AI will retain a controlling interest in BTOP, a fully reporting OTCQB company in a position to uplist to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This merged entity will be the first vertically integrated virtual reality/ augmented reality company. The recent maneuvering results in a situation whereby John Textor was able to extract the full value from the PLFX and enhance the value of his Evolution AI startup without having to resort to dilutive financing. In all likelihood once the stock is listed on the NYSE the company will be in a position to do better and raise additional capital in a non-dilutive manner.

Little Market Reaction to Multiple Press Releases

The press releases below have all been overlooked by the markets and the underlying value still remains untapped. Even John Textor of Evolution AI has mentioned the lag in the market response in a late May conference call stating "the effort to acquire public shares has been slower than expected as a large number of interested shareholders require a better understanding of the timing and terms of the offer."

PLFX Shareholder Guarantee - Tender Offer at $1.38

Calculating total gain from the deal is critical. At the current market price of PLFX, the maximum return is capped at $1.38 per share of common stock. BTOP shareholder shares bear the burden of providing PLFX shareholders with $1.38 in value per share. From the current price to the potential max value there is 452% return still present in the market. The deal will likely close in early Q4 and minimal filings will occur during this period. The number of shares of BTOP issued would be adjusted accordingly to provide PLFX shareholders with that value specified in the definitive agreement.

BTOP Uplisting With PLFX Acquisition Completed

PLFX CEO Jordan Fiskenbaum recently stated, "we also believe our company and our shareholders will benefit greatly from an improved disposition as a fully reporting public company and the expected qualification on a national stock exchange.” This deal provides incredible opportunity for shareholders in PLFX to gain shares of a fully reporting company listed on a major stock exchange. This company will be a vertically integrated virtual reality company with top tier celebrity licenses, like Michael Jackson, and Marilyn Monroe.

Risks

Arbitrage by its nature is a virtually riskless transaction so it’s important that investors understand the biggest risk which is the time value of money. Investors cannot know for certain what the annualized rate of return will be. In the prior example, $.25 stock will translate into a 452% return but the time frame is unknown. It could be 452% in 2 months or 452% in 9 months. Additionally the market may not move until the transaction is completed. There are risks that there are problems with the S-4 registration and results in delays which prevent the company from executing on its business plan but luckily there is about $400K in operational funds to help offset the risk of a delay. The next hurdle is the approval of the definitive tender offer by both parties but should that get approved the risk factor decreased as the agreement will spell out what needs to happen and when.

Investment Summary

Right now new and existing shareholders are currently presented with a massive disconnect between market and actual value of PLFX. Hopefully this article will bridge the divide and allow investors to understand how they might benefit from the arbitrage present in the deal. After taking a big picture look at this deal it becomes clearer that John Textor, the former CEO, has effectively found a way to avoid dilutive implications for the company. Whether it was for the sake of the company or his fiduciary duty to the shareholders, there now exists a way to extract the massive value inherent in the intellectual property, assets, and potential show revenues. Don’t count out the return of Abba in a virtual tour even though they turned down a $1bn reunion offer. As the market slowly wakes up to this arbitrage that the PLFX share price currently holds the price of the stock will surely rise, but for now a great deal of value still remains.

