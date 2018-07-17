Wix Will Maintain Momentum - Positioned Well For Global E-Commerce Growth

Source: company

Wix's (NASDAQ:WIX) share price has doubled since December 1, 2017, trading at over $108.00 per share as I write this article. Most of that comes from its gradual move toward sustainable profitability, its AI and Wix app that locks in users to its platform, and the e-commerce trend that guarantees many more small businesses and organizations will keep demand for web development tools robust.

It has maintained momentum after upwardly revising several of its important metrics in its latest earnings report.

Wix is a platform that offers cloud-based web development tools for over 130 million users around the world, and domestically, it still has a lot of growth potential, as a high percentage of small businesses still don't have a website built.

Latest earnings

That last reporting period was a good one for Wix, as it reported revenue of $137.8 million, up 49 percent year over year, and a non-GAAP loss of 5 cents per share, which beat analysts' estimates by $0.05. That was in comparison to the 18 cents per share loss in the same reporting period of 2017.

Collections in the quarter jumped to $159.7 million, up 39 percent.

Free cash flow in the quarter was over $21.4 million, a record high for the company. That was upwardly revised from a range of $98 to $100 million, to $100-$102 million.

It also broke a record for subscriptions in the first quarter, finishing with net premium subscription adds of 231,000, bringing its total to 3.5 million at the end of March 2018, up 29 percent. According to the company, for every 100,000 new subscriptions, it increases collections by about $165 million. Over the next eight years, it sees it generating over $370 million in collections at gross margins of 80 percent.

For registered users, it added another 5.9 million to bring the total to 125 million at the end of March 2018, up 21 percent.

It upwardly revised its revenue guidance from a range of $144-$145 million. For full-year fiscal 2018, it expects revenue to climb to a range of $594-$597 million, up from prior guidance of $591-$595 million. In 2017, revenue was up 46 percent, and had been guided to jump by 31 percent in 2018. I think that's going to be higher by the end of the year.

Collections were upwardly revised from $645-$653 million to $651-$657 million. For full-year 2017, Wix had a loss of 1 cent per share, and is expected to generate a profit of 52 cents per share in 2018. That also will probably exceed expectations, but even if it doesn't, I think it's the beginning of sustainable profitability for the company.

E-commerce trend and growth potential

The trend for e-commerce growth isn't slowing down, as global sales are expected to reach about $4.05 trillion by 2020, according to eMarketer.

In 2016, eMarketer projected 2017 e-commerce sales to climb to $2.352 trillion globally, and actual sales were $2.304 trillion. So it's highly likely its $4.05 trillion estimate will be in the ballpark. The 2017 global e-commerce sales brought market share to over 10 percent for the entire retail sector. If the $4.05 trillion estimate is close, it will account for about 14.6 percent of overall retail spending by 2020.

With its suite of improving tools, Wix is positioned well for consistent growth in the years ahead.

In the U.S. alone, only about 55 percent of small businesses said they had a website. With the SBA saying the small business market represents about 28 million firms, it means approximately 12.5 million small businesses are without a website; many of them will without a doubt end up putting one up. Wix should get a decent portion of that business.

The good news for Wix is there is growing demand for additional products and services that help further engage customers. With a subscription range of $5 to $25 a month, the company should not only convert more free users to paid subscribers, but also bump them up to plans with more features.

Artificial intelligence software and the Wix App

Wix ADI is its Artificial Design Intelligence aid, which allows users to rapidly put a website up after answering a few questions. It generates a site based upon the users' answers, and then allows customization within the design.

This provides a base to work from that allows users to have a foundation to work from rather than start from a blank page, which many find difficult to do. Rather than abandonment, small businesses complete the project.

As for the Wix App, that is designed to allow users to build and manage content on their websites from a mobile device. It can be used with Android and iOS. This should be another long-term growth catalyst as the market quickly transitions from desktop to mobile and social channels for sales.

Another powerful app Wix has worked on with Google is one that optimizes websites developed within the Wix ecosystem, which results in about 65 percent of users getting their pages listed on the first page of Google search results.

Conclusion

With the need to have a web presence increasingly obvious, small businesses are starting to look for options to develop their own websites. Wix is positioned well to cater to that rising demand around the world.

As shown earlier, even in the U.S., there are millions of businesses that don't have websites, and are certain to see the need to have one. Wix is one of, if not the best option out there for DIY websites.

As of early 2017, Wix had over 305,000 e-commerce subscriptions, which accounted for about 15 percent of its overall subscription base. This is another reason it has so much potential to grow in the years ahead.

Its future remains very bright, especially when considering it has little presence in the rapidly growing Asian market. If it can gain a hold there, it will surpass the expectations of probably everyone following the stock. But even without it, its presence in about 190 countries bodes well for growth going forward.

It'll of course cost money to develop products and build out infrastructure in some of these markets, but overall, the company is positioned to enter into a consistent profitability stage that will overcome the costs associated with growth. Scale is a major part of the reason behind that. It has about 45,000 new users sign up every day.

I like Wix because it is a brand leader in a trending market that will continue to grow for many years. It has the type of tools that people can use to build quality websites easily and effectively, and provides premium features for those that want more out of their sites.

It does this all at a low cost while maintaining a strong balance sheet. With no long-term debt and $232.2 million in cash and short-term investments, along with solid cash flow, the company is able to fund new products and services.

With its rapid pace of growth and improving earnings outlook, I think it has a lot of upward momentum left in it.

