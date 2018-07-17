Under Armour: 6 Findings From Under The Hood In Q1

“The first thing I do when I hear criticism is ask myself if they're right.” – Jeff Bezos (to Kevin Plank)

Of all the stocks I’ve covered over the last year or so, Under Armour (UAA) (NYSE:UA) is by far the most fascinating. This is a stock that checks all the right boxes on an ideal S&P 500 short – poor governance, slowing growth, and overvalued stock. Yet, as of today (12th July), it’s up 56.46% (!), leaving a lot of shorts under water. And there are a LOT of shorts.

In fact, UAA’s short interest (as a % of float) now stands at ~30%. Per GS, short interest has risen ~7 percentage points YTD.

But JP, I hear you say, doesn’t the high short interest mean that the UAA short story is already well understood? Not quite.

Firstly, there’s an arbitrage thesis at play with UAA shares (due to the valuation differential between Class A and Class C shares) that inflates the short interest. In fact, class A shares have a ~30% short interest (vs. ~13% for Class C) with a large part of the interest likely taking advantage of the arbitrage opportunity created by the class A premium.

Secondly, while there’s a fair bit of “sell” recommendations, there’s also a fair share of sell-side bulls covering the stock. Here’s a snapshot of UA’s consensus EPS going into 2020.

Metric Consensus Growth % 2017 0.19 2018 0.18 -5% 2019 0.31 72% 2020 0.51 65%

Essentially, we still have astronomical growth rates embedded within market expectations (72% in 2019 and 65% in 2020) post a slight decline in 2018 (-5%). Not only do I think the UA growth story is broken with top line growing at LSD and “new normal” at HSD, I also think the bottom line margin opportunity is being overestimated. In this article, I seek to shed light on key findings post-Q1 not fully understood by both the market and a large majority of the analyst community.

Shenanigan #1 – “Customer Refund Liabilities”

Perhaps the biggest question following UA’s Q1 results was the addition of a new balance sheet line item called “customer refund liabilities”.

Here’s the official UA explanation courtesy of new CFO David Bergman (the latest entrant into the UA CFO musical chair):

“On the second part of your question relative to the customer refund liability, you are correct. That's just an accounting standard change that we had to implement in Q1 of 2018 that's ASC 606, so not really any business change of any kind there. It's just a reclassification in 2018 and going forward. So we adopted that prospectively, so that used to be an amount relative to returns reserve, et cetera, that used to net down gross accounts receivable.”

Another key question that came up was the offset for this line item i.e. how does the accounting work? Based on the disclosed adjustments, the recognition of “customer refund liability” is offset by two key line items - accounts receivable (+~$260m) and prepaid expenses (+~97m). Here’s the breakdown:

Account Type Debit Credit Accounts Receivable $260.0m Prepaid Expenses $96.8m Inventories $3.5m Customer Refund Liability $353.0m

There’s three key reasons why I flag this line item – 1) it used to net down gross accounts receivable pre-accounting change, 2) it has now been shifted from being recognized within current assets to current liability, with offsets in AR ($260m) and prepaid expenses ($97m) and 3) its sheer size at ~$353m is striking (vs. allowance for doubtful accounts at ~1.67% of sales).

Here’s a brief comparison with Veritiv (VRTV), a company that had also called out a “customer refund liability” for the first time in Q1:

Company Post-ASC 606 Callouts Post-ASC 606 Impact Veritiv “The estimated return value is recognized as a reduction of gross sales and related cost of products sold. The estimated inventory returns value is recognized as part of inventories, while the estimated customer refund liability is recognized as part of other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.” Current Assets Δ - ~-1% Receivables Δ - ~-0.7% Current Liabilities Δ -~-5% Under Armour “ Reserves for returns, allowances, markdowns and discounts are included within customer refund liability and the value of inventory associated with reserves for sales returns are included within prepaid expenses and other current assets on the consolidated balance sheet.” Current Assets Δ - ~11% Receivables Δ - ~32% Current Liabilities Δ -~24%

For Under Armour, the introduction of the $353m customer refund liability caused a striking inflation of current liabilities by 24% QoQ with receivables rising by an even more striking 32% (I’ll explain in shenanigan #2 why this is so important). Compare that to Veritiv, whose current liabilities and receivables remained broadly the same post-ASC 606.

Perhaps the most striking part of the $353m number is this – it makes up 44% of Q1 2018 receivables (gross). This is perhaps the key reason why Under Armour was forced to separately break out its “customer refund liability” while Veritiv’s remained lumped within “other accrued liabilities”.

Company Refund Liability % of Q1 2018 Receivables Refund Liability % of Q4 2017 Receivables Separate Refund Liability Line Item Required? Under Armour 44% 40% - using $246.6m Q4 2017 allowance ✓ Veritiv Undisclosed Undisclosed ✘ - within “other accrued liabilities”

Now, if 44% of UA’s receivables are at risk of turning bad, the implications for the real state of the balance sheet is dire. Accounting for this as “debt” yields a total of ~$1.4bn of debt (+ $135m revolver + $27m current portion of long term debt + ~$760m long term debt + $171m other long-term debt + $353m “customer refund liability”/ bad debt provision).

Metric Q1 ‘18 Q1 ’18 (Incl Bad Debt) Change Net Debt $807.9 $1,160.9 353.0 Net Debt to Equity 40% 58% 17 percentage points Net Debt to Total Capital 26% 34% 8 percentage points Gross Debt to EBITDA 3.2x 4.2x 1.0x

Assuming a $353m addition of bad debt provision to the debt balance, debt to equity blows up by as much as 17 percentage points to 58% while debt to total capital inflates 8 percentage points to 34%. The more important debt metric for UA though, is gross debt to EBITDA, which shifts a full turn higher taking refund liabilities into account.

Recall that Under Armour had been forced to amend its credit agreement in February 2018. From the 2017 10-K:

“In February 2018, we amended the credit agreement to amend the definition of consolidated EBITDA, and to provide that our trailing four-quarter consolidated leverage ratio may not exceed 3.75 to 1.00 for the four quarters ended June 30, 2018, and 4.00 to 1.00 for the four quarters ended September 30, 3018. Beginning with the four quarters ended December 31, 2018 and thereafter, the consolidated leverage ratio requirement will return to 3.25 to 1.00.”

(Source: Q1 '18 Form 10-Q pg 11)

Including the $353m refund liability, gross debt to EBITDA breaches the new debt agreement by a full 0.45x (4.2x vs. 3.75x requirement for four quarters ended June 2018). Even excluding the refund liability, UA’s Q1 2018 debt levels were dangerously close to reaching the old covenants (3.2x vs. 3.25x limit), necessitating the covenant amendment.

Metric Q1 ‘18 Compliance w/ Old Debt Agreement? Compliance w/ New Debt Agreement? Gross Debt to EBITDA 3.2x ✓ ✓ Gross Debt to EBITDA Incl Refund Liability 4.2x ✘ ✘

Shenanigan #2a – Monetizing (Inflated) Receivables…

As I referenced in shenanigan #1, the $353m customer refund liability is a big problem from a working capital perspective. The net effect of this line item alone inflates current liabilities by 24% QoQ with receivables rising by 32% QoQ as well.

Metric Q4 ‘17 Q1 ‘18 Change (QoQ %) Current Assets $2,338 $2,592 11% Receivables $610 $805 32% Current Liabilities $1,060 $1,317 24%

The most important effect here lies in receivables, or rather the ability to sell it. More on this from the 10-Q:

“During the first quarter of 2018, the Company entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated financial institution to sell selected accounts receivable on a recurring, non-recourse basis. Under this agreement, up to $150.0 million of the Company’s accounts receivable may be sold to the financial institution and remain outstanding at any point in time. The Company removes the sold accounts receivable from the consolidated balance sheets at the time of sale. The Company does not retain any interests in the sold accounts receivable. The Company acts as the collection agent for the outstanding accounts receivable on behalf of the financial institution. The carrying value of sold receivables approximated the fair value at March 31, 2018.”

The practice of “factoring” receivables (redeeming receivables in advance for cash at a discount) isn’t unusual – but the timing seems suspicious. A recent Macquarie note posits two possible reasons – 1) Deterioration in UA’s core customers and 2) To offset a decline in cash levels.

The first point makes a lot of sense to me – UA’s distribution is largely moving from full-price channels such as Dick’s (NYSE:DKS) (~10% in ‘16 to est 5% in Q1 ’18) to mid-tier channels such as Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) (0% pre-’17 to est 2% in Q1 ’18).

Q1 ‘17 Q2 ‘17 Q3 ‘17 Q4 ‘17 Q1 ‘18 Dick's Sporting Goods 78.4 76.2 98.4 95.6 59.3 % of total sales (est.) 7.0% 7.0% 7.0% 7.0% 5.0% Kohl's 22.4 21.8 28.1 27.3 23.7 % of total sales (est.) 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% Family Footwear Chains 28.1 27.3 26.1 % of total sales (est.) 2.0% 2.0% 2.2% Department Stores 33.6 32.6 42.2 41.0 29.6 % of total sales (est.) 3.0% 3.0% 3.0% 3.0% 2.5% Other 320.7 293.2 354.0 322.3 275.8 % of total sales (est.) 28.6% 26.9% 25.2% 23.6% 23.3% Direct to Consumer 391.9 380.9 492.0 477.9 426.7 % of total sales (est.) 35.0% 35.0% 35.0% 35.0% 36.0%

The downgrade to junk status suffered by Academy Sports (a former top-three customer) has also likely weighed on UA’s decision to factor receivables and added to UA’s need to provision for bad debt and refund liabilities.

“During the first quarter of 2018, the Company sold total accounts receivable of $55.6 million. As of March 31, 2018, $55.6 million remained outstanding. The funding fee charged by the financial institution is included in the other expense, net line item in the consolidated statement of operations.”

An alternative viewpoint is that UA is currently experiencing a near-term cash crunch and the $55.6m receivable sale allows UA to better meet its short-term liquidity needs. Normalizing for the $55.6m benefit from factoring receivables as well as the benefit from stretching working capital results in an implied ending cash balance of $65m (vs. the $284m reported figure).

Shenanigan #2b – ... To Finance A Hidden Debt Mountain

While most analysts pay attention to UA’s growth story through its income statement, few keep track of its balance sheet. UA’s debt/ EBITDA of 2.1x is almost unheard of in an industry where peers maintain net cash positions. Its adjusted debt to EBITDAR on the other hand, is almost 4x – a full 0.8x higher than Foot Locker (retailer with a physical retail presence).

Earlier this year, I talked about how Under Armour was close to balance sheet capitulation:

“The writing is on the wall for Under Armour – the persistent mismanagement of the company by Plank will inevitably lead to a balance sheet capitulation. The top line is set to deteriorate and even tax cuts won’t save the company from the crippling debt load it finds itself under. The only question now is how they can raise sufficient funding to continue running the business. If a capital raise for instance, does materialize, this could be a great opportunity for credit/ equity holders to turn the screw on Plank.”

Because Under Armour managed to amend its credit agreement (pushing its required debt to EBITDA as much as 0.75x higher), they have, for now, avoided an inevitable capital raise. But I do maintain the view that a capital raise is imminent, perhaps not in the near term, but perhaps in the medium term.

While UA’s balance sheet holds some big debt loads, the real story lies in its liabilities off its balance sheet.

Its operating lease obligations for instance, have ballooned from ~$717m in 2015 to $1.5bn in 2017 – a 108% jump as UA expands its physical presence.

(Source: Author Estimates Based on FY15 - FY17 Figures)

Bringing these op leases onto UA’s balance sheet yields ~4.0x net debt/ EBITDA for 2017 with the ratio stretching as high as 7.9x using the incremental cost of debt.

2015 2016 2017 Net Debt Incl Capitalized Leases @ Incremental Cost of Debt 3,174 3,757 3,698 Net Debt Incl Capitalized Leases/ EBITDAR 5.4x 5.6x 7.9x Net Debt Incl Capitalized Leases @ 8x 1,298 1,576 1,896 Net Debt Incl Capitalized Leases/ EBITDAR @ 8x 2.2x 2.3x 4.0x

The flagship store in New York will further add to the off-balance sheet debt load with rent expected at ~$60m, with dead rent to begin kicking in 2H18 (~$30m impact) before the store opens in FY19. Assuming the 5thAve store rent is capitalized, this would incur an additional $1.2bn off balance sheet liability while the additional $60m/ year rent would equate to an additional ~1.2% drag on revenue.

Another aspect of the Under Armour story that tends to go unnoticed is the sponsorship obligation strain. In FY17, Under Armour incurred ~$1.2bn of sponsorship minimums. While obligations have grown from ~$860m in 2015 to ~$1.4bn in 2016, UA was forced to cut back in 2017, with minimums falling to ~$1.2bn. A ~$200m cutback may seem significant but sponsorship obligations still make up ~43% of UA’s demand creation budget.

(Source: Author Estimates Based on FY15 - FY17 Form 10-K Figures)

Compare that to Nike (NYSE:NKE), whose budget dwarfs UA’s at ~10x while spending a similar % of its demand creation budget on endorsements. More importantly though, UA has been giving away equity to remain competitive for athlete endorsements. With UA equity drawn down significantly over the last few years, expect the sponsorship budget to remain pressured going forward as athletes push back on equity deals.

Shenanigan #3 – Misleading Connected Fitness Disclosures

I’ve covered the UA Connected Fitness problem in some detail in the past (here), but a new disclosure in the latest 10-Q has prompted a necessary update on this. The first disclosure from the FY17 10-K states the following:

“In addition to these charges, the Company also recognized restructuring related goodwill impairment charges of approximately $28.6 million for its Connected Fitness business.”

(Source: FY18 Q1 Form 10-Q pg 9)

The $28.6m disclosure may sound immaterial, but it actually is. As it turns out, the $28.6m impairment represents a 100% impairment of Connected Fitness goodwill. That’s as bad an omen as it gets (also something I called for here).

2014 2015 2016 2017 North America 119,799 316,852 317,323 318,455 EMEA 109,890 99,245 111,155 Asia-Pacific 79,963 77,586 81,323 Latin America 51,116 42,436 44,741 International 1,012 Connected Fitness 27,360 27,001 Total 120,811 585,181 563,591 555,674 FX Adj -11,433 -21,590 20,730 Net 120,811 573,748 542,001 576,404

But here’s where it gets worse - if Connected Fitness-specific goodwill is as good as worthless, the likelihood of the $576m balance getting fully impaired is almost guaranteed. The fact that every Connected Fitness-related founder has long left UA is a bad enough omen.

But the magnitude of the write-down is still not fully appreciated – the ~$700m total acquisition cost of Connected Fitness ($150m for MapMyFitness, $464m for MyFitnessPal and $85m for Endomondo) constitutes virtually the entire UA goodwill balance. As the table below shows, the goodwill has been discreetly allocated to different business segments (by the CODM aka Kevin Plank) – none of which have been fully impaired.

(Source: FY15 10-K pg 64)

In the meantime, losses at Connected Fitness continue to deepen at ~$55m in 2017 (representing an ~1.1% drag on revenue).

Shutting down the unit would seem to be the best option at this point, and the 2018 restructuring plan indicates UA intends to do just that. Restructuring the unit however, will not be cheap – expect some expensive one-offs.

“Up to $105.0 million in cash charges, consisting of up to: $55.0 million in facility and lease terminations and $50.0 million in contract termination and other restructuring charges; and Up to $25.0 million in non-cash charges comprised of approximately $10.0 million of inventory related charges and approximately$15.0 million of intangibles and other asset related impairments.”

(Source: FY18 Q1 Form 10-Q pg 9)

Another interesting anecdote from the latest 10-K - it turns out UA has also been under-reporting Connected Fitness-related SG&A by ~$12.7m (recall that the CODM routinely re-allocates CF expenses to different business segments). Here’s the excerpt:

“The Company identified an immaterial prior period error in the presentation of premium subscriptions in our Connected Fitness reporting segment. Subscription revenue was previously recorded net of any related commission. Beginning with the current period, subscription revenue is recorded on a gross basis and the related commission cost is included in selling, general and administrative expense in the consolidated statement of operations. The Company has revised the prior period to be consistent with the current period's presentation resulting in an increase in net revenues and selling, general and administrative expense of $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company will record additional net revenue and SG&A expense of $12.7 million”

The Connected Fitness mis-reportings and re-allocations shouldn’t really come as a surprise. In fact, the CODM continues to re-allocate expenses for “strategic” reasons. Per the 2017 10-K, Plank moved $11m from CF to North America. Assuming this isn’t to subsidize more CF losses, this could well be another signal of an impending CF shutdown (and a third restructuring program).

“The movement of $11.1 million in expenses resulting from a strategic shift in headcount supporting our global business from our Connected Fitness operating segment to North America”

After all, no one really knows how Connected Fitness makes money. Not only do the disclosed revenue drivers change every quarter, they seem to come mainly from “paid subscribers.” Now I might be the outlier here, but I do not know anyone who pays for a MyFitnessPal subscription. The concept of a $700m business model built around a fitness community does not strike me as sustainable (let alone a hacked one), so color me sceptical.

Shenanigan #4 – Artificially Inflating International Income

The latest 10-Q also saw UA pull another go-to lever to inflate international income – equity method reclassification. Here’s the disclosure:

“On April 23, 2018, the Company invested ¥ 41.7 billion or $38.4 million in exchange for an additional 10% common stock ownership in Dome Corporation (“Dome”), the Company’s Japanese licensee. This additional investment brings the Company’s total investment to 29.5% of Dome’s common stock from 19.5%.”

(Source: FY18 Q1 Form 10-Q pg 18)

Now, injecting money into a licensee is nothing new for UA, as it turns out, they’ve done the same trick with the Korean unit in 4Q16. Macquarie estimates the conversion and subsequent consolidation boosted overall FY17 top line by as much as 190bps (FY17 APAC top line by ~33.2 percentage points).

The Japanese unit is far bigger (~$400m wholesale vs. $100m wholesale for the Korean unit per Macquarie estimates) and a consolidation could inflate revenues by ~$400m if UA obtains a majority stake.

Shenanigan #5 – Shuffle And Re-shuffle Executives

Meanwhile, the UA executive bench continues to resemble a musical chair simulation, with the average tenure of the core group at ~1.05 years. If that isn’t an extremely shallow management bench, I don’t know what is.

It’s telling that not only is the core group departing UA per se, it’s also that they are being constantly reshuffled. This plus the constant addition/removal of new/existing roles makes the UA bench a somewhat confusing sight (tracking senior management changes has taken 60+ rows already, if my spreadsheet serves me right).

Kip Fulks’ UA journey is a fascinating example of this. Since 2011, his role has changed virtually every 1-2 years while new “President” and “C-Level” roles appear to be conjured out of nowhere. Perhaps fitting that his final role (“Strategic Advisor”) is also a UA first.

Date Mgmt Position 6/9/2011 Kip Fulks (Wayne Marino departs COO role) COO 22/10/2013 Kip Fulks Added role of COO + President of Product 4/3/2015 Kip Fulks President of Footwear and Innovation 3/5/2016 Kip Fulks added role of Chief Merchandising Officer (interim) 11/8/2016 Kip Fulks named Chief Product Officer 27/6/2017 Kip Fulks Strategic Advisor

Notable changes YTD include the promotion of Dave Bergman to the CFO hot seat (from acting CFO) as well as the departure of Charlie Maurath (CRO).

Shenanigan #6 – Lawsuits Galore

Meanwhile, lurking in note 5 in the Q1 filing, lies disclosures of at least six different lawsuits against UA (two claiming unjust enrichment by Kevin Plank and three claiming material product misstatements).

The first three (consolidated) claims seem quite straightforward (institutional funds claiming material omissions etc.) and have been in the annual filings for some time now.

“On March 23, 2017, three separate securities cases previously filed against the Company in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (the “Court”) were consolidated under the caption In re Under Armour Securities Litigation, Case No. 17-cv-00388-RDB (the “Consolidated Action”). On August 4, 2017, the lead plaintiff in the Consolidated Action, North East Scotland Pension Fund, joined by named plaintiff Bucks County Employees Retirement Fund, filed a consolidated amended complaint (the “Amended Complaint”) against the Company, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Financial Officers, Lawrence Molloy and Brad Dickerson. The Amended Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) (and Rule 10b-5) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and Section 20(a) control person liability under the Exchange Act against the officers named in the Amended Complaint, claiming that the defendants made material misstatements and omissions regarding, among other things, the Company's growth and consumer demand for certain of the Company's products.”

The Mioduszewski claim, a relatively new one, seems to address Plank’s infamous land sale to UA for its corporate headquarters.

“In Mioduszewski v. Plank, et al. , filed on April 16, 2018, the complaint asserts that Mr. Plank and the director defendants breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the purchase of the parcels and other alleged related party transactions and that the director defendants aided and abetted Mr. Plank’s alleged breach of his fiduciary duties. The complaint also asserts an unjust enrichment claim against Mr. Plank.”

(Source: FY18 Form 10-Q pg 13)

“In King v. Plank, et al. , filed on April 30, 2018, the complaint asserts similar breach of fiduciary duty claims against Mr. Plank and the director defendants and also claims that Sagamore aided and abetted the alleged breaches of fiduciary duty by the other defendants in connection with Sagamore’s alleged role in the sale of the parcels of land to the Company. The King complaint also asserts an unjust enrichment claim against Mr. Plank and Sagamore.”

The last lawsuit (a consumer class action) covers the MyFitnessPal hack.

“As previously disclosed, during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 an unauthorized third party acquired data associated with the Company’s Connected Fitness users’ accounts for the Company’s MyFitnessPal application and website. A consumer class action lawsuit has been filed against the Company in connection with this incident, and the Company has received inquiries regarding the incident from certain government regulators and agencies.”

While I don’t expect a material financial impact from any of these claims, it is quite telling that the company has managed to incur five simultaneous lawsuits – all of them from minority shareholders. Nike (a ~$125bn company) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (a ~$39bn company) by contrast, incurred zero shareholder lawsuits.

Still a Prime Short Candidate

The recent Under Armour run may have shifted sentiment on the stock, but the underlying governance issues remain the same.

To recap, the key findings post review cover the following - 1) the sudden disclosure of massive refund liabilities, 2) has allowed UA to inflate receivables and finance a massive hidden debt pile, 3) re-allocation of goodwill and expenses offers a misleading picture of Connected Fitness’ dire state, 4) accounting reclassifications are being used to boost income, 5) the inexperienced executive bench is being reshuffled into oblivion, and 6) five minority shareholder lawsuits are now being filed against the company. And no, after subsidizing over $700m of his share sales, Plank has not returned the favour to shareholders (see here for a list of Plank’s transactions).

Meanwhile, consensus continues to call for 60-70% growth rates over the next two years and valuations remain lofty. As things stand, I still like UA as a short idea – high valuations + poor governance + artificially inflated numbers are a prime recipe for UA’s next leg down.

