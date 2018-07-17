Netflix: Absolute Growth Rules For Now

My recent AT&T (T) article focused on HBO and the benefits of a larger subscriber base. Netflix (NFLX) is down big time in initial trading following a big Q2'18 subscriber miss on Monday. The stock isn't a bargain but absolute subscriber growth is the reason to own Netflix, not the ability to hit internal targets.

Image Source: Netflix website

Difficult To Forecast

Netflix has a huge point included in the shareholder letter that quarterly subscriber numbers are very difficult to forecast. The company missed global estimates by a rather wide 1 million in the last quarter. Luckily, the video streaming giant provided this chart on global quarterly subscriber numbers vs. forecasts.

Source: Netflix Q2'18 shareholder letter

Over the prior two quarters, Netflix beat analyst estimates by a very wide 3 million subs. Clearly, the 5.2 million sub addition in the quarter isn't a reason to change the long-term thesis on the stock.

The company missed global sub estimates in Q2'16 when the stock dropped down to $85. Also, Netflix missed numbers in Q1'17 when the stock was again far lower after dipping below $140. Neither dip is even noticeable on a chart a couple of years later.

Clearly, missing sub forecasts in one quarter isn't going to harm the company once they beat estimates in a follow-on quarter. The bigger point is growing the total base that was at 125 million in Q1 and now targeted at 135 million in Q3. In a matter of a couple of quarters Netflix will add 10 million subs that at an average monthly subscription of $10 adds $100 million in recurring monthly revenues for $1.2 billion additional revenues annually.

Looming Issue

The majority of the sub growth came from international locations. These locations offer lower revenues on average and a much lower contribution margin. Ultimately, a big issue is whether Netflix is adding subs in locations where the country may not scale large enough to turn free cash flow positive. In essence, some of those subs could end up being jettisoned which is why the market is highly focused on the US streaming segment, only adding 0.87 million paid subs, knowing these are solid long-term members.

The International streaming subs only averaged about $8.80 per sub, down from $9.66 last Q2. A lot of the growth in the subs now comes from lower member fee locations.

The company is scaling content spending dramatically while the sub base value is weakening and the financials are still horrible. Netflix ended Q2 with debt of $8.4 billion and net debt at $4.5 billion.

NFLX data by YCharts

The amount is growing dramatically with FCF negative at a large clip. The company burned $559 million in the last quarter and $846 million for 1H. The company forecasts a massive boost in the 2H burn rate, up to $3 billion in a six-month period alone.

This negative cash flow will start dramatically hitting the net debt levels. The company deciding to aggressively spend on content with a potential boost to $13 billion this year will some day come home to roost.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that until the model of adding millions of subs quarterly and spending aggressively on content derails, investors already have the game plan that the stock will rally after this initial dip following a sub miss. The company only forecasts a global membership base of 135 million in Q3, leaving the global streaming opportunity far untapped.

