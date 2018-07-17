Appian Still Has Some Way To Go

However, the shares are fully valued, there is virtually no operational leverage, the cash bleed is substantial and the road to profitability long.

We are also not too worried about the competition, the company could even increase prices.

The company grows at an impressive pace and we believe this is likely to continue as there are plenty of opportunities to add revenue streams.

Appian (APPN) operates in the BPM (business process management) market where it provides simple ('drag-and-drop') solutions to streamline and automate processes. The shares have had a good performance recently:

However, while revenues are growing, operationally there isn't much to celebrate, at least not yet:

APPN Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

That isn't necessarily a disaster if the company continues to prioritize growth over short-term profitability, so we'll have to look at the specifics.

Business model

The company is based on a PaaS (platform as a service) model, but also offers on premise licenses. During the Q1CC management concisely set out what they believe is their competitive advantage:

Our intention is to allow for the creation of an application in maybe 5% to 10% of the time that it would have otherwise taken because you drawing it instead of writing it. And then that application is preconfigured in many ways, so it already runs on every cloud and already runs on every device. You can already have your data in one place. It's already integrated with other applications and it upgrades on its own, stays fresh forever.

Despite the simple nature of its solutions, the company relies to a substantial amount on services which are basically a help for customers to set up the product.

These services make up almost half of revenues and while they are necessary, they generate much lower margins and are also growing slower. Here is the revenue development split out (from the earnings deck):

Subscription revenue is rising at a solid pace (from the earnings deck):

With respect to the service income, the company is making two changes:

It's appointing customer success managers giving strategic guidance to customers (first customer reaction is enthusiastic, according to management).

It's going to rely more on third parties for the provision of services.

We have yet to see the impact of these changes though. Customers tend to spend far more on services in the first year than afterwards, so service income growth is simply a function of adding new customers.

Applications

While the company set out as a platform for their customers to build and configure applications, the company is now itself doing this. This is perhaps the main reason why we (and investors in general) really like the these platform business models so much, as it gives the companies so many opportunities to generate new revenue streams.

In Q1 management announced two new applications:

Real-time sentiment analysis of any text stream through AI, to gauge whether customers are happy and analyze call transcripts from your customer service call centers. They are partnering this with companies like Genesys, Twilio and Temasys to co-sell and provide communication services. It builds on Appian's strength as a leader in dynamic case management according to a recent report by Forester.

Native integration with the three leading AI platforms (Amazon, Google and Microsoft) so customers can run their own AI algorithms.

While the callcenter application is the first app the company is marketing, it does have other up and cross-sell opportunities (like their RPA orchestration functionality) which produce a net dollar retention rate of 119%.

Competition

Other SA authors are making much of the competition, but we are actually a little less concerned here. Competitors are App Cloud ServiceNow (NOW) Open Text (OTEX) and Salesforce (CRM).

The company seems to be able to grow pretty rapidly despite competition, and they're landing some big name customers like Goldman Sachs, Aviva, HCSC, KKR and the like. The company is doing especially well in the financial vertical.

What's more, they're actually raising prices, competition can't be that bad if you can grow at 35% annually and raise prices in the process.

Margins

The difference between their subscriptions and services is rather obvious:

There isn't yet much operational leverage. While total revenues increased by 35%, non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 34% to $39M:

S&M increased by 35% (and are 44% of revenues).

R&D is 19% of revenue (the same as in Q1 2017).

G&A increased to 16% of revenue (from 13% in Q1 2017).

Cash

APPN Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The increasing cash bleed isn't terribly surprising, given the stage of development, but it's also not very reassuring even if management argues it's lumpy so this quarter might have been especially bad.

As one can see, the company lost nearly $13M in cash in one quarter and has just $60.8M left on the books. Then there is substantial share based compensation and dilution to boot:

APPN Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Guidance

The FY 2018 guidance is actually raised

Valuation

APPN EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

It's par for the course that we have a SaaS (although, in this case a PaaS) business software platform company growing revenues at 35% a year having a 10x sales multiple. We've seen worse.

Conclusion

It's an interesting company, and while we believe the shares are fully valued at the moment, we do see upside in the medium-term future. We think that the company has a considerable growth trajectory ahead of it, and the business model adds numerous options to add to these.

The idea of offering their own build apps is especially intriguing and we hope this isn't a one-off. However the company's cash bleed, lack of operating leverage and long path to profitability make us believe there are better platform stocks out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.