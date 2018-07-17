Johnson & Johnson Looks Too Cheap

Investment Thesis

Year to date, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) stock has retreated about 10%, meanwhile the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has gained about 4.5%, where JNJ is the largest holding. As recent as the end of May, JNJ was exchanging hands at levels we have not seen since February 2017. In performing our research on the blue-chip conglomerate, we believe the stock is trading at a discount and has the potential to perform well going into the second half of the year. The company maintains its fortress balance sheet with its AAA S&P credit rating combined with double-digit growth in revenue and EPS. The pipeline is full of products that will continue to fuel the growth fire moving forward and the company is guided by a highly competent management team. Based on the company’s fall in price through 2018, we recommend JNJ as a BUY for the second half of the year.

A Quick Look At Q1 2018 Results

Johnson & Johnson has been one of the most respected, well managed, and consistent companies for decades now. When thinking of dividend growth staples for any DGI portfolio, one of the first companies that comes to mind for most investors is JNJ. The company has again increased the dividend an astonishing 56th consecutive year. Over the years, investors have bought JNJ stock for their conservative approach, low volatility, and a dividend that is both stable and growing. JNJ has been a staple in many dividend growth portfolios for some time now, and I do not expect that to change.

Let’s take a quick look at how the first quarter turned out for the company. Here are the Q1 2018 results:

Q1 2018 YOY Change Revenue $ 20,009 12.6% US Sales $ 9,951 6.1% Int’l Sales $ 10,058 19.9% Gross Margin % 66.9% (270)bps Net Income $ 4,367 (1.2%) Adj EPS $ 2.06 12.6%

As you can see in the results charts above, the company saw yet another strong quarter with double-digit top line growth. EPS grew at a strong rate of 12.6% from a year ago. The decrease in net income and gross margin is primarily related to sales mix during the quarter, which saw higher cost of goods during the period. When taking a deeper dive into net income, you will see the company actually fared better during the quarter than a year ago on an adjustable basis, which I like to use for comparability purposes. The main adjustment was $1 billion in intangible amortization expense related to prior acquisitions. Compared to last quarter, gross margin was actually up 280 basis points. The company repurchased $1.4 billion worth of shares during the quarter.

The company continued to see strong growth in their pharmaceutical segment, which grew 19.4% during the quarter. Medical device sales grew 7.5% followed by Consumer sales growing 5.3%.

The pharmaceutical segment continues to be the company’s largest segment and fastest grower. The segment grew 19.4% worldwide last quarter. In the Pharmaceutical sales segment, the strongest growth was seen within Oncology, which included the drug Darzalex. The drug is the first monoclonal antibody approved for use in multiple myeloma, which is a blood cancer related to leukemia. Darzalex grew 69% in Q1, and recently surpassed $1 billion in sales. Another drug used to treat other forms of leukemia is Imbruvica, which saw its sales grow 43.5% worldwide during the quarter. Remicade, which has been a huge success in terms of treating patients and a revenue driver for the company over the last decade, has continued to see its sales decline due to expiring patents and the release of Merck’s (MRK) generic form. During the quarter, Remicade sales declined 17% worldwide, but still brought in $1.4 billion in a quarter.

Looking at the Medical Device segment, this segment saw growth of 7.5% during the first quarter. Year-end 2017 was the first year this segment has shown revenue growth since 2013, and with Q1 continuing the trend, this segment looks to be heading in the right direction once again for the company. The driver behind the growth was related to the segment's vision care sector, which saw revenues grow 39.7% and top $1.1 billion in quarterly sales.

Risks To The Company

At first glance, areas of concern that would worry me as an investor would be the contraction of gross margin percentages, as well as growth in the SG&A expenses. However, these issues were brought to light during the company’s 2017 year-end conference call to which CEO Alex Gorsky addressed. Mr. Gorsky alluded to the fact that these areas were negatively impacted by the acquisitions made during the year as well as the launch of new products. Now looking at Q1, it seems as if he was correct (for one of the two), as SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales decreased 50 basis points. Gross margin, on the other hand, decreased 260 basis points to 66.9%, which can partly be due to product mix.

Amazon (AMZN) is another risk I would mention, as they recently announced a new venture with JPMorgan (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). In January 2018, the three behemoths announced they would join forces to form an independent health care company to combat frustrations the American people have with today’s healthcare system. It is still unclear at this moment what the venture will actually look like, but the venture recently named a CEO to lead the company, Dr. Atul Gawande. We will have to take a wait and see approach here, but we will be watching closely as anything Amazon touches turns to gold and could mark trouble for certain companies within the healthcare industry.

One other area of concern I would like to mention is the recent ruling on the talcum powder verdict, which awarded 22 women $4.6 billion. The case has gone back and forth for quite some time now with JNJ successfully appealing previous rulings. Cancer research professionals have long been at odds with this case or the charge against JNJ, but nonetheless, rulings have still gone in the women’s favor. JNJ will look to settle in the near future in my opinion, so they can get this negative publicity behind them.

Pipeline

During the company’s Q4 earnings call, CEO Alex Gorsky discussed the pipeline expectations for the next couple of years. As of last year, the company was granted FDA approval on their Tremfya product used to treat psoriasis. The company recently announced the drug is beginning phase 2/3 clinical trials. In February 2018, the FDA approved their Apalutamide product, which delays metastasis in prostate patients. The product is currently in Phase III testing, which recent data shows the product reduced death by 72% in patients with prostate cancer. In addition to Apalutamide, the company expects to file for approval of Esketamine, which is used in treatment for depression. According to JNJ, “If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Esketamine would be one of the first new approaches to treat refractory major depressive disorder available to patients in the last 50 years.” The company recently released their phase 3 studies of the depression drug, which showed “rapid improvements” in depressive symptoms. In addition to the three specific products discussed above, JNJ is working on an additional seven products that are expected to be released by 2021, each having potential to surpass $1 billion in sales.

To Buy or Not To Buy

Currently, JNJ is trading at $124.46, which is equivalent to the P/E of when I wrote my recent JNJ article back in November, when JNJ was priced at $140 and trading at a P/E of 16.5x. This is down from a 19x P/E when the stock was trading near $140 in November 2017, and later hitting $148 in early 2018. We are now more in line with the five-year average of 17x.

Now that JNJ has pulled back, I believe the current multiple is much more fairly priced. The company still maintains strong free cash flow; earnings growth combined with a strong pipeline should bode well for shareholders.

Let’s take a look at JNJ on the FAST Graph chart.

Source: FAST Graphs

Based on the FAST graph above, the drop in price re-aligned the stock with current earnings, and in my opinion, presented an opportunity for investors to add a high-quality dividend aristocrat to their portfolio.

Turning our attention to dividends, looking at the FAST graph below, you can see management has increased the dividend an average of 7% since the last recession in 2009, with 2017 growth of 5% being the lowest in the history of the company. However, in April 2018, JNJ got back to normal dividend increases, raising the dividend 7.1%. I think we can attribute the slower growth in 2017, as it relates to the dividend, to the large acquisitions made during the year. Currently, the dividend yield sits at 2.9%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Looking at the FAST Graphs dividend chart above, you can see the dividend payout ratio has held consistently around 47% for the last five plus years, with it currently sitting at 48%. With JNJ being the mature company that they are these days, slower dividend growth is to be expected, with double-digit dividend growth days well behind them. I would expect JNJ management to continue increasing the dividend in the 7%-8% range going forward. Looking for stable dividend growth, this is about as stable as they come.

Source: JNJ.com

Conclusion

To conclude, Johnson & Johnson continued their momentum from a solid fiscal 2017 year that saw growth in all three of their segments, which was the first time all three segments saw positive growth since 2013. As we noted above, the revenue growth has continued through Q1 and now Q2 with the company releasing strong earnings this morning. I would expect things to get back on track and see the stock soar back near $140 by the end of the year. Recently released products are performing well and the pipeline remains strong, as such, I do not see why this high-quality management team cannot keep things rolling. Obviously, the expiration of patents related to Remicade is a continued area of concern, along with seeing where this Amazon venture leads, but I believe the positives outweigh the negatives at this time. As I echoed above, Johnson & Johnson is about as safe and high quality a company one could invest in, and as a value investor, I like the current entry point for an investor looking to get in. I look forward to reading your comments below, and Happy Investing!

