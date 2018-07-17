Gilead's HIV Franchise Under Assault As It Stares Down Paradigm-Changing Drug

Gilead (GILD) has annual revenues in the HIV class of drugs of over $14.2 billion, and only has one phase 3 drug in clinical trials to protect its dominance in this category. GILD’s $14 billion annual income stream could be in jeopardy, because they are literally one drug approval away from an armageddon they admit in their 10-K is coming. A small competitor, Cytodyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY), has been struggling for over a decade to get PRO 140 approved as a salvage therapy to drug resistant HIV patients. After two successful phase 3 studies (pivotal combination therapy & investigational monotherapy), they are in a position to file a BLA for combination therapy, but the real threat is that the data is so robust that it reduces the viral load to undetectable levels and keeps it there without the help of HAART, the current standard of care.

A monotherapy filing might come right after CytoDyn’s BLA submission and could eventually rewrite the current standard of care. PRO-140 is much more than a salvage drug and the monotherapy has the potential to wipe out over half of GILD’s total income. This is a potent threat to GILD’s HIV dominance. There have been no real innovations in the HIV field since the disease has become more manageable using a cocktail of drugs known as the HAART treatment so how they deal with this impending threat is of real interest to GILD shareholders.

GILD would be silly not to buy or in-license CytoDyn’s PRO 140, should their phase 3 monotherapy be successful. With over $32 billion in cash and marketable securities this $100 million market cap, CYDY seems like a bargain. Other drug makers like GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) round out the top 11 drugs for HIV and are looking for cracks in GILD’s HIV franchise to exploit. They are likely meeting with CYDY in anticipation of the approval and if they get wind of a monotherapy filing, this could spark a fight for control of the next generation of HIV treatment.

PRO 140 is a once a week injectable that could reshape the treatment of HIV and has a realistic shot at becoming the new standard of care that replaces over 20+ drugs currently being manufactured. Besides its potential dominant use in HIV, PRO 140 is a platform drug that could be used in Multiple Sclerosis and metastatic cancer.

Gilead and Glaxo’s Patent Infringement Could Dampen Sales Trajectory

ViiV Healthcare, which is owned by GSK, Pfizer (PFE), and Shionogi, filed suit against GILD and its HIV drug Biktarvy. Specifically ViiV is claiming that they developed a novel scaffolding that eventually led to the development of a new compound, dolutegravir (DTG), in 2006. In March 2012, the USPTO issued patent 8,129, 385 (“the ‘385 patent”). This ‘385 patent led to the development of a new class of drugs including Tivicay®, Triumeq® and Juluca®. Zachary Silbersher from Markman Advisors opined on the lawsuit and said:

Both Triumeq® and Juluca® are combination therapies that include DTG, and Juluca® recently received FDA approval as the first complete treatment regimen containing only two drugs to treat certain adults with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1). Thus, GSK and Gilead would appear to be facing off within the marketplace for HIV therapies using integrase inhibitors. GSK’s decision not to pursue an injunction against Biktarvy® thus appears based upon business reasons outside of its standing to request one in court.

GILD’s exposure appears to be financial in nature. Due to the timing of the suit which was filed almost simultaneously with the approval announcement means that past damages do not apply, just future damages, but GSK needs to prove infringement. The thing that makes this a harder case for GILD to defend against is that it’s not for a dosage or formulation but an actual compound. In the complaint ViiV contends that GILD knew of the patent and the journal coverage of it, and copied the structure in developing bictegravir.

In regards to exposure, a telling case is the 2015 patent fight between Astrazenca and Apotex. Apotex launched a generic for Prilosec®. The court ruled Apotex was an infringer and assessed a 50% royalty rates. According to Zachary Shirbersher, some of the same facts in that case apply to the GSK lawsuit.

Regardless of who wins this war, history has taught investors an important lesson, that patent disputes tend to have an negative effect on sales. For example, in 2017 the widely anticipated launch of Regeneron’s (REGN) potential blockbuster drug Dupixent for the treatment of atopicdermatitis faced a major headwind when Amgen (AMGN) filed a patent infringement suit. Peak sales expectations of Dupixent pre-launch were $4 billion but last year according to the 10-K REGN reported annual sales of $256.5 million. In the latest quarter Dupixent grossly missed estimates with $131 million in sales versus expectations of $167.6 million. The annualized run rate is $524 million and they missed the estimates by 22%. BIKTARVY could suffer the same fate as Dupixent as this patent war continues. A settlement would be welcome news for GILD shareholders putting any issues behind them.

Gileads New Hope BIKTARVY Fails to Impress

GILD Q1 Earnings Presentation Slide There was considerable optimism and borderline hype going into the anticipated approval of bictegravir in 2018. The Motley Fool touted it as the top drug in 2018. Former Credit Suisse analyst Aletha Young went on record saying the new HIV drug, BIKTARVY from GILD, has the potential to become the “greatest of all time.” In March 2018 it was added to the guidelines of the US Department of Health and Human Services as the recommended initial regimen for adults and adolescents living with HIV. This was one of the most anticipated drug launches of the year and it only contributed $35 million in net product revenues in Q1 2018 on total revenues of $5.088 billion in the quarter. This represents .7% of total quarterly sales.

The chart above shows prescription growth in comparison to its other HIV drug launches. The uptake looks good but does it look that much better than any of its other HIV drugs? Time will tell but the GSK’s shot across the bow in its patent dispute with GILD might have severely dampened the optimism. It’s important to point out that there is room for optimism as this product launch only had 6 weeks to record sales so the next reading of Q2 Biktarvy sales is a key metric for GILD investors to watch.

On the last GILD earning conference call, CEO John Milligan was “confident that this franchise will remain a key growth driver for the company moving forward.” This sounds good until the next sentence when he said “one of the products contributing to the growth is our latest Decovy-based-single tablet regimen, Biktarvy.” It’s what he didn’t say is what investors should be concerned about. He didn’t say Biktarvy stood out, or that is had blockbuster potential, or that it was exceeding their expectations. He simply said it was one of 6 products contributing to growth. Later on in the call Robin Washington expanded on the details about Biktarvy and said it is “tracking very well against our expectations. With this trajectory we anticipate over time Biktarvy will become the number one single-tablet regimen for treatment-naive and switch patients, a distinction currently held by Genvoya.” Again this sounds good on the surface until investors realize that Biktarvy is going to cannibalize Genvoya sales. Washington said that 80% of Biktarvy prescriptions came from switches and 33% was Genvoya and 20% from other GILD regimens. Doing some quick math, and that works out to 42.4% of Biktarvy sales cannibalize the existing market. This was expected, but GILD investors need to cognizant of this and track the trends in cannibalization going forward. Now for patients cannibalization is a good thing because of better safety profile of Biktarvy, but unfortunately for shareholders it really doesn’t translate into a beat for earnings.

HIV Pipeline Running on Empty and Losing Market Share - Acquisitions Imminent

GILD Q1 Earnings Presentation Slide

There is a clear void in the just the HIV pipeline as there is no contingency for a change in the HAART standard of care. This is a very microscopic look at a segment of their pipeline. The rest of GILD’s pipeline is in great shape as they have worked hard to diversify their assets and the pipeline is strong in many areas. In the chart above taken from the Q1 earnings release investors need to adjust for Biktarvy and Descovy. Eliminate them from the pipeline and what is left? Biktarvy seem destined for approval in the UK in Q3. On the Q1 call Milligan said “CHMP has adopted a positive opinion on the Marketing Authorization Application for Biktarvy in the EU. We expect approval in the third quarter of this year.” Descovy is slated for PrEP which stands for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis. This drug is for HIV negative patients to prevent themselves from getting future infections. Studies have shown that daily use of PrEP reduces the risk of HIV from sex by more than 90%. GILD’s drug Truvada, is well known in the market and another drug in this indication is just going to cannibalize sales. Truvada had approximately 167,000 individuals taking it as of the end of Q1.

What is left in the pipeline doesn’t amount to much. During the conference call Milligan didn’t mention any of the investigative drugs on the pipeline chart above except to say they were part of “21 abstracts and data presentations” at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, or CROI. Interestingly enough, he did talk about preclinical results from the HIV cure research program. He mentioned data shows:

... the combination of two investigational agents, GS-9620, a toll-like receptor 7 agonist, and PGT-121, a broadly neutralizing antibody that binds to the HIV envelope, induced viral remission in the absence of antiviral therapy in HIV-infected monkeys and support clinical investigation of such combination strategies.

This is encouraging news but this is far from being relevant to the pipeline. There is a gaping hole in GILD’s HIV pipeline and the revenue declines show how serious it’s getting. GILD needs an acquisition or licensing deal in this category or GSK is going to get a strong foothold in the HIV category currently dominated by GILD. This is another reason why a preemptive purchase of CYDY makes sense.

GILD Q1 Earnings Presentation Slide

Legalese is never fun to read but its critical in making the argument that financial armageddon is on the horizon and they are looking to purchase a paradigm changing drug. The GILD 10-K in bold lettering under risk factors says “A substantial portion of our revenues is derived from sales of products to treat HIV and HCV. If we are unable to increase HIV sales or if HCV sales decrease more than anticipated, then our results of operations may be adversely affected.” In fact 55% of total product sales are HIV related. They go on to say that if the “treatment paradigm for HIV changes” they might have to “scale back” operations and spending on R&D. This sounds like a company keenly aware that if there is a paradigm shift in the works they will be forced to act.

Gileads HIV/AIDS Overview

Author's Slide - GILD 10K Filing

Genvoya is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. Genvoya is a single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV and is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medicines, elvitegravir, cobicistat, emtricitabine and TAF. (TOP SELLING)

is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. Genvoya is a single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV and is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medicines, elvitegravir, cobicistat, emtricitabine and TAF. (TOP SELLING) Truvada (emtricitabine/TDF) is an oral formulation dosed once a day as part of combination therapy to treat HIV infection in adults. It is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, TDF and emtricitabine. FDA also approved Truvada for a PrEP indication, in combination with safer sex practices, to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection in adults at high risk.

(emtricitabine/TDF) is an oral formulation dosed once a day as part of combination therapy to treat HIV infection in adults. It is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, TDF and emtricitabine. FDA also approved Truvada for a PrEP indication, in combination with safer sex practices, to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection in adults at high risk. Atripla® (efavirenz/emtricitabine/TDF) is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV infection in adults. Atripla is a single tablet regimen for HIV intended as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with other antiretrovirals. It is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, TDF and emtricitabine, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMS’s) efavirenz.

(efavirenz/emtricitabine/TDF) is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV infection in adults. Atripla is a single tablet regimen for HIV intended as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with other antiretrovirals. It is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, TDF and emtricitabine, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMS’s) efavirenz. Descovy is an oral formulation indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older. Descovy is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, emtricitabine and TAF.

is an oral formulation indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older. Descovy is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, emtricitabine and TAF. Odefsey is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in certain patients. Odefsey is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, emtricitabine and TAF, and rilpivirine hydrochloride marketed by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in certain patients. Odefsey is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, emtricitabine and TAF, and rilpivirine hydrochloride marketed by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Stribild® (elvitegravir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/TDF) is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-naïve adults. Stribild is a single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV and is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, elvitegravir, cobicistat, TDF and emtricitabine.

(elvitegravir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/TDF) is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-naïve adults. Stribild is a single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV and is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, elvitegravir, cobicistat, TDF and emtricitabine. Viread is an oral formulation of a nucleotide analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor, dosed once a day as part of combination therapy to treat HIV infection in patients two years of age and older. The European Commission also approved the use of Viread in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1-infected adolescent patients aged two to less than 18 years with nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor resistance or toxicities precluding the use of first-line pediatric agents. Viread is also approved for the treatment of HBV.

is an oral formulation of a nucleotide analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor, dosed once a day as part of combination therapy to treat HIV infection in patients two years of age and older. The European Commission also approved the use of Viread in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1-infected adolescent patients aged two to less than 18 years with nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor resistance or toxicities precluding the use of first-line pediatric agents. Viread is also approved for the treatment of HBV. Complera®/Eviplera® (emtricitabine/rilpivirine/TDF) is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. The product, marketed in the United States as Complera and in Europe as Eviplera, is a single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV and is a fixed-dose combination of our antiretroviral medications, TDF and emtricitabine, and Janssen’s rilpivirine.

Competitive Threats Looming

Investors all know that GILD is the dominant player but there are some fissures forming in their HIV dominance. There are two primary threats shaping GILD’s strategy going forward.

Top 11 HIV Drugs 2017

1 Genvoya GILD 2 Truvada GILD 3 Atripva GILD 4 Trimumeq GSK 5 Stribila GILD 6 Przista JNJ 7 Complera/eviplerab GILD 8 Isentreci MRK 9 Viread GILD 10 Tricop GSK 11 Sustiva BMY

Pricing Pressure: This represents the current and immediate threat to GILD which has eroded its profitability. MRK is one of the few big drug companies that still has pricing power and could hurt GILD’s profitability even more if its interested in grabbing market share. GSK on the other hand has an axe to grind with GILD and that is what the patent dispute is all about. Moreover GSK has experience with Maraviroc a CCR5 agonist with tepid sales due to its toxic profile. They would be the ones most likely to strike first at GILD on the pricing front and then try to strike a deal with CYDY. JNJ and BMY have exposure to HIV but their broad pipeline precludes them from mounting an aggressive pricing campaign against GILD.

HIV Pipeline 2018 - I-base

Paradigm Changing Drug Approval: One of the top threats to GILD identified by Le Statisticien is if one of the alternatives to the current HAART treatment gains a foothold. Over 2 years ago in May 2016 Le Statisticien said in Market Stats Analytics:

In addition to the well-known presence of several competitors in the HCV market, a significant threat could arise in the HIV market if a major biotech firm acquires one of the small firms now working on alternatives to the HAART treatments sold by Gilead Sciences. An example is the treatment named PRO140, developed by CitoDyn Inc.

This chart above illustrates all the drugs currently in development and all but one drug is focused on the traditional HAART cocktail. Only PRO 140 with its CCR5 agonist has something truly different than the status quo.

Paradigm Changing Drug - PRO 140

PRO 140 is an old drug that can trace its roots back to the early 2000’s. In 2006 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted PRO 140 a fast track designation and coined the phrase viral entry inhibitors. PRO 140 is a monoclonal antibody that blocks the CCR5 receptor that the HIV virus uses to get inside the cell. At the time, the intellectual property was owned by Progenics Pharmaceuticals. What is interesting about this is that ViiV Healthcare was just getting started with another CCR5 inhibitor called Maraviroc that got approval on 8/6/07 over a decade ago. Maraviroc does have side effects of liver toxicity and can make you feel light headed or dizzy standing up or lying down.

Progenics Slide

The reason for these side effects can be traced to its MOA. This MUST SEE video highlights the difference between Maraviroc and PRO 140. After extensive study over the past decade PRO 140 has shown no side effects and works to reduce their viral load and maintain it all in a once a week injectable.

Wikipedia

Entry inhibitors work by preventing the HIV virus from entering the cell, as its name would imply. HIV works by first binding to the CD4 first, then either the coreceptor CCR5 or CXCR4. When both connections are made, the HIV outer membrane can then fuse into the cell wall and release the viral packet into the cytoplasm of the human cell. Therefore, theoretically if CCR5 and CXCR4 inhibitors are used, HIV would not be able to make entry to the cells to infect.

PRO 140 is on the cusp of Breakthrough Therapy Designation, and is in the final stages of a 300 patient phase 3 investigative trial for monotherapy and on the cusp of filing a pivotal phase 3 in monotherapy which would rock the foundation of HAART. This is Gilead’s single biggest fear and its about to get very real very fast with CYDY’s BLA submission for combination therapy and an initiation of a pivotal phase 3 monotherapy in the coming months. In a number of investor conference calls, CYDY has indicated the ease of patient recruitment for a once a week injectable monotherapy. Should they be given approval to run the pivotal Phase 3 study, this drug will be the only thing that can save GILD from the impending sales cliff.

GILD investors need to understand that the biggest risk in owning the stock is for PRO 140 to fall into the hands of a competitor like GSK who already understand the potential of a CCR5 blocker and it platform applications in cancer and multiple sclerosis. PRO 140 has completed 7 clinical trials over the past decade and has one of the best safety profiles for a monoclonal antibody with NO SAE’s in over 400 patients across 8 clinical trials. Add to this the appeal as a lifestyle drug that allows the patient a convenient once a week flexible dosing regimen with a simple subcutaneous injection. It could be unstoppable.

The ease of use positions it as a monumental lifestyle changing drug. The risks for GILD don’t stop here because celebrities like Charlie Sheen have in fact used PRO 140 and been on talk shows like Dr Oz and The View. In February 2016 Sheen appeared on the Dr. Oz show and told him that his “profound dislike of adhering to a daily ARV regimen has piqued his interest in participating in a clinical trial of an investigational HIV treatment called PRO 140.” In one video clip on The View on January 12, 2017 he was quoted as saying “I am currently carrying the torch through the middle of an FDA drug trial study to deliver a drug PRO 140 which is a global game changer.” Not only is Charlie Sheen satisfied with the monotherapy but other patients that were in prior PRO 140 trials elected to stay on the open label extension (OLE) arm gave fantastic reviews of the product. Most of the patients in the monotherapy extension arm indicated that their lives were about the same as they were before they became HIV positive. According to CYDY, some of these patients are just under 4 years of monotherapy.

Dr. Oz, Charlie Sheen and CytoDyn CEO Nader Pourhassan

GILD Financial Analysis

Earnings for Q1 did not meet street expectation and the stock dropped about 10% on the news. GILD reported $5.08 billion which missed consensus estimated by 5.8%. EPS came in at $1.48 versus expectations of $1.67 which translates into a miss of 11%. Overall, during the past two years GILD revenue expectation has been trending downwards, but this was their biggest quarterly miss in revenue in about 5 years. Revenue guidance from management for 2018 is $20-$21B, which is about a 20% decrease from the $25.7 billion in 2017.

As of the quarter ended March 31, 2018 GILD had $32 billion in cash and marketable securities. The revenues have been dropping for the past two years in part to the downward pricing developing as the market competition creeps in. The main concern that has been impacting GILD's top line is the HCV product line, mainly Harvoni. GILD noted on the call that the falling revenues were “largely stabilized” but they expected a “slow and steady decline moving forward.” Bright spots seemed to be Yescarta and Bictarvy as they spend money on the product launches. Their balance sheet improved as they repaid the term loan of $4.5 billion in connection with the Kite Pharmaceuticals merger. Despite the competitive environment, their gross profit has remained about the same, and EBIT and EBITDA margins have only slightly fallen.

​CytoDyn Catalysts for GILD Shareholders

In order for GILD investors to know what to look for in the coming CYDY catalysts, there needs to be an understanding of what to look for and why this technology is so vital to GILD’s survival. Today GILD is in the catbirds seat because all CYDY has is a combination drug that successfully finished a phase 3 and is about ready to file their BLA by the end of this year. It’s not even a remote competitive threat, or is CYDY playing rope-a-dope?

What CYDY doesn’t have yet is a monotherapy in phase 3 that would compete with the HAART standard of care and thus GILD. Expectations are very low that CYDY will move quickly should they file their BLA, but the recent shakeup at the board level suggests otherwise. Then the announcement of a shareholder call on July 17, 2018 that has been notably missing for part of a year indicates that where there’s smoke there’s fire. What GILD shareholders need to be aware of is that the former 2 board members that recently resigned were running the show rendering the CEO powerless. It takes about 5 seconds to pull a CYDY chart up to see the correlation between their reign and the stock price.

What PRO 140 offers is a long acting HIV drug that is injectable weekly. At the heart of the matter is patient compliance. An easier to use injectable without side effects is the next best thing to a cure that could put a considerable dent in the transmission of the disease. HAART has suffered from patient compliance and the ease of use of a once of week injectable could be a paradigm changer. The goal of the HAART therapy and PRO 140 is a reduction of the viral load. The viral load of an HIV patient is the number of HIV particles per milliliter of blood. Below is a chart all GILD investors should be familiar with since it measure the viral load change from baseline of Biktarvy. This shaped chart is what investors want because the mean change stays constant once on the HAART cocktail.

Semantic Scholar

The chart below shows PRO 140 with only ONE intravenous injection versus a daily regimen with Biktarvy. Look closely at the max level of viral load reduction on day 12. It’s coming in at 1.7 log10 mean reduction which makes PRO 140 perfect for a once a week injectable because if the patient wasn’t compliant it’s not that big of a deal with a 3 day buffer. When the drug exits the body the viral load goes up as would be expected.

CytoDyn Corporate Presentation

The next chart shows 3 subcutaneous injections on day 1, 8, and 15. At the highest dosage of 324 mg/kg and after the 3rd and final dose in this study the viral load continues to drop before rebounding. Investors don’t need an special analytical skills to extrapolate what the results would look like had the patients continued taking a once a week injectable. In a peer reviewed article in HIV Clinical Trials, they concluded “Studies are underway to determine host and/or virologic factors that may predict treatment success on PRO 140 monotherapy. Moreover, it has sufficient potency for a prolonged period of monotherapy that it would be an excellent component of a multi long-acting drug combination.” There were only 40 patients in the original phase 2 monotherapy trial and 21 qualified for the OLE arm but only 15 were granted the extension. Keep in mind that some of these are the patients that were mentioned earlier in the article that have been on the treatment for under 4 years.

CytoDyn Corporate Presentation

GILD is like the story of two tales on one hand investors have to look at current business and then on the other hand they have to look at the future. This article is focused on the current business and primarily the risks. The flattening and impending decline in GILD HIV sales and profitability is an alarm signal that something is wrong. GILD management has a comfortable buffer but if CYDY files its BLA or gets Breakthrough Therapy designation that forward progress might trigger GILD to seek out an insurance policy. If GILD can secure a licensing deal or an outright purchase of the company quickly they can get their hands on a paradigm changing drug that preserves their dominance in HIV before their competitors like GSK get to the table. As a bonus they can explore the PRO 140 as a CCR5 antagonist that prevents metastasis in cancer and fits nicely with their ongoing initiatives in NASH as well.

The recent shake up at the board level and inflow of $5.7 mil in an above market financing highlights that CYDY has telegraphed that they are extremely serious about commercializing PRO 140. Given the FDA overtures like a small 300 patient trial it seems CYDY is in very good standing with the FDA especially with their exceptional safety profile. GILD cannot afford to let CYDY slip into the hands of their competitors GSK or MRK. GILD’s future lies in their $11.9 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma but their pulse for the moment is in the hands of CYDY. This is a must have technology for GILD, and with an approximately $100 million market cap, CYDY is a steal even as an insurance policy. On that note, if GILD paid a licensing fee as little as $720 million which represents 5% of GILD’s total annual HIV sales they could keep that revenue stream for at least the next 5 years which is the soonest any competing drug would take to get to market given the lack of development in this category. Investors in GILD need to more closely monitor the developments at CYDY more than anything else because PRO 140 is a paradigm changing drug on the cusp of approval that poses the single biggest threat to GILD or could be the next evolution of GILD.

More to come on the future of GILD.

