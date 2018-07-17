Aurora Mobile Files Proposed Terms For $114 Million IPO

JG is growing quickly, but so are losses and cash drain. The IPO appears priced for perfection.

Aurora Mobile (JG) intends to raise gross proceeds of $114 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm, also known as Jiguang in China, is a mobile big data solutions platform in China, aiming to increase productivity for businesses.

JG is growing sharply, but so are losses and cash drain. IPO valuation is a significant concern.

Company and Technology

The Shenzhen, China-based company was founded in 2011 to provide precision marketing, user activity analysis and financial risk analysis for primarily mobile applications.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Weidong Luo, who has been in the firm since 2012 and was previously the General Manager at Shenzhen Zhiwo Information Technology Company Limited.

Jiguang reportedly reached approximately 90% of all mobile devices in China in December 2017, a total of 864 million monthly active unique smartphones. By March 2018, that number had grown to 925 million.

From all these devices, Jiguang is getting access to their behavioral data in real-time and anonymously. Once received, this information is aggregated, cleansed, structured and encrypted.

Currently, Jiguang offers five developer services -- JPush, JAnalytics, JMessage, JSMS, and JShare. Moving forward, the company is planning on adding services related to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Investors in Aurora Mobile have included KK Mobile, Mandra iBase, Greatest Investments, Fidelity International Limited, Genesis Ventures, T.C.L. Industries Holdings and IDG-Accel.

Customer Acquisition

Jiguang offers its developer services on a freemium basis, apart from JSMS, which helps users to first come in contact with the company.

A direct sales force is responsible for acquiring new customers, with teams being split by product line, and further by regions in China. The company is collaborating with media partners who quote Jiguang's data analysis, as well as hosting and participating in various offline events to raise company awareness.

The firm's 'Selling and marketing' expenses as a percentage of total revenues have dropped sharply as revenues have increased, indicating much-improved sales efficiencies:

Q1 2018: 13.8%

2017: 21.0%

2016: 47.0%

Market and Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the Internet Services market in China is projected to reach $527 billion by the end of 2018 and $2.281 trillion by the end of 2023. This represents a CAGR of 34% over the course of the next five years.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing internet coverage and adoption of e-commerce.

Major potential competitive vendors that sell mobile data services include:

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Baidu (BIDU)

Alibaba (BABA)

Jiguang believes its offerings are superior; it claims to have accounted for 50% market share in 2017 making it a leading provider of developer services in China.

Financial Performance

JG's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased topline revenue

Strong growth in gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Sharply increased cash used in operations

Below are the company's financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: Aurora Mobile F-1/A)

Total Revenue ($):

Q1 2018: $20.2 million, 395% increase vs. prior

2017: $45.4 million, 420% increase vs. prior

2016: $10.8 million

Gross Profit ($):

Q1 2018: $5.5 million

2017: $11.4 million

2016: $3.5 million

Gross Margin (%):

Q1 2018: 27.2%

2017: 25.1%

2016: 32.4%

Cash Used in Operations ($):

Q1 2018: ($7.9 million)

2017: ($12.0 million)

2016: ($6.5 million)

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $22.6 million in cash and $17.6 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

JG intends to raise $114 million in gross proceeds in an IPO selling 12 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $9.50 per ADS.

Three ADSs represent two Class A common shares. Class A shares will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shares ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for existing management and shareholders to retain voting control in the event of loss of the economic majority of company shares. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $35.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors and is not common outside of life science companies.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.1 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately US$50.0 million to invest in technology, infrastructure and research and development capabilities; and the balance for general corporate purposes, including expanding and strengthening our sales and marketing activities and funding potential investments and acquisitions of complementary businesses, assets and technologies. Currently, we do not have any plans, commitments or understandings to acquire complementary business, assets and technologies.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs (Asia), Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 25, 2018.

