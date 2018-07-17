Bamboo Business Butchering Shareholder Value

Renmin Tianli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAC), is a hog breeding company in China. They operate through two different segments. Their main business is breeding hogs. They have the capability to breed over 130,000 hogs annually. This makes them one of the largest hog breeders in Hubei. The company estimates that Hubei has 439 farms with annual production of at least 10,000 hogs. The second facet of their business is retail. This consist of selling hogs to supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, and directly to consumers through the internet. ABAC has benefitted from government incentives in the past. Wuhan City gives grants based on production capacity. There is a one time grant for farms that have an annual production capacity of 10,000 hogs, which is RMB 1.5 million or $230,000. When a farm reaches annual production capacity of 20,000 it’s eligible for another $230,000 grant. The total number of hogs ABAC sold increased 5% from 2016 to 2017, but average selling price decreased 26% over that span. We noticed that the average hog price is down 10% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter in 2017. The average hog price in the first quarter of 2018 is also slightly lower than the average hog price of which we saw in 2017. So the trend of declining hog prices may not be over.

ABAC runs a consistent business and looks good on paper. ABAC is profitable and they seem to have a business model that is sustainable. What makes ABAC interesting is their cash position. They have $62.6 million cash on their balance sheet. Their total liabilities read $3.83 million. With just under 10 million shares outstanding that would equal a liquidation value of around $5/share. Given the current price of $2.36 that’s an increase of nearly 150%.

So, buy and hold ABAC until it realizes the difference? Not so fast! After diving into ABAC a little further I feel it is a questionable investment to say the least. Reviewing ABAC’s latest investment in a bamboo plantation, I become skeptical. ABAC purchased 10% of a bamboo plantation where they will construct a bamboo processing facility. The companies thoughts are as follows “Bamboo is a fast growing plant which can be used as a substitute for wood in a variety of uses, including flooring, furniture and as a construction material. The cultivation of bamboo is an activity favored by the Chinese Government, particularly as the country attempts to expand its forests.” The company purchased 10% of Jinzhu Forestry for about $2.8 cash and 2 million shares of ABAC ($5 million dollars in shares). So ABAC paid roughly $7.8 million for 10% of a business that operates at a loss. According to the 8-K “Jinzhu Forestry is anticipated to begin generating operating profits within the next two years, for 2016 and 2017 it operated slightly below break-even.” Remember you cannot own land in China as the government owns all property permanently, so ABAC bought 10% of a leasehold which will likely last until 2066.

ABAC has a history of experimenting in business that are outside the expertise of its core business. ABAC has attempted businesses focusing on manufacturing and marketing of electro-hydraulic servo-valves, and the development of optical fiber hardware and software solutions for the security and protection industry. Here’s how those deals went according to the 10-K, “On July 15, 2014, we acquired 88% of the equity of Hubei Hang-ao Servo-valve Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hang-ao”), for consideration of $9,055,605, including RMB 42 million or approximately $6.8 million in cash and 261,750 of our common shares. On December 23, 2016, we entered into an equity transfer agreement with Zhongbicheng Holdings Co., Ltd. for the sale of its 88% equity interest in Hang-ao for a selling price of RMB 26 million ($3.9 million).” ABAC bought this company for $6.8 million plus shares and turned around and sold it for $3.9 million, a quick loss of about $5 million.

ABAC also attempted to buy a business that focused on delivering next-generation optical fiber hardware and software solutions for the security and protection industry. A very strange industry for a hog breeder to enter. Turns out that this deal just ended up being a way for management to dilute shareholders. In my opinion the deal looks suspicious. The deal included five different parties total. One strange thing in this deal was the similarity in names of two of the companies, Wahan Optical Valley Orange Technology Co. and a different company called Wahan Orange Optical Networking Tech Technology Development Co. The similarity adds confusion to the transaction for outsiders.

The insider ownership has been the same story for years. A small majority owns just under 40%. ABAC has had a shuffling board in the past and shares have stayed between the hands of Hanying Li, Ping Wang, and Wei Gong. The company has a new CFO almost every year, which I find unsettling to say the least. I also noticed board members ages were never consistent from 10-K to 10-K. In 2011 director Peter E. Gadkowski didn’t sign the 10-K, something I find noteworthy.

With so much cash on the balance sheet, why does the company keep using shares in their deal making? Why aren't they putting the cash to work? If they’re not going to use the cash why not return it to shareholders through a special dividend or a buyback program? ABAC’s cash sits in uninsured Chinese bank accounts. A buyback program would be far more valuable to shareholders than making dilutive deals to purchase businesses outside their area of expertise, such as servo-valves, optical fiber hardware and security software, and bamboo plantations. If ABAC sells its equity in Jinzhu Forestry within the next few years I would become very skeptical of the company’s goals.

Overall I would be very hesitant to enter a long position in ABAC. Even though the cash position is very appealing there is a risk that the cash isn’t real. This wouldn't come as that big of a surprise, because its been the case in some small Chinese companies before. I tried contacting investor relations and it has been 5 weeks with no response. If ABAC wants their stock to appreciate they need to stop making dilutive deals and become more shareholder friendly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.