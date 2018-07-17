Mammoth Energy: A Timely And Attractive Entry Point

I believe the company is preparing to return capital to stockholders via a share repurchase, which could further catalyze upward stock movement.

I believe downside risk is limited to strong support in the $34-35 area while upside reward can be $55-60 over the next few months.

At the last closing price of $36.37, shares of Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) are now at another attractive entry point.

Background

In the fall of 2017, I wrote two lengthy articles on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK).

In my first article, I explained the potential for both sides of the company’s businesses - the traditional oilfield services side and the relatively new electrical transmission and distribution (T&D) side - to drive significant growth in revenues and earnings. At the time, the shares were trading at $17, and I forecast a 12-18 month price target of $40-45. One of the major catalysts was the potential for the company’s new T&D division, named Cobra, which had recently been awarded a $200 million contract to help restore the electrical power grid in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

In my second article, written after the company had announced a further $245 million extension of the original contract, I discussed the potential for business in Puerto Rico to sustain for many years, resulting in tremendous earnings and cash flow generation for 2018 and beyond.

Since then, fundamentals have played out almost exactly as I forecast, and the stock has traded as high as $42. I felt the stock appropriately reflected these positive fundamental developments and saw no need to write further.

I am writing this article now for two reasons. First and foremost, I believe the shares are again particularly attractive and timely. The stock has declined from $42 to $36 in the wake of a poorly placed secondary, while at the same time, the company has announced a further massive contract award in Puerto Rico, this time for the reconstruction (as opposed to the restoration) of the power grid. This has created an excellent entry point with limited downside and an important upside catalyst in the form of Q2 earnings, which should be spectacular. Second, there have been a number of negative articles recommending TUSK as an overvalued short play. In contrast, I think the stock is a very dangerous and ill-advised short.

The Short Thesis

The success of Cobra has been almost unprecedented. Last year, management purchased two small but well-regarded T&D companies for under $10 million and, over the course of a year, bootstrapped them into more than $2 billion of revenues and contract backlog.

The almost unprecedented success of the company’s Cobra division has brought in disbelievers, including a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, who has recommended shorting the company. Readers can decide for themselves to what extent the short thesis is viable, but in my opinion, its essential elements have effectively been rebutted.

In brief, one of the major thrusts of the short recommendation was that while the company did an admittedly excellent job in the restoration phase, it would not play any role in the much larger and more lucrative reconstruction phase, which could last for the next five to seven years. (In essence, the restoration phase consisted of restoring power to the grid on a short-term emergency basis, while the much longer reconstruction phase consists of rebuilding the grid to modern standards, so this type of catastrophe can never happen again.)

We now know that premise is false. On May 29, the company announced a further $900 million contract for both restoration and now reconstruction of the Puerto Rico power grid. While this contract will run only through early 2019, I expect continued contract extensions will allow the company to work at a similar level for the next five years or more.

A concern raised by bears in general is that, since the company has not made any public statements regarding the margins on this contract, and because it was (unlike the prior reconstruction contract) competitively bid, EBITDA margins would be much lower - likely in the mid-to-high single digits. While it is true that the company has made no public statements regarding the margins on this contract, the company has advised investors that the contract was extended on essentially the same financial terms as the previous three contracts, and they continue to expect margins in the 25-28% range, consistent with what the restoration portion of the contract is now generating. Thus, I expect that this contract will likely generate more than $200 million of free cash flow over the next year.

This is now the company's fourth contract extension from PREPA and, according to Raymond James,

“we now see Mammoth leading the reconstruction effort and believe there is substantial opportunity for follow on work down the road in the segment. While estimates vary, current estimates suggest that the reconstruction efforts could require 5-7 years of similar spending.”

According to the company, the total reconstruction phase is currently projected to be about $17.4 billion over the next 7-10 years. Of this, $13-14 billion will be in T&D, where Cobra is the leading contractor. Thus, this initial tranche is just a very tiny piece of the business which will ultimately become available, and there is a good chance that the current level of work will continue for the next five to seven years.

I have been following TUSK closely for almost a year now, and everything that management has suggested has come to pass. Eventually, I am sure they will misstep, but I am inclined to give them the benefit of the doubt here.

Financial Analysis

For the Q1, the company reported revenues of $494.2 million and EBITDA of $129.7 million, versus year earlier revenues of $75 million and EBITDA of $9.7 million. EPS was $1.24 per share versus a loss of ($0.13) a year earlier. Much of that spectacular growth was related to the Puerto Rico contract in particular. During the quarter, the company generated $101.3 million in cash flow from operations and spent just $35.5 million on capital expenditures. This resulted in free cash flow of almost $66 million, or $1.48 per share, which was used to reduce debt and increase cash balances. At the end of Q1, the company had a net debt of just $29 million. I expect that the company will be debt free when it reports its Q2 balance sheet.

Let's focus on the rest of 2018, which will be even better. According to Raymond James, upcoming Q2 earnings will be $1.90 per share and full year 2018 will be $6.65 per share. In other words, the shares currently sell at just 5.5x fully-taxed 2018 earnings. That is absurdly cheap for a debt-free company of this caliber.

Source: Raymond James analyst report

For the remainder of 2018, I estimate after-tax cash flow of approximately $325 million. If the company is able to find a way to reduce its tax rate in Puerto Rico, this number can be meaningfully higher.

According to its most recent presentation, which was prior to reconstruction contract award, the company anticipates spending $125 million in capital expenditures for 2018. Per the most recent conference call, the company will likely spend an incremental $30 million now that it has won the reconstruction contract in Puerto Rico. Adjusting for the $35 million spent in Q1, that suggests a further $120 million in spending for the balance of 2018.

Thus, free cash flow for just the next three quarters should be on the order of approximately $205 million. Looking forward to 2019, it would appear that the company can potentially generate at least a roughly similar amount of free cash flow.

(As can be seen above, Raymond James 2019 forecast calls for a decline in revenues from $2.21 billion to $1.938 billion and a decline in EBITDA from $593 million to $444 million. The current $900 million contract extension expires in Q1 of 2019 and Raymond James is estimating that after that the company will continue to recognize Puerto Rico related revenue at a rate of $750 million per year. Of course, the actual contract extension, when and if it comes, may be materially larger or smaller so it is best to think of the 2019 forecast as a bit of a placeholder pending further information.)

Against this, at the end of the Q1, the company reported net debt of just $ 29 million and, as I indicated earlier, I expect they will disclose that they were debt-free at the end of the Q2.

An important question is what will the company do with all this cash?

Dividends And Stock Repurchases

On its first quarter conference call, the company suggested that it could return money to its shareholders, which could be both in the form of both dividends and/or stock repurchases.

On July 13, the company filed a form 8K which gave an important clue that it is going down this route. According to the filing, it amended its credit facility so as to permit the company to repurchase stock and issue dividends.

Indeed, to give you a sense of how quickly this management acts, the company just yesterday announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 share, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.4%. Such a dividend would use approximately $22 million annually in cash, a tiny portion of the company's annual free cash flow. I believe a share repurchase, on top of the dividend, is still likely in the near future. Another important clue from the 8K filing can be found in the language of the amended credit agreement, which specifically states that dividends are specifically defined to include stock repurchases.

“Permitted Dividends” shall mean: (a) repurchases of, and quarterly cash distributions on, the shares representing equity of Mammoth provided that: (x) at the time of the declaration of such dividend or distributions: (i) no Default or Event of Default then exists or will result therefrom;

Management has made it clear that its focus is not industry domination or growth for growth’s sake, but rather the single-minded pursuit of high returns on capital. Using Raymond James’s 2018 fully-diluted EPS estimate of $6.65, the shares are selling at an absurdly low P/E ratio of 5.5x. While I expect management to continue to acquire companies, it is hard to imagine that they could buy any company much cheaper than their own, and I think that the company may be preparing for a meaningful stock repurchase.

More Acquisitions

As a company, Mammoth today looks very different from twelve months ago and even six months ago. Management is clever and creative and has reaffirmed their commitment to both organic growth and growth by acquisition, and I expect that the company will evolve substantially over the next year.

Given what management has accomplished when it had no resources, I very much look forward to what they will accomplish now that they have paid off their debt and are developing a substantial cash hoard.

Given that, as well as the difficulty in modeling future revenues from Puerto Rico, the 2019 forecasts are really mostly a placeholder type of estimate which do not take into account future investments and acquisitions.

Conclusion

I believe that the market has once again presented investors with a very attractive entry point for TUSK shares. From a trading perspective, the shares have been mostly range bound for the last several months. During this time, two important events have occurred which tested the downside support of the shares. First, a short story was circulated and rebutted; and second, the company has completed a meaningful sale of shares in a secondary offering. Both of these have weighed on the stock and created this buying opportunity.

Mammoth is a bit of a hard stock to value because management has been so adept at creating so much additional value so quickly. Thus far, perceptions of Mammoth’s value have tended to change on a step function basis based primarily on new developments at the Cobra subsidiary. I believe that we are on the cusp of another step function change in valuation.

The primary valuation issue is when will investors stop stripping out Puerto Rico as a one-off revenue stream and begin to capitalize it. Now that the company has secured a leading position in the reconstruction phase, which is likely to last at least five to seven years, there is no reason not to capitalize that earnings stream. According to the company, its peers in the transmission and distribution business sell at an EV/2018 EBITDA multiple of 7.8x. Frankly, that strikes me as a bit rich for Cobra given the heavy concentration in Puerto Rico, but I believe a 4-5x multiple is entirely reasonable.

The below is taken from a presentation dated prior to the $900 million contract extension. Even then, Mammoth sold at a significant discount to both its T&D and completions peers. Currently, TUSK shares are selling at a 2018 EV/EBITDA ratio of just 2.7x.

Source: Company Presentation

The lowest price target is the $36 target held by Credit Suisse’s Jim Wicklund. The reason for his conservative price target is that he is still capitalizing Puerto Rico earnings at one times. But even he notes that,

“There is significant upside to the degree the market begins to capitalize ongoing PR work. If we assume PR work continues through 2019 and switch our valuation methodology to EV/EBITDA, that implies a $55 stock even at only 4x.”

Other analysts have been aggressively raising their price targets in anticipation of such an eventual revaluing of the stock. For example, Barclay’s has raised their price target from $42 to $49, and Piper Jaffray has raised theirs from $35 to $52.

Putting it all together, I believe there is strong support for the shares in $34-35 range, and I believe they can trade to the $55-60 over the next few months on the basis of 2018 cash flow and the potential for a share repurchase. With no debt, huge cash flows, and a potential share repurchase coming up, it is a very very risky short.

