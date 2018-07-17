Ooma: Still Not Convinced

Ooma (OOMA) makes excellent products. The company's consumer-facing Telo offers unlimited service for an upfront $99 cost (users do have to pay $3-4 in monthly taxes). Reviews are solid, the price is cheaper than rivals like Vonage (VG), and adoption has steadily increased over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Ooma Office, which has targeted the SMB space, is showing explosive growth. Sales rose 54% in fiscal 2018 (ending January), with another 53% rise in Q1. Between the two core products, there's a nice VoIP story here in terms of top-line growth.

The question is everything else. For some time, Ooma quite clearly has had plans to go beyond being just an Internet phone service provider, even if management at the time of the 2015 IPO wasn't necessarily sure what they were. As I've pointed out before, the company shipped the Telo with a USB port even without any use for that port - just to keep options open as it developed use cases for the platform it aimed to build out.

Over the past few quarters, Ooma has taken steps toward the goal of expansion. It's looking to build a home security business, aided by the December acquisition of IP camera manufacturer Butterfleye. After focusing solely on SMB in commercial, it picked up Vancouver-based Voxter in March to move into the mid-market and enterprise space. And optimism toward those moves, combined with a solid Q1 report in late May, have sent OOMA above its $13 IPO price:

I'm skeptical of the recent gains, though I'll admit to being mostly wrong on the stock so far. Ooma's past efforts outside the core business have failed. The two acquisitions combined cost less than $6 million, a seemingly narrow base from which to attack entrenched (and much larger) competition on both fronts. And valuation, while not prohibitive in this market on an EV/sales basis, seems to be pricing in success outside the core business given what are likely narrow margins in the consumer segment.

I'm not quite ready to short OOMA here (though it has crossed my mind). This is a story stock, still, and the story at the moment looks attractive - and still could play out. But Ooma seems to be headed into a critical couple of quarters - because if the new non-core initiatives don't work, I'm not sure what's really left here beyond a decent VoIP business that can't support the current valuation.

The Core Business

The core business here is going well, to be sure. Ooma has rebounded from a disastrous Q1 FY18 report with four straight solid quarters, beating consensus estimates by a point or two in terms of revenue and a penny or two on the bottom line.

In the residential business, growth continues to be solid. Revenue rose 8.5% in FY18 on top of 10.9% the year before. Against what Ooma estimated in a recent presentation was ~2% annual end market growth, the numbers suggest the Telo product continues to take market share. Product revenue has declined for two straight years, but some of that weakness is coming from pricing (Ooma took the price down from $129 to $99, although the pace of discounting means actual realization didn't fall quite that much) and from the mix shift to Office.

Office sales, meanwhile, rose almost 150% in the last two years - and the 53% growth in Q1 appears to be ahead of the company's own expectations, based on full-year guidance coming out of Q4. It's on that front that Ooma has focused its energy and resources, after consumer sales growth decelerated sooner than expected, and the investments clearly are paying off.

That said, looking beyond the top line, I'm not sure the news really is all that good - or that the business is going where it's supposed to go. Revenue growth in fact is better than it appears, because FY18 figures had a headwind from Business Promoter and Talkatone. Ooma exited Business Promoter - a lead generation service - last year, leading revenue to decline to $1.8 million from $5.4 million the year before, per the 10-K. Talkatone (an ad-supported mobile app) saw sales fall last year and is guided to drop to ~$4M from ~$6M a year ago. Annualized Exit Recurring Revenue (AERR), which excludes those businesses, was up ~20% at the end of Q4 and Q1 on the back of 8% (Q4) and 7% (Q1) Y/Y growth in core users, respectively.

But the core question here is whether the growth in consumer, in particular, is worth getting excited about. The business model for Telo is to supply the product at a loss (gross margins are about -20%) and to profit over time by upselling to Ooma Premier (which adds calling to Canada and Mexico, along with enhanced voicemail and call-blocking features, among other attributes).

It's not clear that the upselling actually is happening, however. ARPU has risen nicely (+8% in FY18, +11% in Q1 FY19) - but the growth appears to be coming from the shift to Office, which naturally has higher ARPU. The K and recent conference calls (going back to Q4 FY17) cite mix shift as the driver of revenue per user - with no mention of the consumer business driving higher ARPU. Figures on user split per the Q4 FY18 call show Residential users grew 4-5% y/y last year - and total revenue in the category rose 8.5%. There's some impact in there from Talkatone and product revenue, but Ooma also took a price increase during the year. Where profits come in the residential business is from uptake of optional services - and that uptake simply doesn't seem to be that impressive.

That's not necessarily a death knell for Ooma's long-term viability - or even the bull case for the stock. The long-term point of the VoIP business on the consumer side is at least in part to serve as an acquisition channel for the broader Ooma platform.

But it colors the case here at least a little bit. 4-5% user growth limits the potential reach of the new services. Churn has risen, with the FY16 10-K citing a monthly rate of 0.53%, against 9% on annual basis in FY18.

Meanwhile, in terms of valuing OOMA, the true value of what remains 70%+ of TTM revenue (excluding Talkatone) isn't clear. This is a business unprofitable on the Adjusted EBITDA line over the past twelve months (albeit by less than $1 million) even while excluding over $10 million in share-based compensation from that calculation. If that consumer revenue really isn't that attractive, comparing OOMA's ~2.5x EV/revenue multiple with the 3x+ at Vonage isn't apples to apples.

In addition, any bull case for the stock is based on margin expansion from the current ~zero. Some improvement admittedly will come simply from lower investments in discontinued products, and lapping near-term spend on the acquisitions (estimated to cost $4-5 million this year). But if consumer VoIP margins are thin and flat - and without user growth and upselling that's going to be the case - it takes a long time for Office and other efforts to drive the leverage needed for OOMA to grow into its valuation from a profit standpoint.

The New Initiatives

From a broad standpoint, the key concern is that if the consumer VoIP business isn't a profit center (and I don't believe that it is, and at least not a growing one), Ooma is extremely dependent on Office and its new initiatives on the consumer side.

Office is a good business, clearly. VG has better than tripled in 25 months thanks largely to its strength in enterprise. Ooma's own growth is impressive, and Q1 results were strong. But it's also a business guided to ~$35 million in total revenue this year (implied from guidance for mid- to high-single-digit growth in consumer this year). Ooma's fully-diluted enterprise value is in the $300 million range.

The current Office business isn't enough. Ooma needs some success in the efforts to build out a 'smart home' platform in consumer well beyond a simple (if highly-regarded) VoIP service, and it needs to win in enterprise on the back of its new acquisition. That's where the bull/bear argument centers at this point - and that's where I'm most skeptical.

Beyond growing the existing Office business, which CEO Eric Stang on the Q1 call cited as the major focus at the moment, Ooma has three initiatives going. The first is a partnership with WeWork, which moved the country overseas for the first time. That's not material yet, though it is an interesting move and a possible step toward international expansion down the line.

The second is the effort to build out a home security business connected to the Telo. That effort started last year with sensors that would connect to the Telo - and Remote 911. That's now being built out, in part with the acquisition of Butterfleye to add an IP camera to a security system based around the Telo.

To be honest, I don't see the appeal - or how Ooma necessarily wins here. There already are myriad IoT security providers, ranging from SimpliSafe to Piper to iSmartAlarm. Ooma already is well behind. The initial shipment of sensors was delayed (a part of the Q1 FY18 debacle) and now the launch of new features (a siren, smoke detector, and geofencing) is "taking more time than we anticipated", as Stang said on the Q1 call.

Butterfleye, meanwhile, was acquired for less than $2 million, including the fair value of contingent consideration. It's been sued for patent infringement, per the 10-Q. The IP camera space is hot enough that Netgear (NTGR) is spinning out its Arlo business - and its competitive enough that the primary concern will be that $2 billion-plus company's ability to maintain market share against the likes of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). (Note that I'm long NTGR, and so may have some bias here.)

Butterfleye reviews seem OK, and Stang talked up AI and facial recognition capabilities. Still, Ooma is late to market (and getting later). I get the idea of marketing to a captive user base of 800K+, and to be fair Ooma doesn't need much in the way of market share in either cameras or security to move the needle against FY19 revenue guidance of ~$125 million. That said, the Ooma Internet Security program (a partnership with Zscaler) seems to have been a bust (it hasn't been mentioned since its launch). Talkatone is falling off. The core consumer business faded quicker than management thought and hoped.

The combination of larger, better-funded competitors, launch delays, and an imperfect history on the consumer side suggests at least a risk that the home security platform won't gain much traction. And if that happens, it's a huge problem for Ooma. The long-term strategy here is for Telo to be in some way a core part of IoT ecosystems in a lot of homes. If the company can't win here, that strategy looks somewhere close to doomed. And the consumer business looks like magicJack (CALL) - which isn't a good thing.

On the commercial side, Ooma is making its move into enterprise with the Voxter purchase. Here, too, the deal was rather small, with the company paying $3.9 million. And Stang had some interesting remarks on Voxter on the Q4 call:

While the company is not big in revenues today, it has been in business for over 10 years and serves many marquee customers such as Slack, Optimizely, Whistler Blackcomb, Hyperwallet and Grafana. It also has established significant international reach for its size, serving customers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan and several countries in Europe. Perhaps most important of all, Voxter’s customers love its solution and the team at Voxter is outstanding.

The obvious question is: if the team is so outstanding, and the solution so loved, why is revenue so low? (Guidance is for the two acquisitions to contribute $2-3 million in revenue combined, per the Q4 call.) BofA analyst Nikolay Beliov asked basically the question on the Q4 call, with Stang saying the firm had been "mostly an engineering organization", with sales limited to word of mouth. The CEO also has cited the Canadian presence as potentially helpful down the line.

Here again, the concern is whether a tiny acquisition really represents enough to challenge in a hotly contested space. Ooma is moving out of its comfort zone - enterprise offers a very different selling proposition, as an analyst pointed out on the Q4 call - and apparently trying to build out S&M capabilities pretty much from scratch. At the same time, RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT) and Mitel (MITL) all are investing millions into the same sector. Stang argued that Voxter offered more customized solutions, and Slack headlines a decent customer list. But again, this is a company with basically zero UCaaS experience trying to compete on the back of a $4 million acquisition and starting from maybe $1-2 million in revenue. What kind of growth is needed for this business to become a material contributor the profitability Ooma will need to show at some point?

Valuation

As I've written before, this is a tough stock to value without a heavy dose of the "garbage in, garbage out" problem. That's particularly true at the moment because of the importance of the home security rollout to the long-term case. Ooma looks like a vastly different company depending on its success there.

One reason not to short at the moment is that EV/revenue multiples can look rather favorable. RNG is trading at 10x and EGHT at 5x+. I can see a 'back of the envelope' argument for 3x the consumer business (a discount to VG) and 5x Office suggesting 4x+ consolidated revenue - and a valuation in the range of $22-$25.

Using profits, it's a little tougher. VG is trading at 18x TTM EBITDA: double Ooma's revenue, slap on an 11% EBITDA margin (halfway to a long-term target of 20-25%) and apply that multiple, and OOMA gets to about the same level. Assume it takes five years, and discounted back at 10% the stock is worth about $14 now. (That's about where Street targets went after Q4, and they remain around that level.)

But these all are exercises, and particularly at the moment this still is about the story. I'm not sure what has driven the sharp increase the past few sessions (the Arlo IPO may be helping; RNG and EGHT are rallying as well). Clearly, for whatever reason, investors are seeing a material possibility of Ooma's long-term vision in consumer coming to fruition.

Again, I've been wrong so far, at least as far as the stock goes - but I don't see it. I question whether the core VoIP business really is that profitable on the consumer side, and the Office business is basically the same system with more users and a higher ARPU. I am highly skeptical Ooma is going to take any market share in two markets where better-funded competitors already are entrenched.

But there are a variety of outcomes here. Ooma went public without a clear sense of what its own product roadmap was going to be. (That's not a criticism, to be clear.) Even now, there are myriad ways this story can play out. Right now, investors see that as a good thing. I'm honestly not so sure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.