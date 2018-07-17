How Amazon Is Creating Amazing Dividend Aristocrat Buying Opportunities

Fears over the Amazon effect in healthcare are real but in the case of these two stocks, we see it as overdone.

Written by Josh Arnold for Sure Dividend

Retailing giant Amazon (AMZN) has pushed itself into the healthcare space. As it has with so many industries before, Amazon is looking to disrupt an enormous and vital business, creating new revenue opportunities for itself in the process. Amazon has already begun selling medical equipment and supplies, using its Amazon Web Services business to compete in the healthcare data space. In addition, Amazon very recently purchased PillPack, an online pharmacy that will allow the company to ship prescriptions around the US. Indeed, Amazon is making a concerted effort to move into the healthcare space in a big way.

The worry for healthcare incumbents like Dividend Aristocrats Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Cardinal Health (CAH) is that when Amazon enters a business, it typically drives down pricing, which hurts margins. Investors worry that Walgreens and Cardinal will not only lose market share, but the margins they rely upon to fuel earnings and dividend growth. However, we think these fears are overblown and find that these stocks offer value and high yields. Their dividend growth is also highly attractive, as they have both increased their dividends for over 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 53 current Dividend Aristocrats here.

Read on to see why we believe Walgreens and Cardinal Health are buys as a result of the weakness caused by Amazon’s entrance into the healthcare market.

Business Overview

Walgreens is the largest retail pharmacy in the US, as well as Europe. The company operates more than 13,000 stores in 11 countries, employing almost 400,000 people. In addition, Walgreens operates a distribution business that sells to 230,000 pharmacies, medical centers, hospitals and doctors' offices. The company produces more than $130B in annual revenue and has a market capitalization of $63B.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation, page 16

This slide shows Walgreens’ immense global footprint as it owns businesses in the most developed parts of the world, but also has investments in less developed countries. In total, Walgreens has a presence in more than 25 countries, including those it has investments in, giving it a truly global, diversified customer base.

Cardinal is a different way to play healthcare than Walgreens, as it is a pure distribution business. It services roughly 85% of the hospitals in the US and more than 24,000 pharmacies. In addition, it operates in more than 60 countries, employing 50,000 people around the globe. It has total annual revenue of $136B and a market capitalization of $15.5B.

The company operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The former is responsible for roughly 90% of total revenue but has very low margins. The latter is a small portion of revenue but has margins that are more than double that of the flagship business. Cardinal continues to see strong growth in the Medical business, both in terms of revenue and margins, while it has tried to simply preserve its hold in the Pharmaceutical segment.

Growth Prospects

Walgreens’ Q3 results were reported on 6/28/2018 and showed strong growth on most metrics. Sales were up 14% against the comparable quarter last year, while adjusted earnings per share were up 15%. A lower tax rate boosted net earnings as operating income was only 1.7% better than last year’s number, reflecting lower margins, particularly in the pharmaceutical wholesale segment.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation, page 6

However, despite these margin troubles, Walgreens produced a very strong Q3 with sales growth across its segments. It also raised the bottom end of its guidance for earnings per share by 5 cents as a result of the growth it reported.

Walgreens has averaged nearly 10% earnings per share growth annually in the past decade and we believe it can achieve similar results looking forward, irrespective of Amazon’s entry into the space. We are forecasting 9% annual earnings per share growth based primarily on sales growth and buybacks. Walgreens is set to grow sales by more than 11% this year and in the mid-single digits thereafter.

In addition, it recently announced a $10B share repurchase program, good for almost one-sixth of the float at the current price. That means the buyback has the potential to significantly boost earnings per share irrespective of the fundamentals of the business, and we think it will allow Walgreens to approach double-digit earnings per share growth in the coming years.

Cardinal’s recent Q3 results, reported on 5/3/2018, weren’t as strong as the report Walgreens produced. Total sales rose 6% against last year’s Q3 but operating margins and net margins both fell. Adjusted operating margins were off from 239bps as a percentage of revenue to 232bps, leading to operating earnings being down 3%. Likewise, net earnings were off by 10%, leading to diluted earnings per share falling 9%.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation, page 4

The flagship pharmaceutical segment saw sales rise 5% despite the divestiture of the company’s China business, as well as a large customer cancelling its contract. However, margins in the generic drug program fell materially and operating earnings were down 3% despite the 5% increase in the top line. That was partially offset by strength in the medical segment, which saw operating profit rise 34% during the quarter. However, Cardinal saw fit to reduce its earnings per share guidance for the year due to a negative impact from its tax rate as well as the performance of its Cordis-branded cardiovascular products.

Since spinning off CareFusion in 2009, Cardinal has managed to grow earnings per share at an annual rate of 13.5%. While we do not see this level of growth continuing, we do think Cardinal will get past its current weakness and produce 9% earnings per share growth in the years to come. The company will achieve this via strong sales growth, acquisitions, as well as a more favorable tax rate in 2019 and beyond.

Margins are the big wild card with Cardinal as Amazon’s entry into its core business could continue to negatively impact margins, but we still believe Cardinal will be able to grow earnings per share at strong rates from long term tailwinds in the pharmaceutical business, as well as its rapidly growing medical segment.

Valuation And Expected Total Returns

Walgreens is trading for just 10.7 times this year’s earnings per share estimate, which compares very favorably to what we see as fair value at 16.7 times earnings. Likewise, Cardinal is trading for just 10.3 times this year’s earnings against its long-term average of 15.5 times earnings. The Amazon effect has been strong with both of these stocks and it has created strong value propositions. As a result of these low valuations relative to historical norms, we see an annual tailwind to total returns for Walgreens of 9.3% and 8.5% for Cardinal.

Both of these stocks were strong dividend payers before the recent selloffs in their respective shares, but their yields are very high relative to historical norms today as a result of lower share prices. Walgreens recently boosted its payout by 10% and the stock is now yielding 2.8% against its historical average around 2%.

Similarly, Cardinal is now yielding 4% against typical yields around 2%, providing income investors with a unique opportunity to lock in much higher dividend yields on these two Aristocrats than are normally available. Given their very long histories of increasing their dividends, these yields are even more enticing.

Due to these factors, we see very strong total returns for both of these stocks moving forward, consisting of annual earnings growth, dividends, and valuation expansion. A breakdown of returns for both stocks is as follows:

Walgreens: 9% earnings growth, 2.8% yield, 9.3% valuation changes

Cardinal Health: 9% earnings growth, 4.0% yield, 8.5% valuation changes

We are forecasting total annual returns of 21.1% for Walgreens and 21.5% for Cardinal over the next five years, much of which is the result of the Amazon effect driving down their share prices. This has the positive impact for new shareholders of increasing the current yield as well as the value proposition of the shares, which we see as robust for both companies today. Indeed, neither of these stocks has traded for a valuation like what we see today in the past eight years, a reflection of just how negative investor sentiment has become.

Final Thoughts

Both stocks offer unique buying opportunities for new investors today. Amazon is a real threat to many businesses, such as Walgreens and Cardinal. However, the recent selloffs are overdone in our view, leading to strong value situations for both stocks. We see the pair as offering strong yields, high single-digit earnings per share growth, and high single-digit tailwinds from rising valuation multiples. The weakness we’re seeing in these stocks should be temporary and as a result, we think these Dividend Aristocrats are buys today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.