Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Covered 7.6%-Yield Is Still Up For Grabs

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has reliable dividend coverage and could potentially even hike its dividend.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) is a promising REIT income vehicle for investors that seek high recurring dividend income and capital growth. The commercial real estate finance REIT has seen strong origination growth in the last several quarters, which attests to the robustness of the U.S. commercial real estate market. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has convincing dividend coverage stats and even has potential to hike its base dividend in a rising rate environment. An investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust at today's valuation point yields 7.6 percent.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust - Portfolio Overview

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is structured as a real estate investment trust, which means that the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its income to shareholders.

The commercial real estate finance company predominantly invests in senior commercial real estate loans. These kinds of loans tend to be linked to floating rates, which sets Blackstone Mortgage Trust up for net interest income gains in a rising rate environment. Since the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates twice this year (and two more rate hikes could be in the cards in 2018), positive interest rate sensitivity is a desired property of a high-yield income vehicle.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has been pushing variable-rate investments aggressively: 100 percent of the REIT's new originations have been floating rate, greatly enhancing BXMT's value proposition during the current rate hiking cycle.

Higher short-term interest rates will benefit Blackstone Mortgage Trust greatly. A whopping 94 percent of the REIT's loans are linked to variable rates. Hence, the higher rates climb, the larger the income benefit for Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's loan portfolio had a value of $12.1 billion at the end of the March quarter, and the portfolio is geographically moderately diversified.

What About The Dividend?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust outearned its dividend in each of the last four quarters. The dividend coverage ratio was 104 percent.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust also outearned its dividend over a longer period of time. The REIT pulled in average quarterly core earnings of $0.66/share which compares favorably to a stable quarterly dividend rate of $0.62/share. The average dividend coverage ratio over the last eleven quarters was 106 percent.

Valuation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's shares change hands for ~12.7x Q1-2018 run-rate core earnings, and ~1.2x book value.

Here's how Blackstone Mortgage Trust compares against other commercial real estate finance companies in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Your Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has dividend and capital upside in a rising rate environment thanks to the company's large floating-rate debt investment portfolio. The REIT has solid dividend coverage stats, and shares are not overvalued yet either. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has potential to grow its dividend above $0.62/share as long as the Federal Reserve keeps pushing rates higher. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

