Has Gartner Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew In The CEB Acquisition?

Gartner's successful track record of integrating smaller acquisitions, juxtaposed with the inherent risk in the large and complex deal (such as CEB) makes it a wait and watch play.

While Gartner is no stranger to M&A, the CEB acquisition was five times as large as the 8 acquisitions that Gartner had made from 2005-2015.

The company decided to acquire CEB to leverage an expanded scope of operations and a larger market opportunity.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is a play on the rising need of IT advisory. The company's acquisition of CEB is a stark departure from the set size and scope of Gartner's earlier acquisitions. The complexity of this deal makes it difficult to assess the combined entity without some quarters of operating history.

Gartner is a well-known brand in the technology research and advisory space - Gartner's Magic Quadrant is an industry standard for assessing the market standing of IT companies in a particular vertical.

The CEB Acquisition

The recent acquisition of CEB has helped Gartner to expand its capability set.

Source: Gartner

This acquisition is also expected to help expand Gartner's market opportunity to almost $200 billion from an earlier $60 billion.

Source: Gartner 2016 Investor Presentation

Source: Gartner 2018 Investor Presentation

In order to effectively capture this market share, the company has also reorganized its business units as Global Technology Sales (GTS) and Global Business Sales (GBS).

Source: Gartner 2018 Investor Presentation

The new structure is aimed at capturing cross-selling opportunities. The management notes:

About 75% of our GTS clients don't buy GBS services yet, giving us ample room to expand our client relationships across additional functional areas.

Also, productivity improvement across legacy CEB (now GBS) has significant scope to catch up to the levels of the legacy Gartner (now GTS).

Source: Gartner 1Q18 Results Presentation

While the management claims that the CEB integration is almost complete, the real benefit would start showing in the numbers only when the combined entity starts delivering on synergies.

The Way Forward

Inorganic growth is not new for Gartner. The company had spent ~$700 million on eight acquisitions between 2005 and 2015.

Source: Gartner 2016 Investor Presentation

However, with a price tag of $3.5 billion, the CEB acquisition was in a different league. This led to the company borrowing an additional $2.8 billion, taking the total debt to $3.3 billion at the end of F2017.

To streamline post-acquisition operations, Gartner recently (in April 2018) divested CEB Talent Assessment for $400 million and CEB Workforce Surveys $29 million. The proceeds from these deals were used to reduce the debt that was raised for the CEB acquisition. For F2017, the divested assets contributed $223 million to revenue and $47 million to EBITDA. For F2018, these assets were expected to do $229 million in revenue and $48 million in EBITDA.

The acquisition of CEB has made Gartner optimistic about the head of HR referring to other functional areas. However, this logic is slightly unclear. In fact, it does raise certain questions: (1) Why would the head of IT take recommendations about IT systems from any other functional head? (2) And in case they do, how will such a referral be better than Gartner's existing brand image (everyone in the IT world knows about the Magic Quadrant)?

If the answer to the first question is that it is "helpful compared to just a plain cold call", this is a weak argument to rationalize a $3.5 billion buy! And in case Gartner's image has taken such a beating that they have been compelled to convince the HR departments to sway decision making, this is an even more dangerous path to go down on. It may be reading too much between the lines, but Gartner has indeed lowered its long-term growth targets already:

Source: Gartner 2016 Investor Presentation

Source: Gartner 2018 Investor Presentation

However, the market perception of the company continues to be quite strong. The stock price appreciated 20% in F2017 and 12% YTD.

Market Performance

As businesses become global, the associated complexities are increasing. This has led to the continual evolution of IT systems. Gartner has been at the forefront of predicting industry evolution and assessing vendor capabilities in an evolving market. This has made spending on Gartner services a non-discretionary item for IT managers, something well reflected in the company's stock price. During 2009-2017, Gartner's stock has given a CAGR of 24% vs. a CAGR of 20% for NASDAQ over the same period.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The non-discretionary nature of spending on Gartner products is further evident in the correlation between change in Gartner's stock price and the change in global IT spending.

Source: Gartner, Yahoo Finance

The correlation between Gartner's stock price and global IT spending stood at 56%, for the period 2009-2017. This correlation increases to 93% if the data for the last four years (2014-2017) is considered.

Having established that Gartner is a proxy to the rising global IT spending, it is difficult to ignore the stock. At the same time, the complexities arising from the CEB deal are also hard to overlook. This confusion gives rise to two scenarios:

Gartner maintains its track record: Gartner is able to benefit from the increased scale and the company is able to make further inroads in its client base, with the expanded offering set. The company's share price continues to grow along with the global IT spending, possibly returning 25-30% per year.

Statistics get the better of Gartner: A 2016 Harvard Business Review study suggests that the probability of success of M&A is fairly low - 10% to 30%. The fall in the Gartner stock price on the day of the CEB announcement becomes the writing on the wall, with the company's exploits to enter into the HR and enterprise advisory space falling flat.

The likelihood of either of these scenarios is difficult to ascertain, given the moving parts in this entire equation. Thus, it might be prudent to wait out a few quarters before deciding on buying or selling the stock.

