Tarkett Looks Cheap After Huge Fine From The French Competition Authority

The stock looks cheap and probably should rise once the company puts the fine behind it.

The stock would trade at a price to earnings ratio of 11 if not for the fine.

France-based Tarkett (OTC:TKFTF) (OTC:TKFTY) is the world’s largest manufacture of vinyl flooring. The company manufactures many types of flooring and even turf for sporting fields. The stock is pretty cheap in part because of a large fine last year from the French Competition Authority. This holding of Tweedy Browne looks like it could rise when the market sees how cheap the stock is.

Tarkett’s stock trades for €22.38, there are 63.69 million shares, and the market cap is €1.425 billion ($1.67 billion). It takes $1.17 to buy one euro. Earnings per share were a loss of €.61 for the last twelve months. The dividend is €.60 and the dividend yield is 2.68%.

Sale growth has been okay. Sales were €2.54 billion ($2.97 billion) in 2013, fell to €2.41 billion ($2.82 billion) in 2014, and rose to €2.84 billion ($3.32 billion) for the last twelve months. Earnings per share were €1.56, €.96, and a loss of €.61 over that time frame. You can see that based upon 2014’s earnings per share, the stock would trade at a price to earnings ratio of 14.3. Not a bad price.

Operating margins are usually in the 5% to 7% range. Return on equity is usually in the low teens when Tarkett is profitable. Free cash flow has ranged from about €100 billion to €150 billion over the last few years. That’s a nice free cash flow based upon market cap.

As of the Annual Report, the company has €115 million ($134 million) in cash and €433 million ($507 million) in receivables. The liability side showed €606 million ($709 million) in debt and €289 million ($338 million) in payables. That’s a pretty strong balance sheet.

Tarkett manufactures wood, laminate, tile, and vinyl flooring. 44% of sales come from North America, 36% Europe, and 20% from the rest of the world and the Sports division. This quick YouTube video shows all of the flooring that the company manufactures. Other divisions produce sporting fields such as artificial turf and running tracks.

Management has an objective to have EBITDA margins of 12%, return on invested capital north of 9%, and sales above €3.5 billion by 2020. It plans to increase sales through M&A. Management also plans to keep leverage below 2.5.

Last year sales took a 9.8% hit because of the strong dollar. The Sports division put up 11.7% organic growth. Tarkett put in fields in Barcelona at Camp Nou, Liverpool FC, and the University of Michigan. The company received a $12 million one-time gain from a lawsuit with competitor AstroTurf. Tarkett also paid a €165 million ($193 million) fine to the French Competition Authority for price fixing. The Authority also fined floor manufacturers Forbo, Gerflor, and the industry’s trade association SFEC. That fine didn’t do any favors to net earnings.

Any time I look at a materials company, I always look to see if they sell at Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Sure enough, they do. $4.29 a square foot for Blue Ridge hardwood flooring, $35.21 a linear square foot for stone vinyl flooring, TrafficMASTER laminate flooring for 79¢, and so on. Next, I looked at Amazon. Sure enough, page after page of various solvents for flooring and of course flooring. On eBay, I found Tarkett welding rods for inserting flooring.

The real question is, what is going to happen to the housing market? New construction is king in the materials business. JPMorgan (JPM) thinks that the housing market is expensive but not as expensive as it was in the mid-2000s. There are some places that are ridiculously expensive like Los Angeles and New York. What is positive for the industry is that there is a dearth of homes for sale. The number of homes for sale fell over the prior year for the 35th consecutive month to a total of 1.8 million. This could portend good things for builders and material companies like Tarkett.

I found the stock by perusing the holdings of Tweedy Browne. I had never heard of Tarkett and see that no one has ever written on it in Seeking Alpha.

Is the stock a buy? If you add back the €165 million fine, the price to earnings ratio would be about 11. That’s a cheap stock. The free cash flow yield from where the market cap is will probably be in the high single digits some time in the next few years. Yes, I think the stock will go up. It’s a typical Tweedy Browne international value stock. I don’t think it will be a home run, but if the housing market stays strong, Tarkett will grow through M&A. Time will put the fine behind the company and investors will see that it’s a cheap stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.