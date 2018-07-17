Tapestry: Heading Lower

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 3.01, which is 48.6% lower than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) are up 8.20% since bottoming on May 31, 2018, and in my opinion, now is a good time to lock in any gains you may have and sell the shares of this purveyor of Coach products. The company has struggled to generate earnings over the last ten years, and the forward-looking ratios point to future weakness. I lay out my bearish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating margin % Operating margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward rate of return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has a MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index; if a company has a MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for TPR as of the end of June was 3.01, which implies a 48.6% lower future growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that TPR is at risk for weak future growth over the next twelve months and is a strong candidate for a short position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Tapestry Inc. was -0.10% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -8.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -12.60% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 0.70% per year (GuruFocus). When a company's earnings growth remains flat or negative over the long term, it is difficult for investors to get excited about owning its shares.

The company's Operating Margin % as of March 2018 came in at 12.02%, beating the average Operating Margin % for speciality retailers of 6.82% but below the market average of 17.2% as of 1Q 2018. The relative outperformance of other speciality retailers was a positive sign for the company, but this good news may have already been priced into the shares. When you look at the Operating Margin % over a longer term, it has been in a 5-year decline, with an average rate of decline of -14.8% per year (GuruFucos). This is a worrisome trend that will take more than one good quarter to reverse.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable will the company be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market; hence, the more the value. If a company has a lower P/E, you get more earnings for your investment. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also simply indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future - and momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

TPR has a forward P/E of 16.05 compared to a 17.82 forward P/E for the S&P 500. This tells us that investors are expecting TPR to grow earnings at a slightly lower rate than the overall market. Although the Forward P/E is close to the market average, it is not enough to change our bearish stance on the stock - the other fundamental metrics used in our MGQ calculation all point to weak future growth.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for TPR stands at -9.01%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a -9.01% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so TPR has an implied potential rate of return that is 107x lower than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow or not grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate changes, the projected returns/losses will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for TPR would turn bearish with a daily close below $46.00. I see the shares failing at the $47.00 resistance level and turning downwards. From here, I see the shares falling to the $39.00 level over the next three months.

I sometimes like to anticipate technical signals, so today I will buy the TPR 17AUG18 50 Put Options, which will provide approximately 9x leverage on the short trade. The stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close above $48.50. When trading options with leverage, it is absolutely imperative to have a stop-loss to avoid getting stuck in options that dive to zero.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you sell now and lock in gains at this price level. For those wanting to short the shares, I recommend holding the short position three months or to $39.00, whichever comes first. I would also use a stop-loss for the short position of a daily close above $48.50. Remember, theoretically, losses on short trades (if you don't use a stop-loss) can be unlimited!

Acquisitions Causing Problems

In 2015, TPR (back when it was known as Coach Inc.) purchased the luxury shoe maker Stuart Weitzman for $574 million. Then in 2017, the company purchased Kate Spade for $2.4 billion. Both of these acquisitions are proving problematic to the company's bottom line.

In the latest quarter, same-store sales for Kate Spade were down 9%, and for Stuart Weitzman, the company issued a warning that sales would be negatively impacted into the next quarter by delays in production.

Even though the Coach product line still accounts for 70% of the company's total sales, the negative trends in the other two product lines have eaten into the company's profitability margins. Until the company can show that the integration of the two new product lines are adding to profit margins, I will remain bearish on the shares.

Conclusion

When I go short a stock, I want to short a company that is showing weak future growth potential, and I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a weak future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, investors would do best to sell the shares short of TPR or move to cash if they are long. From both a fundamental and technical perspective, shares of TPR appear to be headed lower from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.