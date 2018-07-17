Synergy: Can It Come Back?

Synergy (SGYP) has been one of my of my most exasperating investments. I started small and wary last April when I wrote my first exploratory article. I doubled down several times and came to regret each one.

I have sold some shares at a loss but still hold a position several times the size of what I started with. Whenever I get fed up and consider a cathartic cleansing of selling the entire lot, I remember that it is always darkest before the dawn.

While the entire Synergy situation offends me, I daren't give into such counterproductive emotions. Can Synergy come back?

Of course it can. Will it? That is the story this article explores.

Synergy's numbers are discouragingly bad.

Synergy started off 2017 with an FDA approval for its chronic idiopathic constipation (NYSE:CIC) therapy Trulance. Its launch preparations were extensive and expensive, and so far, disturbingly ineffective.

The screenshot below from Seeking Alpha's earnings summary page shows Trulance revenues each quarter following its Q1, 2017 launch starting at the bottom with trace revenue of $0.1 million for Q1, 2017, revenue of $2.3 for Q2, 2017 and so on quarter by quarter:

Sadly, rather than continuing with exponential growth, revenues merely sashayed to $8.6 million for Q1, 2018.

Come on man, it takes time to launch a new drug. Give Troy and his merry henchmen a break. No problem from my viewpoint. However, I can't help adding these figures together and reaching $16.8 million for total 2017 Trulance revenues.

Then, I look at Synergy's selling, general and administrative expenses for 2017 which totaled over $181 million. According to CFO Gemignani, the bulk of these costs are traceable to commercializing Trulance. A wee gap there between 2017 costs and income relating to selling Trulance ... it exceeds $164 million.

Thankfully, Trulance received a second FDA approval for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in January 2018. That should get things moving for irritable shareholders. Well, not quite yet. As noted, Synergy revenues for Q1, 2018 (IBS-C promotion started late February 2018 per slide 6) were an underwhelming $8.6 million.

Synergy's selling, general and administrative expenses for Q1, 2018 exceeded $40 million. Its nasty gap between Trulance revenues of $8.6 million and selling, general and administrative expenses persists into 2018 coming out in excess of $30 million for the quarter.

As of Q1, 2018, Synergy reported cash and cash equivalents of $98 million. Thus, the expense of peddling Trulance during 2018, all by itself, without considering Synergy's research and development expenses, could use up Synergy's cash and equivalents for the entire year.

What could turn the tide?

My preceding bullet point cherrypicked info to show a rotten scenario. Sadly, it wasn't terribly hard to do. However, now I will try to be more sanguine. Excuse me if I'm not as full throated on this side of the ledger. My pocketbook wants Synergy to succeed; my instincts keep flashing warning signs.

The one thing that seems quite clear to me is that Synergy's revenues will surely keep climbing, albeit not at the rate I would like. Patience may be rewarded with revenues growing faster than expenses. If we had good cause to expect revenues to more than double quarter on quarter in 2018 and beyond as they did in 2017, then the Synergy picture would brighten considerably.

Unfortunately we have some cause to question such a pleasant prospect. Q1, 2018 revenues show a break in the trend. Also, as will be discussed below, management seems to doubt whether its current strategy has legs.

As I was working on this article, I saw that contributor Jose Solorio wrote an enthusiastic article, "Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Partner, Merger, Ex-USA Deal Or Co-Promotion?". First, let me say that all Synergy investors owe a debt of gratitude to him and the activist group for making the effort to beard the Synergy lion on its home turf.

It is horribly difficult for retail investors to have the slightest scintilla of an impact on a publicly traded company. The Synergy activist group appears to have done this.

In his article, Solorio hypothesized that some combination of happy events listed in the article's title could save the day for Synergy. He even goes so far as to set a target date. He sees a breakthrough by a Synergy strategic update set for no later than August 9, 2018.

The article documents how short interest in Synergy is dropping, implying that shorts are seeing prospects for a turnaround such that they are buying back some of their shorts. When I check out a table of stocks with high negative short interest changes, I come away unconvinced that this creates a particularly interesting tell. Synergy shorts remain quite high, with an egregious double digit days to cover.

So how about the partner, merger, ex-USA deal or co-promotion? One year ago I closed "Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Oh Frabjous Day!" with the following happy concept as a long range prospect for Synergy:

... [Synergy] will find significant profitable revenues not just in the United States, but around the Commonwealth, Europe, the Middle East, Japan and China. Accordingly, while its frabjous day may be meaningless, its fabulous potential is anything but meaningless.

Now one year further, the notion of "profits" is so improbably elusive, that I wonder how long, long range is? As for deals, Synergy has reeled in a Canadian deal. The publicly disclosed terms were unremarkable. The upfront payment was $5 million. The milestone and royalties were undisclosed. My assessment of management tells me that they were undisclosed because they are embarrassingly low.

So are there one or more transformative deals just around the corner? Could be. I'm holding my stock as my Synergy induced bruxism threatens to pulverize my mouth.

Synergy management appears unfocused.

Before its recent annual meeting, Synergy management had the gall to ask shareholders to sweeten their honeypot despite their poor performance to date. The shareholders, who actually voted, voted overwhelmingly against key management proposals. Additionally, shareholders who actually voted, voted overwhelmingly against the idea of narrowing their franchise to every three years, rather than annually.

On an encouraging note, as suggested in Solorio's article, management agreed to take some questions from retail investors. As I assess things, management answers to the questions Solorio reports were dubious at best. I will discuss on two exchanges. The first I will address is the round on management's failure to support the stock with insider purchases.

In this arena, management appears either clueless or disingenuous. According to Solorio's account, CEO Hamilton claimed management's disinterest in purchasing Synergy stock was principally due to rules relating to insider purchases.

I am no securities lawyer, but it seems strange to me that Synergy insiders find these rules such a bar to purchasing Synergy stock. Insiders in countless other companies purchase stock, usually when the stock is trading at a low. Synergy stock has certainly more than passing acquaintance with downdrafts.

The second area where management's answers were confounding relate to the sales force issue. CEO Hamilton summarizes a strategy that has been a key tenet of Synergy's Trulance sales strategy from the outset in the following Q3, 2017 earnings CC excerpt:

We are executing a targeted sales strategy focused on a concentrated prescriber base. Our sales force is still laser focused on educating these key prescribers.

That was then, now is now. Now Solorio reports that Synergy is feeling that its sales force is too constricted. Rather than the several hundred it currently deploys, 200 recently having been brought on full time, Synergy apparently thinks it should have a far larger contingent.

It visualizes a scenario where it might find a pharma who has a sizable force, say 1,000 reps, who are poorly utilized due to FDA approval delays. Synergy wants to work a deal where it uses such a group for a year or more to pitch in on Trulance duty.

This seems like wishful thinking to me. Even if there is a pharma who fits this profile, is this a viable approach? Instead of laser focus on top prescribers, Synergy now proposes a shotgun approach where it would have to train and motivate an interim force twice the size of its existing corps. Should such a deal happen it strikes me as a logistical nightmare.

The most distressing aspect of this sales force discussion is the seeming admission that Synergy's existing sales force is not up to the task of satisfactorily growing Trulance sales over the near future. This scuttles the essence of Synergy's go it alone strategy.

Conclusion

With such an admission, Synergy's prospects appear much diminished. It is like a sports team that can no longer make the playoffs without help from someone else. We fans, investors in Synergy's case, are left to hoping that fate will hand us a bonus.

So as I read the situation, Synergy's success is particularly dependent on it attracting a transformative deal, be it partner, merger, foreign or co-promotion. As a shareholder I know that any such deal can be a net positive or negative.

Take merger for example. Shareholders in Rite Aid (RAD) know what a bitter pill the wrong deal can present. This is where Synergy's dissenters may have performed their most important service. If nothing else management should have received the message that shareholders will not approve just any merger deal.

Synergy looks to me as if it plans to rework its launch strategy. Whether it can figure a salutory balance between cost and revenue is the question. Bringing in a US partner at this stage, when it is in a weakened position will be difficult.

It is a big world however. Synergy has made rhetorical hay out of the fact that it owns all (except Canada) of its worldwide rights to Trulance. Now is the time for it to make some money from these rights.

