Ryanair: Low-Cost Entry Point For A Low-Cost Airline

This is an excellent time to add Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to your long-term stock portfolio. The stock has taken a respite during late 2017, early 2018 from the last decade of growth. Current news headlines are dampening further share price appreciation which are overly pessimistic in my opinion. A deeper look at the financials and analysis of Ryanair's outlook would suggest the company is well positioned for future growth and to maintain its position at the top of the European airline market.

My philosophy is simple. Identify attractive, well run companies and hold them for the long term. I hope this article can inspire young investors like myself into identifying similar companies with good fundamentals on the stock market. "Invest in what you understand" is the advice we hear so often. Ryanair, as a business model could not be simpler to comprehend. It is the textbook definition of a cost leadership approach, that so many have studied and are well aware of. So, who are they?

Competitive Background

Ryanair commenced operations in Dublin, Ireland, in 1984 and has rapidly grown to become the largest airline by passenger numbers in Europe. This incredible expansion was made possible by the colorful CEO, Michael O'Leary, and his introduction of the low-cost airline strategy, essentially emulating Southwest Airlines and its business model. Standardization of planes, direct booking channels, no trade unions, use of secondary airports, baggage fees, ancillary revenue earners and deregulation of the European aviation market among others allowed O'Leary to charge some of the lowest fares in Europe, for the best part of two decades.

Current risks according to the media

Given the monumental success to date, and a share price increase from $3.00 in 1998 to $127 in late 2017 (20-year period), what does the future hold for Ryanair? Can it continue to grow and prosper at this rate? In the last year the growth trajectory has slowed and the company has traded within the $100-$130 range.

Recent headlines suggest trouble on the horizon for Ryanair. The Company recently recognized trade unions for workers, after a long company history of avoiding interaction with them as part of the negotiation process. Investors recognized this as an additional cost burden to the bottom line margins for the company, which led to the slow-down in share price growth over the last six months. There are a multitude of strikes planned over the summer 2018 period, and it remains to be seen whether Ryanair's management can successfully navigate through the process while carefully balancing customer and labor relations.

Brexit is another major uncertainty for Ryanair. Britain is planning to cut ties with the EU fully by March 2019, and to date no aviation plan has been announced. No common travel area or answer to the open skies agreement between Britain and the EU could lead to a grounding of flights and a major impact on profits. Even if a plan did come to fruition it is probable that additional regulation costs will play a factor and add to Ryanair's cost base.

Oil prices have continued to increase over the last year lead by Iran sanctions and U.S.-China trade tensions. Oil prices form a large part of Ryanair and the airline industries cost base.

Analysis of current risks

These risks are not as bad as they seem.

Ryanair was hit with a curve ball in September 2017, and a major staff rostering issue that culminated in the recognition of labor unions at the company. $1 billion was knocked off the company share value. Since then, Ryanair has become more equipped with dealing with labor relations through recruitment and experience, thereby limiting the customer impact. In recent strike actions, the majority of cancelled flights have been rerouted or refunded. I will show in the financial section below that Ryanair has a very healthy unit cost advantage. Increasing wage and negotiation costs are unlikely to severely disrupt profit margins and bottom line amounts for the company.

While strike action causes negative public relations among Ryanair's customer base, most customers continue to fly with the airline as no other carrier can consistently compete with Ryanair's low fares. This is particularly pertinent given the high price sensitivity of consumers in the market.

A common travel area plan after Brexit has not been developed. But in Michael O'Leary's Bloomberg interview on May 20, 2018, he stated that "common sense should prevail." A hard Brexit scenario with no deal would not only impact airlines but the entire British and European economies. It is unlikely that either governments will allow this scenario to play out.

Oil prices have risen, but Ryanair has 90% of the fuel costs hedged at $59 a barrel until March 2019. Ryanair has large profit margins and abilities to absorb oil price increases to a large degree. However, there are currently loss-making airlines in the European market who have failed to make a profit at current oil prices. Further oil prices increased are likely to cause a shakeout of the smaller low-cost players, such as Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF), WizzAir (WIZZ), etc. This consolidation of the market provides an opportunity for Ryanair to grow further.

The nuts and bolts: financials

EasyJet (LON:EZJ) is seen as the closest competitor to Ryanair. IAG (IAG.L), Air France-KLM (NYSE:AF) and Lufthansa (LHA) are the other big players in the European market. These three companies however do not directly compete as they have a bigger focus on the long-haul market and a traditional airline business model. I have also used Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) as the "grandfather" of low budget airline travel and a useful comparable company for this analysis.

See my financial analysis below (figures taken from Yahoo Finance):

Ryanair is generating 50% greater revenue than its closest rival easyJet. It is unlikely that Ryanair's position on the podium will be impacted any time soon. Being the biggest in the market is important in a cost leadership model, because it means fixed costs can be spread across a larger customer base and in turn an ability deliver the lowest fares in the market.

Ryanair's profit and operating margin are undoubtedly better than easyJet and Southwest. Ryanair has become an expert at cost control and its primary competitive advantage. Even if additional staffing costs arise from trade union talks the company has double the net margin of its closest rival easyJet.

Profit margins are being translated into high cash flow. Ryanair has generated more cash per share than any of its rivals. Leveraged free cash flow is also far ahead of the competition, which means after all capital expenditures necessary for expansion, the company still has a healthy cash surplus. Higher cash levels are a product of high profit margins, good working capital management and efficient allocation of capital resources, which Ryanair has managed to achieve.

In the unlikely event of a disaster situation, Ryanair has four times the cash of easyJet of $4.25bn on the balance sheet, which will help to weather any economic storm.

Ryanair is financed 50% by debt. This is not uncommon for the industry. It recently issued corporate bonds, which are generally regarded as having lower interest rates than commercial loans. The company has a healthy current ratio of 1.23 and a solid interest cover further indicating management ability to control and efficiently manage the operations of the business.

Ryanair has a low P/E per share of 15.64, while not the lowest in the industry this valuation appears quite attractive given the superior financial performance of the company to date.

The company returned $800m to shareholders in 2017 in the form of buy-backs. This is a good indication that management feel the share price is undervalued and a chance to lower the companies cost of capital for future investments.

Outlook: What's on the horizon?

What does the future hold for the industry?

Consolidation

The European airline market is consolidating. In the past year Air Berlin, Monarch and Alitalia have all been liquidated due to poor performance. These low-cost players could not compete with the likes of Ryanair and EasyJet on price due to economies of scale. This presents room for further growth into markets that were previously serviced by these airlines. As previously discussed higher oil prices is likely to lead a similar fate to other small/medium size players in the European airline market.

Growth Opportunities

Ryanair has acquired Laudamotion (Austria) and created Ryanair Sun (Poland) which will further expand its growth prospects. It has created its first ever relationship with Airbus, until recently the company only dealt with Boeing. This is likely to lead to increased bargaining power for future plane purchases and leasing arrangements. It has also struck up a partnership with Aer Lingus (subsidiary of IAG.L) to align their schedules and link Ryanair's short haul with Aer Lingus' long haul flights. The European market is still growing at a faster rate than GDP, but when consolidation begins to saturate (next 5-7 years) the company will need to look further afield to find growth. Given Ryanair's size they are best placed to enter Middle Eastern, North African and even US markets, as long as management can successfully navigate the process.

Final boarding call!

From a financial perspective, Ryanair has a stellar historical performance and has perfected its core skills of cost management. Its growth opportunities look good and it is well placed to deal with oil price increases.

While labor relations are the biggest concern, management must ensure this transition process into a unionized business is efficiently and expertly handled, minimizing concessions while also keeping labor and customers happy. Brexit and oil prices are external risks which are likely to impact smaller market players to a much deeper extent.

As previously stated Ryanair has traded in the same price bracket ($110-$130) over the last year. Regarding the risks mentioned above the bark is a lot worse that the bite, and from a long-term perspective these issues are not a major concern. As I initially stated I am looking for attractive, well run companies that are out of favor with the market. Based on the above quantitative and qualitative indicators I feel Ryanair is in a good place to grow and maintain its market leader status over the next 5-10 years, thereby offering an excellent addition to a long term-stock portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.