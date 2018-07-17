A $4.7 Billion Payout, And 9,000 Cases Pending - Is It Time To Panic?

Johnson & Johnson has been sued by thousands, but most cases have not been decided yet.

Article Thesis

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been taken to court repeatedly over its talcum powder products, and last week a court ordered the company to pay $4.7 billion. It is likely that this ruling will get reversed, though, and it is unlikely that the majority of the other lawsuits will be decided against the company. The science and the FDA are on Johnson & Johnson's side, so this does not seem like a major long-term headwind.

Johnson & Johnson remains on growth track and looks attractively valued right here, investors also get a relatively high dividend yield of 2.9%.

Johnson & Johnson offers several talcum powder products, including Shower-to-Shower and Johnson's Baby Powder. The talcum powder in these products allegedly has been a cause of ovarian cancer cases. Johnson & Johnson is currently battling more than 9,000 lawsuits, a couple of cases have been decided in the past.

The most recent one was a July 2018 decision in Missouri, where Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $4.7 billion to 22 women. The company has stated that they would appeal the case, something the company has repeatedly done in the past.

It seems unlikely that the current ruling will prevail. Johnson & Johnson has been ruled against several times in the same court in St. Louis, but Johnson & Johnson has scored appeal wins a couple of times. Just two weeks ago Johnson & Johnson won another talcum powder appeal in the state.

Johnson & Johnson's defense in the appeal court will likely focus on several key arguments: Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder products never contained asbestos, whereas the jury's ruling stated that asbestos in the talcum powder products was a cause for the ovarian cancer cases. Another argument in Johnson & Johnson's favor is that talc itself is safe to use.

The FDA states that Johnson's Baby Powder is free of asbestos:

With the topmost drug safety authority in the US showing that there is no asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's products, it seems unlikely that the jury's decision will stand once the case is appealed.

There are many studies that looked at the relation between talcum powder use and the occurrence of ovarian cancer cases, with the outcomes being relatively inconclusive. The following study, for example, suggests that there is no relationship between the two:

Source: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

It thus looks like evidence is on Johnson & Johnson's side. Even if there is a correlation between the use of talcum powder products and the occurrence of ovarian cancer cases, it is in no way clear that this had been the relevant factor in those 22 cases. Johnson & Johnson can also make arguments regarding jurisdiction. Johnson & Johnson's lawyer states that most of the 22 women that sued Johnson & Johnson are not Missouri residents, so there is no reason to allow them to sue a New Jersey based company in the state.

To sum things up: Johnson & Johnson has successfully appealed similar cases repeatedly. The FDA and scientific studies suggest that Johnson & Johnson is not at fault here, jurisdiction is another argument in the company's favor. It looks like Johnson & Johnson will be able to successfully appeal this case.

Compelling Organic & Inorganic Growth

Apart from the talcum powder cases and the overhang they cause, Johnson & Johnson is in excellent shape:

Source: Q1 Earnings Slides

The company managed to grow its revenues by 12.6% year over year, partially driven by acquisitions such as Actelion, which was bought in 2017.

Organic growth (adjusted for M&A) was still quite solid, as revenues would have grown by slightly more than 4% during the most recent quarter without any M&A.

Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceuticals division was the main growth driver in the recent past, and this will likely remain the case, as new drugs such as Imbruvica and Darzalex continue to ramp up. Johnson & Johnson's vast pipeline should result in a continued expansion of the company's pharmaceuticals sales, but the outlook for the company's other segments is not bad, either.

The global medical devices market will continue to grow, among other factors due to innovative products such as smart medical devices. Johnson & Johnson's consumer goods division will primarily benefit from market growth in countries with rising incomes. China's middle class, for example, will grow to 780 million by 2020, which is twice the size of the US population. With rising disposable income, consumers in countries such as China will increasingly spend money on higher-priced brands such as the ones Johnson & Johnson is selling. This should drive international sales for Johnson & Johnson's consumer goods division, which saw sales grow by more than 5% during Q1.

Analysts forecast $81.5 billion in sales during 2018, which would mean an increase of 6.6% year over year. Johnson & Johnson has the means to boost growth by making acquisitions in the future:

Source: Johnson & Johnson's 10-K filing

Johnson & Johnson produced operating cash flows of $21.1 billion during 2017, subtracting $3.3 billion of capex gets us to $17.8 billion in free cash flows. The company pays out about $9.7 billion in dividends annually ($3.60 per each of the 2.7 billion shares), which means that after-dividend cash flows total about $8 billion a year.

With 2018's results being even better than those of 2017, thanks to revenue growth and tax rate changes, after-dividend free cash flows will most likely be even higher going forward. At that rate Johnson & Johnson could make an acquisition such as Actelion roughly every three years. The company's AAA rated balance sheet would allow the company to increase its leverage substantially to make an even bigger acquisition if the company finds a valuable target.

Johnson & Johnson thus is a well-diversified pharma, consumer goods and medtech giant that generates compelling organic growth and that has the means to make accretive takeovers regularly.

Shares Are Trading At A Discount To Fair Value And Offer A Compelling Dividend

JNJ PE Ratio (3y Median) data by YCharts

Johnson & Johnson trades at roughly $125 right now, which is close to the lower end of the range shares have been moving in over the last couple of quarters. Based on Johnson & Johnson's guidance for EPS of $8.00 to $8.20 during 2018 shares trade at ~15.6 times this year's earnings.

In the above chart we see that the current valuation is lower than the 3-, 5-, 7-, and 10-year median earnings multiple. If Johnson & Johnson's valuation would expand to an 18 times earnings multiple, which would still make them historically cheap, investors could see shares rise to $146. Share prices have been trading around that level at the beginning of the year, so such a move would not be unprecedented at all. A rise to $146 would mean a share price gain of 16%, while investors get a 2.9% dividend yield on top.

Johnson & Johnson's most recent dividend increase of 7% was somewhat higher than in the previous years (e.g. 5% during 2017). This could mean that management is optimistic about the future. A 2.9% dividend yield from an AAA rated company, with a mid-to-high single digits dividend growth rate and a dividend payout ratio of less than 50%, is attractive for sure.

This yield is marginally higher than what investors can get from 10-year treasuries, with the differences being that treasury payouts do not increase over time -- and that the government does not have a triple A rating from Standard & Poor's.

Bottom Line

The talcum powder cases create a negative overhang, but Johnson & Johnson has successfully appealed cases in the past and will likely continue to do so.

Investors who are not afraid of the talcum-powder-risks have the chance to buy shares of this well-diversified giant at a historic discount, while receiving attractive dividends from Johnson & Johnson.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.