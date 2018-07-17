Low-Drama JPMorgan Kicks Off Q2 Earnings With A Solid Report

JPM (JPM) shined amidst the muddle of bank earnings last Friday, reporting an EPS of $2.29, beating expectations by 3.15%. JPM’s Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management divisions all improved YOY between 4% and 11%, and they beat expectations in almost all categories.

JPM has been deemed a company that is low on drama compared to its corporate peers, which we see occur once again in this quarter. The earnings call reiterated this theme, with management sending a clear picture to investors concerning their view on macroeconomic conditions and how they see their company performing in this environment.

Breaking down the specifics of the call, Investment Banking was especially strong, with a large number of equity IPO’s and advising on M&A activity. This activity drove a reasonable increase in C&I lending, and management expects the second half of the year to house a more rapid pick up. The second half of the quarter outperformed the first half across the business as people became more comfortable with the market and the economy following a period of uncertainty in April. While JPM noted higher expenses, the company managed to limit them relative to guidance.

Shifting to the consumer side, JPM’s most notable weakness in earnings was their card revenue (10.38%). JPM’s deposits grew 5%, which was slower than last year, despite seeing “record high retention rates and customer satisfaction scores.” Management attributed this slowdown to client investments and pointed out a recent trend in depositors moving their money into investments, of which JPM captured an “outsized share.”

JPM discussed their scheme within the macro conditions as well, underlining their belief that the company is in a solid growth period, and that the economy is not approaching a recession. Despite the flattening of the yield curve, which they accredit to the actions of the Fed’s short-end rate hikes, management believes the curve will steepen. JPM acknowledged the presence of a drawn-out bull market but emphasized that the growth was a result of restrained economy for the past 10 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.