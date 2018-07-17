Tesla: Where Is The Board Of Directors?

I've been on the record for quite some time that Tesla (TSLA) needs to get rid of CEO Elon Musk. Major product ramp failures with the Model X and Model 3 highlight a horrific track record of business performance. Most companies would have replaced their leader with so many failures, but somehow this CEO continues to stay in place. Unfortunately, things have taken a turn recently, where the CEO's latest tweets over the weekend should be the last straw. It is time for the Board of Directors to do the responsible thing, no matter how painful it will end up for investors.

The world was recently fascinated by the rescue of a Thai soccer team that was trapped in a cave. Elon Musk tried to be the big savior, offering a mini submarine to help out in the process. While their have been varying debates over whether this would have worked, the sub wasn't used and all of the boys and their coach were rescued. One cave diver suggested it wouldn't have worked, and Elon Musk responded by calling him a pedophile on Twitter. While he has since deleted the tweets, many grabbed screenshots as seen below.

(Source: Zerohedge Twitter page)

It's been well over 24 hours since that initial tweet, and many sites around the globe have reported this fiasco. Fortunately for Tesla, the Putin/Trump summit has grabbed so much coverage that this is on the back burner. My title question remains, where is the board of directors? In just the past month or so, we've seen leaders from Intel (INTC), Barnes and Noble (BKS), and Papa John's (PZZA) fired or resign for a multitude of reasons. Elon Musk also had an awful Q1 conference call a few months back, then doubled down by attacking the media when he didn't like its reporting.

Several people on Twitter yesterday thought we'd hear some news from Tesla today. It didn't happen, but why not? There are a couple of problems here. First, Tesla's board contains many that are very close to Elon Musk, including his brother. A lot of Tesla's earliest investors and biggest supporters are on the board. Also, the company's lead lawyer actually served Elon Musk during two of Elon's divorces. Second, as you can see in the chart below, the board is one of the highest paid you'll find in this space.

(Source: Bloomberg article, seen here)

Perhaps the biggest issue the board has in front of it is that Elon Musk is basically Tesla. Beyond all of the responsibilities he currently has, mainly because so many executives have left, he has the faith of so many loyal investors. No matter how bad the results are, there are many buying shares in the company based on their faith in Musk, which can be very dangerous.

If the Board of Directors were to do the responsible thing, it likely would cause Tesla shares to crash. Monday's nearly 3% decline would look like small potatoes with a large wave of selling likely to occur. Unfortunately, the situation would probably snowball, because Elon Musk would likely get a margin call at some point due to his massive borrowing against his holdings. While getting a different CEO in place likely would be best for the business in the long term, the departure of Elon Musk would leave a gaping hole in many investors' pockets. We're still talking about a market cap north of $54 billion currently even with the stock more than 20% off its all-time highs.

Twitter has been a great platform for Elon Musk and Tesla to get free advertising and support the business, but perhaps it could also spark the downfall of this company. Does Tesla have a social media policy, and if so, has Elon Musk violated it in a major way? Just take a look at the social media policy that NVIDIA (NVDA), a Tesla supplier, has in place below. How many of these principles have been violated by Elon Musk recently?

(Source: NVIDIA social media policy page, seen here)

So where is Tesla's board of directors as the company's CEO just attacked a Thai cave diver on Twitter, calling him a pedophile with little to no evidence? Hopefully, the board and some lawyers are working on the best way to remove Elon Musk after this latest social media disaster, perhaps trying to craft one of those very carefully worded Tesla press releases. Unfortunately, given the connections on the board to its fearless leader, I doubt anything will be done, leaving Tesla as one of the worst companies in terms of corporate governance.

