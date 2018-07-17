VOXX International: Bull Case Persists After Another Weak Quarter

Fundamentally, VOXX International (VOXX) is a screaming buy. EV/EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis is 7.7x, which isn't all that impressive. But in getting to a fairly reasonable bull case with substantial upside, there are a number of ways to skin the proverbial cat.

For one, that EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA, per the company's numbers) includes the company's share of losses from its majority-owned EyeLock subsidiary. (Note that the figure backs out those losses attributed to non-controlling interests.) Exclude that $10-$12 million and the multiple moves to 4-4.5x.

A SOTP valuation looks even more attractive. At $5.50, VOXX has a market cap of $134 million. Net cash at the end of Q2 was $31 million. The company's 50% ownership in ASA, an automotive distributor, conservatively is worth $70 million. In fact, it's not unreasonable to argue that the ASA stake covers nearly all of the remaining ~$103 million enterprise value. VOXX's share of income was $7 million-plus in FY18, a figure that has grown at an 8% CAGR the past five years per VOXX filings. Slap a 15x multiple on ASA and the rest of the business is available for free.

Even tangible book value is about $10 per share. The PP&E contribution comes mostly from owned real estate. Zero out inventory in a liquidation model and VOXX still appears to be worth ~$5 per share - with any reasonable mark-to-market valuation of ASA suggesting at least $1 more.

But the problem is a substantial lack of faith in management. Incentives are horrible. CEO Patrick Lavelle, Chairman (and controlling shareholder, thanks to a dual-class setup) John Shalam, and CFO Mike Stoehr combined are paid bonuses of as much as 8.75% of pre-tax profits, per the proxy statement. (Lavelle's 5% does come in $250K increments, so to be fair the actual figure is somewhat lower.) Lavelle, somewhat incredibly, owns just $150,000 in stock after being CEO for more than 13 years (and working at the company for 38). Stoehr owns half that much. Both clearly - at least on a purely financial, personal, level - are much more incentivized to grow profits than to protect shareholder value.

VOXX has never paid a dividend in its 31 years on the public market. And even with shareholders close to begging for a share buyback at these levels, the company has not acted on an open authorization for 1.4 million shares.

Meanwhile, guidance continues to be far too optimistic, most recently in 2H FY18. That continues a streak of missed guidance that's run about five years now pretty much without interruption. Management still seems intent on using some of its newly found cash to buy another business, which perhaps is not surprising given their incentives are based on absolute profit. And I don't particularly like any of the businesses here, save perhaps for ASA and Klipsch.

And yet... I'm long VOXX after the company's Q1 report last week. The stock simply is too cheap.

Same Old VOXX

Truthfully, I'm not sure the story here has changed all that much since the Hirschmann deal was announced in June 2017. The biggest change is that VOXX shares have dropped, falling ~35% from post-sale levels around $8.50 to the current $5.50.

Valuation aside, however, this seems like the "same old VOXX". Revenue dipped 1.4% (this excludes the Hirschmann sale) against a -3% comparison. Sales now have fallen 19% over the last five years, excluding a ~2 point impact from the sale of the Jensen brand during FY16.

Premium Audio has had two good years on the top line - but as always seems to be the case here, the optimism is ending. Sales are going to decline this year as VOXX pulls back on promotions in an effort to protect gross margin. (Gross profit dollars actually declined Y/Y in FY18, per the 10-K.) Revenue in the segment dropped 14% in Q1, which already calls into question guidance on the Q4 conference call for the segment to "decline modestly" this year.

The Consumer Accessories business did grow revenue 1.4% in FY18. But even that growth came from a shift to fulfillment sales of products like Project Nursery and Fitbit (FIT) competitor Striiv. Gross margin continues to fall (21.7% in FY18 vs. 23.6% the year before and 24.3% in FY16). Sales then fell a whopping 28% y/y in Q1; Lavelle insisted on the Q1 call that the second half would show growth, but that simply can't be trusted anymore.

And the owned automotive business continues to decline, with aftermarket sales of satellite radios and remote starts facing pressure as more cars are built with those features. But a 9% decline in revenue in Q1 is concerning, given that management spent much of last year emphasizing that delayed launches were hurting revenue. For instance, per the Q4 call, the EVO Rear Seat Infotainment System launch was delayed from Q1 to Q3 - but this year's Q1 still is showing weakness. Now, the end of a program with Bentley is causing programs - but this time around, programs with Subaru (remote start) and Ford (F) and GM (GM) (in infotainment) are supposed to drive the 2H growth.

Elsewhere, action camera 360Fly appears to have been a bust. Per the 10-K, revenue declined in FY18, and its price has been slashed at Best Buy (BBY). VOXX has converted its equity in that business into convertible debt. EyeLock hasn't made much progress (more on that later).

VOXX has cut costs, with about $6 million of a projected $10 million coming last year. So margins did improve in Q1 despite an ugly top-line performance (-12% overall); consolidated Adjusted EBITDA actually reversed to a profit from a loss the year before. But that's really about the only good news from an operating standpoint over the past year - and the benefit of those cuts will begin to be lapped in Q3. Again, Lavelle is pointing to the second half of the year as being better - but we've heard that before. In fact, on the Q2 FY18 call, Lavelle forecast Y/Y growth across all segments in the second half of last year - but Automotive revenue disappointed, leading to consolidated declines in both quarters.

The steady missteps in terms of execution and growth are the biggest problem here. Yes, the business looks cheap at 4-4.5x underlying EBITDA. But Adjusted EBITDA still dropped in FY18, by potentially more than half, excluding the contribution from Hirschmann. (Per the Q4 release, Adjusted EBITDA dropped from $30 million to $10 million. FY18 EBITDA included five months of Hirschmann, which had a ~$14 million EBITDA run rate per commentary on the Q1 FY18 call. That suggests a 50%+ Y/Y decline.) Gross margins are going in the wrong direction. There should be zero confidence in the promises of a second-half improvement. And so an operating basis, even giving credit for EyeLock, $5.50 seems somewhat reasonable. Ex-EyeLock and ex-cash, VOXX is trading at a single-digit multiple to normalized free cash flow (probably 7-8x by my numbers). But it sure looks like a declining business at the moment - which makes that multiple seem somewhat justified.

But... The SOTP

This probably sounds like the most negative bull case in the history of investing, but there's two reasons to detail the operating concerns here. The first is to underscore the risks. And the second is to highlight why VOXX might be getting short shrift from value investors. It simply doesn't look very cheap, save for low P/S and P/B multiples. On an earnings basis, it looks like a declining business, and priced as such.

Even assuming the trend in the operating business doesn't improve, there's still value here. And there's probably enough to assume (or hope) that even another year (or more) of little movement still leaves enough buyers of a "dog with fleas" case to escape. (The trading over the past few sessions pretty much encapsulates that argument. Ugly results led the stock down 10% after earnings - value-driven buyers already have erased most of the losses.)

And if VOXX can get something going in the right direction, there is value to create here. There are a lot of avenues to do so as well:

1. Do something with the Consumer Accessories business.

At the corporate level, VOXX has a lot of paths to take. The simplest one is to find a way to exit the CA business. Per segment-level data from the 10-K (p. 98), the business appears to be negative even on an EBITDA basis. Pre-tax loss was $23.8 million in FY18, and EBITDA negative $12 million.

Essentially, all of that loss is coming from EyeLock spend - all of which is booked by VOXX before non-controlling spend is allocated. That business lost $16 million in EBIT in FY18 - so the Consumer Accessories business ex-EyeLock probably is generating about $3 million in EBITDA (and perhaps a little less over loss widened in Q1).

That's a sub-2% EBITDA margin. And neither sales nor margins are going to get better, no matter management's protestations to the contrary. Categories like clock radios, remotes, and power supplies all are going down. Antenna sales got a boost from the switch to digital in both the U.S. and Europe, but that tailwind is fading. And mix continues to be a significant problem, as more sales come from lower-margin fulfillment. Gross margin already has compressed from 25.5% in FY13 to 21.7% in FY18. It's not going to reverse. Dumping this business would simplify the structure, improve consolidated margins, and have zero impact on profitability.

The big problem is that this is the legacy VOXX business. And it's unlikely that Shalam would want to sell - or that Lavelle, who has called the chairman his "mentor", would do so. (Lavelle did seem to entertain the notion, at least, on the Q3 call.) But at this point, the business probably is worth close to zero, even with $167 million in TTM sales. Any change (barring an acquisition to try and buy growth in the segment) likely would be a positive.

2. Buy back stock.

Because net profitability still is negative, even on an adjusted basis, there isn't necessarily the case that buybacks would be accretive to EPS, at least not yet.

But some sort of sign of confidence in the stock would be welcome. Several callers on the last two conference calls specifically pointed to the stock's undervaluation. Thomas Kahn of Kahn Brothers has argued repeatedly on calls that the stock is worth at least $14 before EyeLock. His firm now owns 16%+ of the Class A shares, with the stake more than doubled over the past year.

Lavelle argued against a buyback on the Q4 call, saying he instead preferred a "threefold approach" of additional sales, an acquisition, and "realign[ing]" the existing business, the latter of which in context sounds mostly like cutting more costs. But he did say on the Q1 call that the board would discuss the authorization at this week's board meeting.

Fundamentally, a buyback doesn't materially change the case here. But it would be a sign that VOXX in some way considers shareholder value, and at least a bone to underwater shareholders. And it wouldn't tie the company's hands at all: the full authorization represents ~6% of the current market cap, and would cost the company about one-sixth of its current gross cash balance. Meanwhile, as Kahn pointed out on the Q3 call, some management and board ownership would be comforting as well. The fact that Lavelle shed half his already-small stake in a year belies any argument from the company that the stock is undervalued.

3. Make an acquisition (maybe).

An acquisition seems like the worst possible outcome here, with VOXX instead keeping the gains from Hirschmann and keeping alive a 30-year-plus streak of basically zero shareholder returns. And I've criticized the company for its M&A strategy in the past; before the Klipsch and Hirschmann deals, the company had substantial net cash, and the share price actually is lower than it was at the start of the decade.

But the company did make money on Hirschmann. Klipsch probably was an overpay, but not a disastrous one. 360Fly was a bust, but a reasonable risk to take (with limited capital, though VOXX is owed nearly $11 million at this point, not immaterial against a ~$100 million enterprise value.) The jury still is out on EyeLock.

If anything, VOXX's struggles have come mostly from the legacy business - and there's maybe some room for understanding on that front. Secular trends have been going against the Consumer Accessories business for this entire decade, whether in satellite radio, electronics, or hook-ups. So if VOXX can make a deal that makes it more of an automotive pure-play, or find something accretive against what is probably still a weighty corporate overhead, it might not be as much of a negative as it would seem at first blush.

4. Sell ASA, EyeLock and/or Klipsch.

VOXX paid $166 million for Klipsch in 2011. I don't know that it could get the same price today - but it could probably come close.

Sales have been declining, and margins have compressed. In Premium Audio (which is Klipsch), FY13 revenue was $193 million, with segment EBITDA at $28.2 million, a nearly 15% margin. FY18 revenue was $172.4 million (-2.2% CAGR), with margins essentially halved, and EBITDA at $13 million.

Margins probably improve this year, and did so nicely in Q1. So there's still a case that Klipsch easily covers the $103 million enterprise value here.

For EyeLock, Lavelle admitted on the Q3 call that "we have looked at all options". Personally, I think the business is a loser. Iris scanning is more expensive than other biometrics. EyeLock certainly isn't developing the technology (Gentex (GNTX) is targeting applications in automotive). Back in 2015, the company touted a trial with Citigroup (C) and supposed placement in a Jeep Wrangler. Nothing has come of those efforts; EyeLock generated just $335,000 in revenue in FY18. And a new partnership with a vending machine maker seems already delayed (there was supposed to be a January launch). It's very difficult at this point (though others, including Kahn, disagree) to argue that $10 million a year into EyeLock is better spent than $10M into VOXX repurchases.

As for ASA, it's a hidden asset. And it too has a hidden asset: about $15 million in cash and securities (all bonds), on its balance sheet, net of $4 million distributed after year-end.

Any of these moves (save for a notably destructive acquisition) probably helps the stock. So from here, it's a matter of if and when any of these moves are made - and how much patience investors are willing to have.

Valuation and Risks

A lot of authors (myself included) have pointed out SOTP potential on this site, and a conservative model still suggests strong potential upside:

$31 million in net cash

$80 million for ASA (10x plus $7.5 million on the books)

$40 million for Automotive ex-ASA (6-7x ~$6M-plus in TTM EBITDA, owing to aftermarket declines)

$0 for Consumer Accessories

$104 million for Klipsch (8x TTM EBITDA of $13 million)

$0 for EyeLock

$0 for 360Fly liabilities of $11 million

That gets valuation to $255 million - over $10 per share. Admittedly, corporate costs need to be considered. Segment-breakdowns show a huge inflation in that figure of late ($22 million in FY18 against $10 million in FY16), which no doubt is more of an categorizing issue than a sign of higher spend. Deducting 8x a more reasonable ~$15 million (the FY17 figure) gets VOXX right to the current price.

This is a really conservative model, however. ASA could get more than 10x, particularly with increasing exposure to the marine and RV segments (both of which have been growing nicely of late). $100 million and 8x for Klipsch most likely is too cheap. The company could get something for EyeLock or CA, and even from 360Fly. It's pretty easy - even considering corporate costs - to add to this model $50 million for Klipsch, $20 million for ASA and $40 million combined for CA and EyeLock and get valuation to ~$11, a clean double.

But the problem remains: VOXX has to make a move. And there are roadblocks there. It is worth keeping in mind for investors like myself who want ASA or Klipsch sold that VOXX is a zero-EBITDA company without Klipsch, and in the black by only about $6 million without ASA. It's then a business that brings in zero bonus (pre-tax profits would be negative including D&A) for Lavelle, Shalam, and Stoehr (though with unspecified 'adjustments' that keep popping up, they could find a way).

Incentives aside, there's another problem: VOXX, after making any of the bigger moves available to it, becomes a bit unwieldy. Sell Klipsch and the owned operating business has negative EBITDA. A move probably has to be made at that point, because corporate overhead is far too high for the business. Sell ASA and the rest of the business has barely 1% margins and a number of declining categories. Distribute a big dividend after one of those moves, instead of simply buying something else, and market cap almost certainly drops below $100 million and the share price potentially to $3-4.

Barring an improvement in the operating results (which probably has to come from Automotive OEM, with maybe some help from further cost-cutting), any major move would appear like a first step in essentially breaking up the company - and waiting for a company to break itself up is a good way to own a "dead money" stock. Divesting any of the units (except CA) leaves Lavelle running, and Shalam controlling, a company whose investors' next question will be: "why is this thing public?"

For investors familiar with the VOXX story (and there are more than a few), none of this really is news. As I wrote above, not that much has changed post-Hirschmann - with one notable exception. The price has changed. And at this point, that really matters. VOXX's enterprise value has dropped by almost half in the past twelve and a half months. It's almost certainly below, and likely well below, liquidation value.

The big risk here is a destructive acquisition - but the low EBITDA base actually constrains management a bit. (It's unlikely the company could fund a Klipsch or Hirschmann-type purchase at this point. At ~$13M in TTM EBITDA and assuming a 10x purchase multiple, a $100 million acquisition would create a ~3x net leverage ratio, which is probably the limit for levering up this business at the moment.) That aside, the downside risk feels something closer to dead money. VOXX isn't going to go bankrupt. Narrow margins are a real concern in the sense that it doesn't take much to push the company into the red. But if Klipsch suddenly turned unprofitable, it would still have some value. So would a declining ASA.

Meanwhile, Shalam is 84. Lavelle is 66. Stoehr is 72. Shalam's three sons work outside the business (though one, Ari, is a director). I admittedly didn't think the Hirschmann sale was coming - is another surprise (or two) possible? The calls from Kahn are only going to get louder. The three leaders aren't going to run the business forever. At some point (I'd hope), even management will have to admit that there's more value to be created in a piecemeal breakup (or even one major sale) than in trying to turn around a business with secular headwinds and a declining profile.

It's a "dog with fleas" story, admittedly (though after years of following the stock, I might go with "dog with mange"). And because VOXX clearly still is considering M&A, it's too naive to suggest the downside is taken care of, even under liquidation value. But at $5.50, there is enough value here that it's worth the risk - and worth what I anticipate could be a long wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.