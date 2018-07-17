Alumina Limited: A Stock With A Current 8.8% Dividend In One Of The World's Fastest Economic Growth Areas

Investors need to know that Alumina ADRS can offer the opportunity to generate a nice stream of dividends.

(Bauxite Mining in Australia)

We are at war with our global partners where in trading our resources and products we are now in jeopardy of impacting the future of these trading alliances. This war doesn’t involve bullets or bombs, but the potential for a massive destruction in our international relationships and total economic system is at stake. In my opinion we face the potential for an economic upheaval that could alter our nation’s economy for a long time.

This article presents a potential stock that could benefit from the current stalemate we have with most of our trading partners. I normally stay away from foreign ADRs, but in the case of Alumina Limited (OTCQB:AWCMY) (OTCQX:AWCMF), I see merit for one considering this company as an investment.

However, before going into the merits this company offers, I think it important to understand the history where trading tariffs and economic malfeasances have resulted in our nation’s economic system teetering. It might reach the point where it could only be saved by a massive intervention with just another taxpayer bail-out. History should give us grave concerns about the current situation we find unfolding, not only with our Asian trading partners, but our European allies and even our historical friendly neighbors to our north—Canada.

Company Background:

Alumina Limited (OTCQB:AWCMY) (OTCQX:AWCMF) is a leading Australian resource company with a specific focus on alumina, the feedstock for aluminum smelting. Their home office is in Melbourne, Australia. Alumina is one of Australia’s top 100 companies and has a long history of consistent returns and growth.

Alumina own 40% of the world’s largest alumina business, Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC), the recognized industry leader. Owning the 60% balance of the business partnership is Alcoa (NYSE:AA). Alcoa manages the day-to-day operations. Alcoa as a standalone company is the world’s largest alumina producer. This partnership provides investors with a direct investment in the alumina industry.

Alumina Limited is one of Australia’s top 100 companies, delivering strong returns, consistent performance and ongoing growth. Alumina Limited was created in December 2002 when WMC Limited’s alumina assets were demerged from the nickel, copper and fertilizer businesses (WMC Resources Limited). This demerger has given independent investors the ability to benefit directly from investing in the full value of the alumina and aluminum business.

It should be noted that Alcoa has other operations that are outside of the Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC) operations. However, with Alcoa set to report the financial results, this could be a catalyst for Alumina's stock.

AWAC employs over 5,000 people to mine and refine bauxite, who produce alumina, market the alumina to the world’s aluminum smelters and process a percentage of this alumina to produce aluminum metal. AWAC has a global network of mines, refineries in Australia, Guinea, Suriname Brazil and Spain and an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia. AWAC also has a 25.1% interest in a bauxite mine and alumina refinery joint venture with Ma'aden in Saudi Arabia. It is a low-cost producer and many of its operations are positioned in the lower-cost quartiles.

Alumina Limited itself is staffed by a small number of individuals because as mentioned AWAC manages the physical operations of the joint venture. It's key to pay attention to the financial results generated by Alcoa. Alcoa is the proxy for AWCMY success in paying their shareholders a lucrative dividend stream. AWCMY manages the distribution of the twice a year dividend that is issued as a 100% fully franked dividend. The term of being franked is unique to the Australia stock and taxation system where it can be best explained by this link.

AWAC

One of the World’s largest alumina producers.

Annual alumina production capacity (2017) = 14.1 million tons.

Alumina production (2017) = 12.5 million tons.

Aluminum (AWAC) capacity (2017) = 197,000 tons.

Annual aluminum production in 2017 for AWAC = 112,000 tons.

AWAC Employs approximately 5,100 people.

Operates 6 alumina refineries and 1 aluminum smelter.

Owns or has an interest in 6 bauxite mining operations.

AWAC has a 25.1% economic interest in a mine and refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Owns and runs a shipping operation that transports alumina, aluminum and raw materials around the world.

Why Bauxite Mining and Aluminum Manufacturing Plays Such a Vital Role in the World’s Economy:

Aluminum Production by Country: World Total by Tons: 2016 57,600 #1 China 31,000 #2 Russia 3,580 #3 Canada 3,250 #4 India 2,750 #5 UAE 2,400 #6 Australia 1,680 #7 Norway 1,230 #8 Bahrain 970 #9 USA 840 #10 Iceland 800 #11 Brazil 790 #12 S. Arabia 740 #13 S. Africa 690 #14 Qatar 640 Other Countries: 6,240

Bauxite is the most abundant mineral in the Earth’s surface and this mineral is the source of aluminum.

Aluminum is the most widely used non-ferrous metal in the world. The global production of aluminum as late as 2016 was 58.8 million metric tons. It exceeded that of any other metal except iron.

Aluminum is almost always alloyed, which markedly improves its mechanical properties, especially when tempered. For example, the common aluminum foils and beverage cans are alloys of 92% to 99% aluminum. The main alloying agents used are copper, magnesium, zinc, silicon and manganese.

Most of the major product applications that aluminum is used can be seen as a growing market needing a growing of aluminum that AWAC can supply the manufacturers.

The major uses for aluminum metal are in:

Transportation (aircraft, automobiles, trucks, rail cars, bicycles being just a few such items)

Aluminum is used because of its low density;

Packaging (cans, foil, frame etc.). Aluminum is used because it is non-toxic, and splinter-proof;

Building and construction (windows, doors, siding, sheathing wiring and roofing product.

Electricity-related uses (conductor alloys, motors and generators, transformers, capacitors, etc.). Aluminum is used because it is relatively cheap, highly conductive, has adequate mechanical strength and low density, and resists corrosion

Machinery and equipment (processing equipment, pipes, tools). Aluminum is used because of its corrosion resistance, non-pyrophoricity, and mechanical strength.

Investment Thesis:

Alcoa is a proxy for the results AWCMY will produce and thus dictate the dividends generated for payout to AWCMY shareholders. Alcoa reports their quarterly earning on July 18, 2018, therefore interested investors should make note for what Alcoa reports. Potential investors should also note the AWCMY ADR shares trade at a 1:4 ratio.

Here is the recent bi-annual dividend history for AWCMY:

March 2, 2018- $0.372

August 31, 2017-$0.168

March 2, 2017-$0.123

September 1, 2016-$0.116

March 3, 2016- $0.072

September 2, 2015- $0.18

The 52-week range for the stock has been $5.95 - $8.97. With the stock currently trading around $8.50, we are trading less than $0.50 from this top price. At the current price the dividend is a tidy 8.8% based on the 1:4 ratio of the NASDAQ traded ADR trades.

In September, 2015, there was a decline in profits report for the alliance based on the fact Alcoa had undertaken a major capital improvement for the mining and smelting facilities. This is an understandable reason, as the need for such improvements represent wise investment for the long-term health of any mining and smelting company—especially when you consider the growing issues of using sustainability energy and pollution concerns associated with this industry.

One additional positive attribute for this alliance is the fact President Trump, while issuing tariffs against most of the world’s competitors, has excluded Australia’s aluminum from this additional cost of marketing in the United States. This exclusion will give (AWAC) the opportunity to utilize their improved production capacity to their advantage. With this said, investors should heed the long-term warning about the impacts of when the US gets into protracted trading/tariffs wars with other nations. Keep in mind—a protracted trade war can begin with specific products, but at some point, the collateral damage can extend into all industries. (For example, if the farmer isn’t getting a livable income from his soybean crop this farmer will not need to replace his old tractor, storage silos, and built a new home that need aluminum windows, doors, frames, etc.)

Investors should keep an eye out for Alcoa's report on the 18th. The current momentum appears to be in favor of the worldwide market for aluminum. I expect Alcoa will show very positive results, and that such results can be expected to continue over the next few quarters.

With AWCMY being required to pay out 100% of the franked dividend, I hope and think we will see a dividend increase. My main thesis is the current dividend and the potential for it increasing in the future, but a capital gain is not out of the picture. The valuation of the stock has moved forward in relation to the increased dividends being paid.

AWCMF and AWCMY stock hit 5-year lows in January, 2016. Looking at any price chart since the this 2016 low, we can see that the price of AWCMY stock has moved upwards in a near straight line. Commensurate with this move in the stock, the dividend has also increased. If the Alcoa quarterly report on the 18th shows growth in profits, we might see Alumina's recent 52-week high price also being taken out!

Final Caveat:

The demand for aluminum is growing faster than demand for most metals---especially with the European Air Show presenting the potential for massive demand of new commercial aircrafts. By all metrics Alcoa, and therefore Alumina Limited, are in the enviable position to take advantage of this demand.

However, investors would be wise to pay close attention to the duration of this current tug-of-war where the US is sparring with our friends and foes, and the use of tariffs. The latest quarterly results, and the quarters ahead of us, shouldn’t show any erosion in corporate profits. However, if the current tariff tit-for-tat is still in place this time next year— this presents a material danger.

Good luck with your future investing decisions.

