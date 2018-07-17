Retirement Guzzlers: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Two-thirds of new car sales are for pricey SUVs – bought by people with very little in retirement savings.

Charlie Bilello: We are near to breaking two major records: the longest bull market and the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

Buybacks

“​We are on track for record stock buybacks this year. The first quarter of 2018 at $189 billion already smashed the old record from 2007 Q3 at $172 billion. And early estimates project that the latest number for 2018 Q2 could come in as high as $340 billion, which would nearly double the previous record from JUST LAST QUARTER.” (Eric Parnell, CFA; see also The Heisenberg)

Brexit

“​We are underweight UK equities, and favor overseas earners that can benefit from faster-growing economies and currency weakness. We would avoid UK banks, which tend to be sensitive to Brexit news... We do not expect UK government bond yields to rise materially amid political uncertainty. We see UK real estate fundamentals staying strong... We expect the pound to be volatile...” (BlackRock)

India

“We have found some very interesting companies to invest in there, such as the banks, but if you look at the scale of the opportunity, the long-term opportunity in India, the market cap to the size of opportunity I think is still quite attractive.” (Janus Henderson Investors)

Two Records Close To Being Broken

“If someone said ten years ago that the worst recession since the Great Depression would be followed by the longest bull market and economic expansion in the history of the U.S., they would have been laughed out of the room. None of this was expected or predictable.” (Charlie Bilello)

Saving for Retirement

“​Personal finance experts love to discuss how much money you can save by avoiding that daily Starbucks habit or packing a brown bag lunch every day at the office. While I guess you could add to your bottom line somewhat by cutting back on the little things (a) this stuff doesn’t move the needle all that much, (b) it’s the little things in life that can give you small joys on a daily basis and (c) the large purchases will have a much greater impact on your bottom line.” (Ben Carlson, CFA)

Thought For The Day

Ben Carlson’s “A Wealth of Common Sense” blog caught my eye with the title of today’s post (linked just above): “Are SUVs Ruining Retirement Savings?” The above quote about not sweating the small stuff like a daily Starbucks run but rather worrying your large purchases is Carlson’s broad answer to the question. That, together with an additional factoid he includes in his article, persuades me that SUVs (or, rather, their owners) are indeed ruining their retirements. Here’s that factoid: “By the end of 2017, trucks and SUVs made up an astounding 67% of total car sales.”

After reading the blog post, I looked up the average age of a car buyer. According to J.D. Power and Associates, cited in a report by the Federal Reserve Board, it is 49. Next I searched for a breakdown of retirement savings by age, and found a CNBC report based on data from the Economic Policy Institute which shows the median household retirement savings for ages 44 to 49 is just $6,200, and just $8,000 for 50 to 55-year-olds. These are the peak earnings years, folks! (Mean figures were higher, but skewed toward the wealthy few, according to the report.)

Now let’s apply that to Ben Carson’s estimate that the average cost of today’s popular SUVs are in the $36K to $55K range, and you can see the problem.

The son of a wise person I know once peered outside the window of their old car and commented on how nice-looking another vehicle on the road was. His father told him that he also “bought” that same car for his children – a new one each year. The father addressed his mystified child’s request for clarification by noting that these phantom auto purchases were the private school tuition he paid each year. In their case, the values-based education the parents afforded their children was worth every possible financial sacrifice, but the same principle applies in discussing retirement. For those satisfied with their children’s education, what are they doing buying an expensive car (granted, they’re not buying a new car each year as private-school parents do) whose cash value, were it compounding through years of investing, could form a significant part of their retirement?

Add to that the fact that these cars are gas guzzlers, and the short-term thinking behind these purchases, at a time when gas is cheap, without considering that the price of gas may again rise, is rather reckless.

And if two-thirds of vehicle purchases are SUVs and trucks, then it can be surmised that the SUV-buying masses are not investment contrarian, to say the least.

We live at a time of retirement crisis, but this very same era affords most people (in big cities, at least) the historically unprecedented opportunity of avoiding nearly the entire cost of car ownership. Through ride-sharing services like Uber, you don’t need to buy a car, insure it, fuel it, take it to the shop or pay for parking. Someone with greater mobility needs – they’ve got small children in need of constant shuttling around – could buy a cheap used sedan or minivan. Then, like my friend, they can tell their kids rubbernecking a nicer car that they’re buying a new model of that same car each year – in the form of their future financial security.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.