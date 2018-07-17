Why I Am Staying Long Bank Of America

Source: Google

Bank of America (BAC) just reported an excellent second quarter. Additionally, it recently announced an approved capital return program for shareholders that is quite attractive. As a long-term Bank of America shareholder, I believe continuing to hold shares at these levels makes sense. Strong fundamentals and a continued economic expansion should provide positive share price appreciation.

2nd Quarter Results Reviewed

Bank of America reported second-quarter results which were quite attractive.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Beating on both top and bottom lines, the bank continued to exceed expectations. Net income rose 33% to $6.8 billion, and earnings per share grew 43% to $0.63. These are pretty attractive results for a company with a mega $290 billion market cap. While revenue was down year over year, it was attributed to a $793 million pretax gain on the sale of the non-U.S. consumer card business; excluding that gain, revenue was up 3%. With profit up so much and revenue only low single digits, we can attribute profit growth to both share repurchases and operating efficiency. In fact, Bank of America reduced shares outstanding 5% year over year. As a shareholder, I am pleased to see such a positive reduction, as I now own 5% more of the company.

Below are brief highlights from the operating divisions within Bank of America.

Source: BOFA Press Release

As we can see, there were numerous positives and no negatives for the quarter. We also saw growth in digital platform usage. Deposit transactions on mobile devices exceeded transactions in branch locations for the first time. With 25.3 million mobile banking users, up 11% from last year and digital sales growing to 24% of all consumer banking sales, the company is becoming highly efficient. Unlike smaller regional banks, Bank of America can continue to make strong investments to be the best in technological offerings. Also attractive was the 35 million person-to-person payments through Zelle, and users doubled to 4 million during past year. All of this helped the consumer banking division lower its efficiency ratio to 48% from 52%. Quite impressive growth for one year. Below we see some highlights of what is increasing sales on the digital platforms.

Source: BOFA Press Release

Among other things the company continues to win awards and be rated one of the best banks to do business with. This is a positive factor that should only mean great customer attraction and retention.

Bank of America's continued investments into items such as branch renovations, ATM upgrades, and new financial advisers, has proven to help grow revenue and improve operating costs.

Continued strong growth in all divisions should propel the stock price higher. This year, however, due to a flattening yield curve, we have so far seen the stock price under pressure year to date.

BAC data by YCharts

With the share price near a 52-week low, a forward P/E of 11.5x 2019 earnings, and positive business fundamentals, BofA appears to be an attractive value at this time.

Capital Return

The recent results of the CCAR tests showed Bank of America was well positioned to return capital to shareholders. Bank of America allocated $20.6 billion for share repurchases, second to only the $20.7 billion JPMorgan (JPM) had announced. In addition, BAC announced a 25% boost to the dividend to $0.60 annually. The new buyback would reduce shares outstanding at current prices by 7%. This is in addition to the 5% reduced in the past year. A total of 13% of the shares outstanding being reduced in 2 years is no small feat.

This is especially important after the conversion of preferred shares to common shares for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). With shares trading at a recent book value of $24.07, down from $24.85, the dilution from the conversion has almost been completely recovered in one year.

The more attractive situation is the company being able to repurchase shares at effectively 1.2x book value. This is why management chose to purchase more stock instead of raising the dividend even further. This is often better for investors for a few reasons. It allows shareholders to become a larger owner of the company, it helps increase earnings per share, and it will reduce dividend obligations in the future allowing for further increases in the dividend payout. Within time Bank of America should truly become a dividend growth stock. Additionally, I don't believe the dividend will be at risk of being cut in the future, as the stress tests prove that the bank can withstand a significant negative financial event.

With strong earnings growth, improving operating efficiency, and a reduced number of shares, yield on cost will continue to grow. What's not to like?

Attractive Fundamentals

Next we review Bank of America to its largest peers.

BAC data by YCharts

As we discussed, the forward P/E is attractive, with it being the second lowest among its peers. However, its payout ratio is the lowest, and its buybacks are the highest in the most recent quarter. As we reviewed earlier, this trend should be consistent considering only JPMorgan had a slightly higher buyback.

All of this should lead to positive long-term shareholder returns. However, we must keep an eye on future payout ratios. The share buybacks are not calculated in the total payout ratio above.

Let's estimate $30 billion in net income for the remainder of 2018 and the first two quarters of 2019 in net income. With average shares outstanding of 9.7 billion and a dividend of $.60, we get around $6 billion in dividends paid out. The shares outstanding should stand around 9.3-9.4 billion by the end of the second quarter in 2019. Assuming an average share repurchase price of $30. We use 9.7 billion as an average between current shares outstanding and the time it will take to reduce them to 9.3-9.4 billion. With this, we see a total spent of $26.7 billion in the next year. This gives us a payout ratio of about 89% of earnings. Ensuring the payout does not go beyond 100% is all we care about at this time.

Conclusion

Bank of America is of great value at this time. Even after the run up in share price in the past 2 years, I believe at a little more than 11x 2019 earnings estimates, the shares are underpriced. I believe in a stable economic expansion like we are experiencing, the shares should trade about in line with the S&P 500 at 15-16x forward earnings. Even applying a slight discount of 14x earnings for 2019, this would give us a share price of around $40 a share. I am okay with continuing to hold my shares, waiting for the share price to appreciate further. The company has been returning large amounts of profit to shareholders and should continue to do so. The dividend will continue to experience double-digit growth. Since the bank is limited in what it can do with its large profits, returning it to shareholders is the most obvious option. For any new investor, I would recommend looking to start a position at anything under $30 a share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investors should do their own due diligence. I am not a financial adviser and all recommendations in this article are a matter of opinion and not advice.