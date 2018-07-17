Netflix And Freak Out

Netflix and miss. The online video provider announced its latest quarterly results that fell short of expectations. While the shares sold off in the wake of the news into Tuesday’s trading, the shareholder pain has been relatively minimal. This price action reinforces one shorter term outcome. The underlying fundamentals, however, suggest a much larger long-term challenge.

Netflix and guide lower. The company announced quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion and operating income of $462 million. These readings came in modestly below analysis expectations. But the real headline grabber from the quarterly report was the huge whiff on the number of U.S. and international subscribers during the quarter. Expectations had the company signing up a net 1.2 million users in the U.S. and another net 5 million overseas for a total of +6.2 million net subscribers. Instead, the company missed by nearly half in the U.S. at 670,000 and by more than -10% outside of the U.S. at 4.47 million for a total of +5.14 million net subscribers. Along with this miss, the company guided lower its net subscriber expectations for Q3 along with its operating margins to the lower end of the previous range.

Seven out of ten ain’t bad. So the company misses its projections for additional net subscribers by nearly 20%, or more than 1 million people. Sounds like a lot of people to me – think the entire population of major cities like San Jose or Austin, Texas. But when it came to explaining exactly why all of these people didn’t show up, instead of getting thirteen reasons why not, CEO Reed Hastings gave a Janet Yellenesque answer. Much like with inflation and central banks, the subscriber miss was largely a mystery. “We’ve seen this movie in the past”, not sure why it happens other than “lumpiness in the business”, but “we’re feeling very strong”. Oh, okay, thanks, I feel better now...

Netflix and ponder. The quarterly results raise a key question about Netflix’s business. Yes, the company is growing strongly. But it is increasingly reliant on creating its own content while at the same time successfully expanding into global markets to gain new subscribers before the consolidating titans of global media cross their relatively narrow economic moat and increasingly compete the hell of them over the coming decade. Put more simply, Netflix is in a marathon style sprint to get big enough and bad enough to hold its own once the content from other providers is gone and they have to create the steady stream of fresh and new cutting edge content for viewers across the globe. I can smell the cash burning as I type. Thus, the latest quarterly miss raises questions as to whether Netflix will be able to grow fast enough and in time or if they might be starting to face a subscriber growth slowdown earlier than expected.

The price action says it all. How Netflix has traded since their disappointing quarterly results and lowered guidance is informative not only for the company shares but the broader market as a whole to a certain extent. The momentum trade has been raging throughout the U.S. stock market for the last few years now. Growth over value. Growth at any price. Buy and hold forever, valuation be damned. How are my Nifty Fifty stocks from 1972 doing lately anyway? Huh, I’ll have to check on that. . . Anyway, after trading lower by as much as -14% at the open, the stock immediately bounced back to the upside through the morning, tacking on +$24 in stock price from its lows to being down just -5% for the day. I fully expect that it close the day in the green. We'll see.

Still sounds like a tough day? Consider this price action in the broader context. The stock has been up by as much as +118% for the 2018 year-to-date alone. And it has been up by as much as +36% since the last time in reported quarterly results in April. As a result, today’s sell off has sent the stock price cascading back to lows last seen in – wait for it – less than two months ago at the end of May.

Netflix and fly. All of this leads to an important conclusion about the current stock market in general. The momentum trade is alive and well as evidenced by the relatively modest reaction by Netflix shareholders to the latest quarterly results. So for those investors happily riding Amazon to new highs while looking past Tesla and Elon Musk’s latest Twitter outbursts, worry not, your momentum trade is still very much alive and well. This is fantastic. That is, of course, for as long as it lasts.

Netflix and cry. Unfortunately, momentum trades eventually end. And they can be devastating for even the best of companies with the most fantastic and seemingly unlimited prospects. And Netflix is no exception in this regard.

Netflix and technicals. Let’s start with the technicals. Indeed, the uptrend is still very much intact for Netflix shares. But Netflix’s 50-day moving average is trading at a +36% premium to its 200-day moving average, which is trading at a +28% premium in its own right to its 400-day moving average. Netflix is trading at a blistering hot pace that has only increased in 2018. It was trading below $200 per share at the start of the year, and it was trading over $400 per share just this week. Put simply, it is overdue for a pullback regardless of whether the “fundamentals have never been stronger”.

Netflix and fundamentals. About those fundamentals. I understand that Netflix may absolutely be crushing it operationally save the subscriber whiff and lower guidance from the latest quarterly report, but at what price? Following the latest quarterly results and associated price plunge, Netflix is trading at around 150 times trailing 12-month earnings. This, of course, is a bit beyond Benjamin Graham’s 15 times earnings, but we all know value investors are not the ones owning Netflix shares. More on this point in a minute.

Netflix and ghosts of technology’s past. OK. Netflix is trading at 146 times earnings. But it is not about the past, it’s about the potential growth in the future. Indeed, but once again at what price? Consider the case of Cisco Systems. The tech giant was a pioneer of the dot.com age, as its networking hardware powered the Internet. And it briefly held the distinction of being the largest company in the world (Netflix, eat your heart out!). Back in 2000, the perceived future for this company was seemingly boundless. Competition from the likes of Lucent Technologies and Nortel Networks was hot on their heels. But who, after all, could envision a world without the wiring to make these networks hum, right? The pie was big enough to be shared abundantly. At the time, Cisco Systems was also trading at a frothy multiple that was well north of 100 times earnings. It had more than doubled revenue and earnings over the past two years from July 1998 to July 2000, and the company was projected to double earnings once again in the year ahead.

Except that it didn’t. The momentum trade finally broke. The tech bubble burst. And Cisco System shares fell dramatically back to earth. It didn’t die, of course. It still managed to increase its revenue by four-fold and its earnings by nearly seven fold over the next nearly two decades. And in June 2009 it joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But nearly twenty years later from these days of frothy valuations with price-to-earnings multiples well north of 100 times, Cisco shares are still trading -36% below their all-time highs on a dividend adjusted basis.

Back to fundamentals. Here’s the key difference between Cisco Systems in 2000 and Netflix today.

Cisco had a bigger economic moat. It was also a robust free cash flow generator. And unlike its fellow high flyers in Lucent (first merged with Alcatel and eventually swallowed by Nokia) and Nortel (defunct since 2013), it continues to survive and arguably thrive today.

Netflix’s economic moat is narrow if arguably in existence at all. It is also prodigious in its cash flow burn, as it is projected to post negative free cash flow of as much as -$4 billion in 2018 with billions of cash burn projected to continue through at least 2020 if not beyond (if the market lets it get away with burning cash that long). As to whether it will still be in existence and part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average two decades from now, only time will tell.

The key problem facing Netflix shareholders going forward. All of this leads to the key dilemma facing Netflix shareholders once the momentum trade finally dies, the bull market comes to an end, and valuation and positive free cash flow start to actually matter again. The chasm that exists between where growth managers will be starting to sell Netflix shares once the excrement finally hits the fan and where value managers will even begin to find Netflix shares appealing once they start falling is so incredibly vast that we will likely need to see a few hundreds of dollars start to come off the stock price at current levels before reasonable buying demand begins to set in. We saw it with the likes of Cisco Systems starting nearly twenty years ago, and chances are good we may see it with Netflix at some point again in the future. And all of this assumes that Netflix is still able to successfully execute and compete under a more challenging and cash constrained operating environment, which as the former leadership of Lucent and Nortel can attest is a very big “if” ten to twenty years on.

Netflix and short? All of this leads to an understandably good question. Should investors then short Netflix given the high and challenging perch upon which it currently sits? Absolutely not a chance. Investors may wish to short this bull market or any of the high flyer stocks that make it up, but they will do so at their own peril. The momentum trade is just as relentless to the upside as it eventually is to the downside. And it is very likely that Netflix used their subscriber whiff this quarter to set the table for an easy quarterly beat in Q3. I’m sure investors will love it come mid-October if the bull market is still up for it by then. As for those with any taste for risk management and interest in attractive value, it is best to step out of the way, grab your popcorn, and watch wild market forces play themselves out with the likes of Netflix from the sidelines.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am neither long nor short Netflix, nor do I plan on being so over the next 72 hours or 72 days for that matter.