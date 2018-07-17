Interesting Play On The Current USD/RUB Rate

Surgutneftegaz has financial investments of 2.5 trillion rubles, which exceeds the current capitalization of the company.

Surgutneftegaz is one of the most unique companies in the Russian oil sector.

Despite the new OPEC arrangements, the price of oil (Brent) has not fallen below $75 per barrel since early July. Almost all oil companies are growing well since the beginning of 2018 at high oil prices. But the company, Surgutneftegaz (TCPK:SGTPY), which we'll talk about today, practically did not show a significant increase in market capitalization. An interesting fact is that the company has huge dollar investments, which at the current rate of USD/RUB can be a driver for growth. Surgutneftegaz is a very unusual company, but it definitely deserves your attention in the near future.

About the company

Surgutneftegaz is one of the largest vertically-integrated oil companies in Russia. The main business areas of Surgutneftegaz are exploration and production of hydrocarbons, oil and gas processing, electricity generation, production and marketing of petroleum products and gas processing products. It takes the fourth place in terms of oil production in Russia.

The search, exploration, and production of hydrocarbons are carried out by Surgutneftegaz in two oil and gas provinces in Russia - West Siberian and East Siberian.

Surgutneftegaz exports about 50% of the oil produced and some of the oil products. Most of the oil products are sold in Russia - the company has a network of filling stations under its own brand. The main sales markets of the company are the regions of the North-West of Russia.

Why is Surgutneftegaz interesting right now?

In addition to high prices for the company's main product, there is another strong driver for the growth of the share price of Surgutneftegaz. This driver is a huge financial investments denominated in dollars. Current cash reserves exceed the capitalization of the company along with its debts. This state of affairs makes Surgutneftegaz resistant to fluctuations in oil prices, but also extremely unstable to the exchange rate of the dollar to the ruble.

At the end of 2017, the rate of USD/RUB was 57 rubles, while at the moment the rate is 62.5 rubles for one dollar. Such a weakening of the ruble is due to the currency interventions of the Central Bank of Russia and in the near future, there are no visible reasons for changing the exchange rate.

A similar situation for Surgutneftegaz was in 2014-2015 when the dollar to the ruble rate doubled, the company received huge profits due to the revaluation of foreign currency investments. At the same time, 2014-2015 was a crisis for the Russian economy due to the sharply falling oil prices. The current weakening of the ruble is accompanied by an increase in oil prices, which makes the situation extremely positive for Surgutneftegaz's finances.

Dividends

Together with fluctuations in the exchange rate, the price of Surgutneftegaz shares is also extremely volatile. At the same time, in the case of a favorable situation, the shareholders of the company can earn quite good dividends.

Following the results of 2017, the Board of Directors recommended payments at the level of 1.38 rubles per preferred share. (The current price of one preferred share on the Moscow Stock Exchange is 33.3 rubles). The record date for the payment of dividends in 2018 - July 19. As early as 2018, shareholders can receive more than 4% of dividend yield.

Payments on preferred shares are made based on net profit under Russian Reporting Standards (in rubles). According to the dividend policy of the company, Surgutneftegaz allocates 10% of net profit to dividends. Given the growth in revenue, due to rising oil prices, along with a positive revaluation of financial investments, net profit in 2018 may double. Therefore, in 2019, the dividend per share can be about 3 rubles, which will potentially bring about 9% of the dividend yield from the current price.

Statistics on DPS in recent years:

2012: 1.48 rubles

2013: 2.36 rubles (USD/RUB rate around 32 rubles)

2014: 8.21 rubles (USD/RUB rate around 55 rubles)

2015: 6.92 rubles

2016: 0.6 rubles

2017: 1.38 rubles

Valuation

From the perspective of comparative multiples, Surgutneftegaz looks extremely undervalued with a negative EV/EBITDA (due to huge cash reserves) and P/B is less than 0.5.

However, Surgutneftegaz can't be directly compared with other Russian oil companies, since the company has an exceptional approach to doing business and looks like a quasi-financial company.

Key risks

As I said, Surgutneftegaz grew in 2018 much more slowly than the oil sector as a whole, and there are some reasons for this. The main reason is the uncertain structure of the share capital and the complete closure of the key persons of the company. At the same time, this risk is compensated by a large enough free-float of Surgutneftegaz's common and preferred shares.

In addition, in 2018, Russian companies were exposed to risks associated with sanctions from the US. The CEO and co-owner of Surgutneftegaz - Vladimir Bogdanov also got on the expanded sanctions list. But unlike most Russian exporters, Surgutneftegaz's business is least dependent on the global market.

The long-term risk for a private investor remains the possible fluctuations of the USD/RUB exchange rate, which can hit the company's results hard.

Conclusion

Long-term investments in Surgutneftegaz look very risky, but the current situation will make it possible to get good dividends in 2019 along with a potential increase in the company's share price in the medium term.

