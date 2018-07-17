My Starbucks Strategy-Combining Stocks And Options

By initiating a small position while selling put options with lower strike prices, I can enjoy possible upside and buy more stocks if the share price continues to decline. In the meantime, I will collect the premiums.

The stock market is a very demanding arena. As soon as you show a sign of weakness, you will be punished harshly.

Introduction

In the past several weeks investors were preoccupied with Starbucks (SBUX). Personally, I read many articles here on Seeking Alpha, and analyzed the company myself in order to get a better understanding of the current situation. After I did that, I devised my own strategy to invest in Starbucks. It is consistent with my former strategies regarding similar companies with similar valuations.

The stock market is a very demanding arena. When you are an overachiever the stock market will reward you generously. However, it also has a very short memory, and therefore, as soon as you show a sign of weakness, you will be punished harshly. This is the case with Starbucks. The company used to enjoy a very high valuation, and as the management made several announcements that increased the level uncertainty.

The first announcement was the exit of Howard Schultz from the company, which according to analysts was the beginning of a new are for the company. The second announcement included the need of some changes and investments in the company, as well as a declaration that company is expected to trail the analysts' expectation. These announcements sent the share price to a multi-year low.

In this article, I will briefly go over the fundamentals, valuation, growth prospects and risks. Afterwards I will present my thesis and strategy, that involves using both stocks and stock options to build a position in Starbucks patiently.

Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated 28,209 stores.

Fundamentals and Valuation

Starbucks enjoyed an amazing run that have been going for decades. The company that was established in 1971 showed double digits growth in both the top line and the bottom line consistently. Moreover, the company managed to grow its bottom line by 20% annually in the past two decades. The current expectations are somewhat lower after the company's announcement. Now analysts expect the growth rate in the coming 3 years to be around 15% annually which is still extraordinary.

Free cash flow also grew significantly over the two decades. That is what allowed the company to show amazing dividend growth since 2010. We may see slower growth in FCF going forward as the company announced that it may need to invest more capital into the business, and therefore it will require more capital. We should expect these investment to contribute to the free cash flow and the net income in the future.

The dividend is fueled by the consistent growth in the free cash flow, and the constant expansion of Starbucks. The current yield is 2.78% when considering the last dividend hike. The payout ratio is also higher than what you see on the Ycharts graph. It currently stands at almost 60% when using the 2018 earnings estimates. The payout ratio when looking at the FCF is even higher, and therefore we should expect more modest dividend raises in the medium term.

I expect 10% annually to keep the dividend payout ratio around 50%, which is sustainable for a mature company that still wishes to grow and needs capital to invest. Moreover, the company is also buying its stock back from investors. The buybacks will be more efficient now that the valuation is lower. The company has already lowered the number of shares outstanding by 7% in the past 3 years. Investors should expect the reduction to accelerate.

As you can see in the Ychart below the valuation of Starbucks is much lower then it used to be. It makes sense that as the growth rate slows down, the premium will be lower. However, a look at the graph from Fastgraphs shows us that while the normal P/E is 34.7 the current P/E is 22. The forward P/E is even lower. Now the question is whether an investor believes that ~20 times forward earning is a fair valuation for a company that still grows in double digits. In my opinion it is, and therefore, Starbucks now is fairly valued.

Starbucks is an amazing corporation that brought amazing financial results. They were so amazing that investors are deeply disappointed when the company still grows at double digits rate. The fundamentals are strong, and I expect continued growth in the medium term. Moreover, the valuation is now fair, after years the stocks traded for significant premium. Investors should consider adding Starbucks to their portfolio.

Risks and opportunities

I don't wish to repeat what was said in several articles regarding Starbucks. Therefore, I will summarize the main risk and the main opportunity. The main risk is that Starbucks weakness is only the beginning. The softer guidance is will become even softer next year, and the year after. We saw a similar momentum with McDonald's (MCD) a decade ago as the EPS kept growing slower until it halted, and the company needed a massive restructure.

The main growth opportunity is global reach. The company still has plenty of markets to reach, and even in the American market we still see same stores sales growing. Moreover, in the medium term the company will keep growing its earnings and will offer investors attractive dividend. The stock is fairly valued, but it still may be a falling knife, and therefore I need a strategy to initiate my position.

My strategy

As always, I try to be consistent with my investments strategy, and this situation is not different. This is not the first time I am dealing with a possible falling knife, and this is not the first time I deal with a company that used to trade for a much higher valuation. I am willing to follow my strategy, as consistent strategies bring consistent results and returns.

In February 2015 I wrote an article discussing lessons that I learned that helped me to devise a strategy towards stocks that I find unusually expensive. I even wrote it about Starbucks, and what I must do to initiate a position that will bring me higher returns. My decision back then based on several other examples was to stay on the sidelines and wait patiently for the right moment to initiate a position. I believe that this is the moment.

In another article I discussed my strategy regarding IBM (IBM). This is my strategy for dealing with a possible falling knife. I do want to catch it, but I would also like to lower my chances of getting myself cut as I catch it. My strategy was to buy a small number of stocks, and add sell put options in case the share prices keeps declining. The premium will be a fair reward if the stock bounces up, and it will help financing buying the stocks if the options are exercised.

As I said consistency is a key. It for sure was a good idea to wait on the sidelines. Following others into investing in expensive stocks is never a good idea. If you don't believe a stock is worth 40 times its earnings, then don't buy. Don't be afraid to miss the hype around investing trends. At the current price the stock is 12% cheaper than it was in February 2016, and the earnings are 25% higher. In the world of investing patience is a virtue.

In this case just as in the case of IBM, I will follow the same strategy and keep executing my plan. The idea behind the strategy is to be ready for further declines, while enjoying the possible upside if the stock has reached a bottom. Therefore, my first move was to initiate a small position just under $50. The current price is also attractive for this small position.

More importantly, I sold two options both expiring on January 2020. The first contract with a strike price of $45. Let's have a look at the P/E ratios of Starbucks in case I am forced to buy the stock. The current EPS estimates for 2018, 2019 and 2020 are: $2.41, $2.67, $3.07. I want to be conservative, so I will lower the 2018, 2019 and 2010 guidance by 5%, 10% and 20% respectively to calculate the forward P/E ratios. The ratios for 2018, 2019 and 2020 are 19.6, 18.7 and 18.3. This is a very conservative scenario and even within this scenario buying the shares for $45 is extremely attractive, and don't forget we got the premium.

The second contract with a strike price of $40. In case the stock keeps dropping by 10% more, I would like to be able to collect more shares. I will use even stricter assumptions to calculate the P/E ratio. I do it because in my opinion, if Starbucks reaches $40 in the coming 17 months it means that either we enter a bear market, or the fundamentals have deteriorated substantially. I will lower the 2018, 2019 and 2010 guidance by 10%, 15% and 25% respectively. The ratios for 2018, 2019 and 2020 are 18.4, 17.62 and 17.4. This scenario means that Starbucks will show almost no growth in the medium term, and still the shares purchased if the options are exercised will be attractive.

Of course, you can tweak the strategy to fit your risk appetite better. Here is a list of relevant options expiring on January 2020:

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The strategy gives me direct exposure to Starbucks through the stock purchase. It also gives me indirect exposure as I am obliged to purchase the shares if the share price drops. In the meantime, I will enjoy those premiums. If the stock price bounces back, I will enjoy the upside. If it drops, I will buy Starbucks for attractive valuation. The premiums are just the bonus.

Conclusion

Not too much has changed since the two announcements were made. Starbucks is still a quality company, and even if the growth rate slows down, the valuation still seems attractive. The weakness is mainly due to the higher level of uncertainty around the company. The company be transforming from a growth company to a more mature company like other peers such as McDonald's.

Investors should look for a strategy that works for them and fits their goals. The strategy above worked for me with IBM and Nike (NYSE:NKE), and therefore I feel comfortable with it in the long run. We can never know whether a stock finds its bottom, or it's just a falling knife, and a good strategy should fit both situations.

I believe that my strategy will be able to assist investors who look for a way to achieve exposure to Starbucks with upside potential and limited downside. Sure, if the company goes bankrupt the downside is not really limited. However, it is limited even if the net income is estimates are revised downward significantly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX, MCD, NKE, IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.