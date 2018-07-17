Is The Worst Over For Teekay Tankers?

The company's fundamentals remain healthy to navigate the crisis without any major balance sheet stress.

Industry fundamentals likely to remain weak on oversupply of tankers, but scrapping of old tankers offsets supply concerns to some extent.

Teekay Tankers' stock has bottomed out, but I don't see a "V Shaped" industry or stock recovery.

Article Overview

The crude oil tanker industry has witnessed rough times in the last 24-30 months and this has translated into a depressed stock price for oil tanker companies.

Just as an example, Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) has slumped by 59% in the last 24 months to current levels of $1.2. As investors seek value picks, this article will investigate if Teekay Tankers is worth buying at current levels or is there more downside in store for the stock.

The key conclusion from the discussion to follow is that Teekay Tankers has limited downside risk from current levels, but as industry concerns sustain, a gradual accumulation is advisable. Teekay Tankers can deliver healthy returns with an investment horizon of 12-24 months.

While the article will discuss the company’s fundamentals, the key focus will be on the industry outlook and its implications on the company’s financial health.

Industry Concerns Dominate, But Fundamentals Remain Strong

For 1Q18, Teekay Tankers reported revenue of $168 million with EBITDA of $21 million (12% EBITDA margin). For 1Q17, the company’s revenue and EBITDA were $130 million and $40 million respectively (EBITDA margin of 31%).

The key margin driving factor for Teekay Tankers are the day-rates and the above numbers are a reflection of sluggish day-rates as tanker oversupply sustains.

According to the industry outlook by Fairplay, 2018 is likely to remain challenging for the tanker industry with overcapacity pressure likely to extend into 2019. On the other hand, Teekay Tankers expects (1Q18 presentation) improved rates in late 2018 and early 2019.

The sluggish day-rates is also a function of oil supply and this point is worth mentioning as production cuts by the OPEC is likely to extend to the end of 2018.

With OPEC members over-delivering on the production cut agreement, the relative decline in oil supply has impacted the tanker business.

What is positive for the tanker industry amidst these concerns is the fact that Russia and Saudi Arabia have already agreed to boost oil production and this might be an early indication that production cuts are unlikely to extend beyond 2018.

Overall, the factors of tanker oversupply and production cut has impacted day-rates, but these two factors are temporary and going into 2019, I see gradual recovery in day-rates.

Even as industry concerns dominate, I want to mention company-specific factors that are likely to ensure that the balance sheet remains healthy and challenging times are navigated without significant stress on fundamentals.

For 1Q18, Teekay Tankers reported EBITDA of $21 million. Considering annualized EBITDA of $84 million and annualized interest expense of $50.9, the company’s EBITDA interest coverage comes to 1.65. So even with depressed EBITDA and EBITDA margin, Teekay Tankers is well positioned to service debt. For 1Q18, Teekay Tankers reported cash and equivalents of $47.9 million. In addition, Teekay Tankers expects an increase in cash position by $36 million with the signed sale and leaseback transaction for seven mid-sized tankers. With total liquidity of $84 million, the company is well positioned in challenging times. Additionally, with dividends suspended in the near term, the company expects savings of $32 million on an annual basis. These steps are likely to ensure that Teekay Tankers remains insulated from a balance sheet crisis. As seen in the chart, day-rates for Suezmax and Aframax tankers does trend higher in 3Q and 4Q. This seasonal impact is likely to ensure that Teekay Tankers reports better cash flows in the second half of 2018 relative to 1Q18 or 1H18. Internal cash flows will further strengthen the company’s balance sheet health.

Risk Factors To Thesis

I have already discussed the industry risk factor that primarily relates to oversupply of tankers in 2018 and possibly in 2019.

Besides that, I see moderate balance sheet risk considering the point that Teekay Tankers has ample liquidity and is still positioned to service debt with relative ease.

Global economic growth is another key factor that directly impacts the tanker industry and according to IMF's global economic outlook, GDP growth is likely to remain steady at 3.9% for 2018 and 2019. Therefore, I don't see major risks on the economic front.

On the geo-political front, sanctions against Iran on crude oil exports can impact the tanker industry negatively. However, that's likely to be offset by an increase in shipments from other countries in the Middle East and an increase in shipments from the US.

Overall, the key risk in the given time horizon relates to oversupply of tankers and that factor is discounted in the stock price.

Conclusion

After a significant decline in stock price for Teekay Tankers in the last 24 months, I see limited downside risk from current levels.

However, I would not suggest any big plunge in the stock in the next 6 months. Limited exposure can be considered as it’s likely that the stock does not return to current levels again.

It is worth noting here that Teekay Tankers' stock has been sideways in the last 5 months and I see this as a phase of consolidation at lower levels before the stock gradually trends higher.

Note: On June 18, 2018, Teekay Tankers approved an increase in authorized share capital of Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock from 285,000,000 to 485,000,000, with a corresponding increase in the number of authorized shares of capital stock from 485,000,000 to 685,000,000. I expect equity dilution in the next 12-24 months. While that's positive for fundamentals, the stock can decline on earnings dilution. This is another reason to avoid big exposure to the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.