S&P 500 Technicals + Sentiment Overview

Rates: The US 10-year minus 2-year Treasury yield curve has continued to flatten, US high yield spreads are above their 12-month average, and the TED spread has fallen since April.

Sentiment: AAII’s investor survey isn’t indicating excess optimism or pessimism, NAAIM’s Exposure Index has risen, and the front part of the VIX futures curves is in contango.

Technicals: The uptrend is intact, seasonality is a headwind, we’re in the buyback blackout window, and margin debt has increased by 14.8% over the past year.

For long-time readers, the current composite model reading is 0.76.

Investors are constantly exposed to sound bites and data points presented without any proper context. You might have read an article about how stocks have historically bounced when sentiment has reached a negative extreme. Or, that you should be out of the market if it's trading below its 200-day moving average.

When I come across articles like that, I always think it’s short-sighted to base an opinion on only one indicator without also considering a wide variety of other inputs.

The goal of the model is to help you form a data-based outlook on the S&P 500. Additionally, at the end of this article, I showcase a composite model that incorporates all of the indicators I use.

How the Model Works

Each article is broken down into four main sections: Technicals, Sentiment, Rates, and Macro. Each section includes a number of different indicators. For each indicator, there's a "filter rule" for when to be out of the market. In the spirit of simplicity, the filter rule is always binary, meaning it’s either 100% long the S&P 500 or 100% in cash. The S&P is represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY. Let's dive into an example graph. All graphs are from the free Simple Stock Model website:

The above data is from Yahoo Finance. The graph shows the price momentum indicator in the Technicals section. The bottom portion plots the momentum metric over time, and the blue line in the top portion plots the historical performance of following the filter rule. The white line shows buy & hold performance for the SPY ETF.

For each indicator, new data each weekend is used to generate a long SPY or cash position for the next week. For the above momentum example, SPY's dividend-adjusted close as of Friday is the main input. Using this, I calculate the 12-month total return. For each indicator on this site (except for the macro data), I take a four-week average of the main indicator input.

So, for this example, I'm taking the four-week average of 12-month total return momentum. Why four weeks? To reduce false positives and whipsaws when an indicator is bouncing slightly above or below its filter rule. There's nothing special about a four-week average. You could use two or eight weeks and reach similar results.

Data is compiled as of Friday's close. Buying or selling decisions occur at Monday's close. I do this, as opposed to making trades at Monday's open, simply because I had more reliable data for dividend-adjusted close data. It's also important to reflect realistic transaction costs. Each simulated historical performance graph factors in a $10 trade commission and a 0.02% spread on SPY for each buy or sell. Commissions and spreads are lower now, but considering SPY started in 1993, I chose to use these above-average numbers.

Now you understand the methodology behind the model. Each week, I'll cover a handful of indicators, especially those that have changed over the past week. Let's start with technicals.

Technical Data for the S&P 500

The classic trend-following approach is to have long exposure to the S&P if the index is above its 200-day moving average. That works, but you get whipsawed with a lot of false signals. That's why I use a four-week average of SPY's distance relative to its 200-day moving average. It's a bit slower on catching big moves, but signals fewer false positives. The S&P is currently above its 200-day moving average, meaning it's in an uptrend.

Following this trend strategy would have kept you invested in the market since March of 2016, although the trend metric almost dipped into negative territory this April. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Many people think there’s little merit to the phrase "Sell in May and go away". Surprisingly enough, the strategy has worked well over the past few decades in the US (and over the past few centuries in the UK stock market). If Monday falls between November 1 and April 30, my filter rule says to be in the market. We’re currently outside of this period and thus seasonality is a headwind for the S&P until November. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

We’re currently in the buyback blackout window, when some companies suspend share buybacks in the five-week period leading up to their scheduled earnings announcements. 2018 has seen a large amount of corporate buybacks, partially fueled by the recent tax code.

It's important to note that this buyback blackout window is different for each company. My time window covers the five-week period before a majority of companies report earnings. In a few weeks, after most companies have reported earnings, we’ll be outside of the buyback blackout window. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Margin debt increases as investors pledge securities to obtain loans from their brokerage firm. FINRA releases margin debt data on a monthly basis. It's important to avoid looking at the nominal amount of margin debt outstanding. Any credit-based indicator will steadily grow over time as the economy expands. Instead, I like to look at the yearly percentage change in margin debt. Most would say to avoid the market if margin debt quickly expands, and there is merit to that. Both previous major market tops were preceded by rapid increases in margin debt.

Overall, though, positive annual growth in margin debt has actually been a positive sign for future short-term S&P returns. My cut-off filter avoids long exposure to the S&P 500 if the year-over-year (YoY) change in margin debt is negative. Margin debt has grown by 14.8% over the past year. Data is from FINRA.

Sentiment Data for the S&P 500

A weekly sentiment survey has been conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) for decades. The AAII asks participants if they are bullish, neutral, or bearish on stocks over the next six months. Survey results are typically used as contrarian indicators, meaning extreme bullishness is perceived as bearish, and vice-versa.

While there are a variety of ways to analyze AAII data, I personally examine the spread between the percentage of bullish respondents and the percentage of bearish respondents. You’d expect this spread to be wide when investor optimism is rampant, and narrow (or even negative) when more investors are pessimistic. The spread has contracted a bit over the past few weeks, as investors have grown less bullish. Data is from AAII.

The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) asks their members each week what their average level of exposure is to the U.S. stock market. High exposure is an indicator of optimism among active money managers.

The 4-week average of the NAAIM Exposure Index is above my cut-off filter of 85%. The below graph shows the mixed record of this indicator. In general, I think that high sentiment alone isn’t sufficient to be a “red flag” for equity exposure. To me, a more concerning setup would excess optimism in the face of deteriorating fundamentals and technicals. Data is from NAAIM.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange reports three different put/call ratios: total, index, and equity. The total put/call ratio combines the latter two. I analyze the total put/call ratio since it gives the most comprehensive view of options market sentiment. Historically, it's worked out well to cut exposure to the S&P when the ratio is low and traders are complacent and not buying equity protection in the form of puts.

CBOE's total put/call ratio is in the middle of its historical range, indicating neither excess optimism nor pessimism. The indicator is above my cut-off filter of 0.90. Data is from CBOE.

The VIX futures curve is made up of prices of individual VIX futures contracts. When the curve is upward sloping from left to right, the curve is said to be in contango. Contango means that market participants expect implied volatility to be higher in the future. The VIX futures curve is typically in contango. When the curve is downward sloping from left to right, it is said to be in backwardation. In this scenario, near-term VIX futures are more expensive than long-term futures, meaning that investors expect volatility in the short term to be very high.

It’s important to note that long volatility products don’t drift lower over time due to contango, instead the main culprit is that implied volatility (as measured by the VIX) typically trades richer than subsequently realized volatility. This article by Vance Harwood does a good job of explaining this dynamic.

The VIX futures curve is currently in contango. I should also note that the front part of the VSTOXX futures curve is also in contango. Data is from CBOE.

Interest Rate Data for the S&P 500

More than any year in recent memory, 2018 has seen a huge number of articles on the yield curve. I choose to analyze the movement of the curve rather than its static shape. Specifically, I look at how the difference between the 2-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:SHY) and the 10-year yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) has changed over the past 12 months.

The common narrative is that a flattening or inverted curve is ominous for the stock market. This is true, an inverted curve has historically preceded most US recessions. That being said, a rapidly steepening curve has actually been more detrimental (in the moment) for stocks than periods when the curve was flat or inverted. In a steepening curve, short-term rates fall faster than long-term rates. In the past, steepening yield curves have been associated with the Federal Reserve quickly lowering the Federal Funds rate during a recession.

The 10-year minus 2-year spread has flattened by ~70 basis points over the past 12 months. My cut-off filter is steepening of more than 50 basis points. It should be noted that short-term US interest rates are still historically very low and this indicator might be less useful going forward. Data is from the U.S. Treasury.

The difference between the interest rate of a high yield (NYSEARCA:JNK) bond and a Treasury of comparable maturity is called a high yield spread. A narrow spread means investors are demanding less of a yield advantage relative to US Treasuries of a comparable maturity. High yield spreads let you see current investor probability of higher-risk U.S. corporations being unable to service their debts. High spreads = higher expected defaults, lower spreads = lower expected defaults.

My cut-off filter is if high yield spreads trade above their 12-month moving average. Currently, US high yield spreads are above their 12-month average. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

The TED spread is frequently cited as a measure of credit risk in the banking sector. The spread reflects the difference between two short-term interest rates: 3-month USD LIBOR and the 3-month U.S. Treasury (NYSEARCA:BIL) yield. LIBOR reflects the rate at which banks borrow from each other on an unsecured basis. This article is an interesting look at how interbank lending substantially decreased after 2008. While interbank lending might be lower, there are still a big amount of financial products tied to LIBOR rates. I should note that LIBOR is being phased out and replaced by the Secured Overnight Funding Rate, or SOFR.

The perceived risk in the banking sector is said to grow as the spread between LIBOR and T-bills increases. The TED spread has decreased since late April as 3-month US Treasury bill rates have increased faster than 3-month USD LIBOR. The TED spread is currently below my cut-off filter of 0.75%. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

Macroeconomic Data for the S&P 500

Industrial production measures the total value of output for all manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utility facilities located in the United States. It's a key economic indicator, and is a good way to quickly gauge how the manufacturing portion of the U.S. economy is doing.

Industrial production has risen by 3.5% over the past year, above my cut-off filter of 0%. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

Retail sales reflect the total value of sales at the retail level. It's a primary measure of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of economic activity in the U.S. I like to look at real retail sales data that is adjusted for inflation.

Real retail sales have risen bovver the last year and are above my cut-off filter of 0%. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

The ISM PMI is an index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry in the United States. It's regarded as a leading indicator of economic health. A PMI reading above 50 is said to indicate expansion in the US manufacturing sector, below 50 indicates contraction.

The current US ISM PMI is 60.2, above my cut-off filter of 50. This is a particularly strong PMI number and points to a healthy US manufacturing sector. Data is from the Institute of Supply Management.

There are a variety of indices that monitor housing (NYSEARCA:VNQ) prices, and I choose to use the 10-city index that Karl Case and Robert Shiller developed. The S&P/Case-Shiller 10-City Composite Home Price Index measures the change in value of residential real estate in 10 metropolitan areas of the U.S.

According to this metric, US housing prices have risen by 6.2% over the past twelve months. I find it interesting that US prices have steadily risen by ~5% YoY over the past three years, this lack of volatility is a contrast to the previous decade. Data is from Standard & Poor's.

Composite Model for the S&P 500

Think of each indicator as a building block that helps form an overall opinion. One study might say current sentiment has historically been bullish on stocks. That's just one data point in isolation. I'm interested in a bigger picture view with more context. A picture that also factors in what's going on with macro data, interest rates, etc. The composite model does just that.

Here's how it works. Each indicator is given a score of 1 or 0, depending on its current reading relative to its filter rule. If S&P earnings are down over the past year, and the filter rule for that metric is to be out of the market if yearly earnings growth is below 0%, then that indicator gets a 0. The table below summarizes data from all the previous sections and assigns a 1 or 0 to each indicator based on its current reading.

All 21 indicators are averaged to form the composite score. If the composite score is greater than 0.6, the model is invested in SPY. Think of 0.6 as the overall filter rule for the composite model.

There's nothing special about 0.6 - it results in being invested in SPY about 80% of the time. I could have used a higher filter rule like 0.75 to only be exposed to the S&P when more indicators are saying to be invested, but this results in less time exposed to the market, since it's a "stricter" cut-off. The chart below plots each individual category average score and the overall composite score.

I’ll conclude with a summary. Technical data is mixed. Short-term momentum is positive, seasonality is a negative until November, we’re within the historically positive pre-FOMC drift period, we’re also in the buyback blackout window, and margin debt has increased over the past year.

Sentiment data is also mixed. The spread between AAII bulls and bears has contracted as bullish sentiment has decreased, the NAAIM Exposure Index has risen as active investment managers have gotten more bullish, CBOE’s total put/call ratio is in the middle of its historical range, and the front part of the VIX futures curve is in contango.

The US 10-year minus 2-year Treasury yield curve has continued to flatten, US high yield spreads are slightly above their 12-month average, and the TED spread isn’t indicating stress in the US banking system.

US macro data is strong. Industrial production, real retail sales, housing prices, and S&P earnings per share have all risen over the past year. The US ISM PMI of 60.2 is strong and the unemployment is low and trending lower.

Overall, the composite model is still long. This is because the composite score is 0.76, above the cut-off filter of 0.60.

Be sure to follow me to track future updates. I hope this article can help you out in your own investing process. If you found it useful, please forward it to others investors and traders.

Do let me know if you have any questions in the comments below, I’m happy to help out.

