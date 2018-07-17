Build-A-Bear: Still Not A Buy

Despite its P/S ratio falling from nearly 1.0 in early 2015 to just 0.36 currently, there is still some way to go before reaching the trough established in 2012.

The share price of Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) has fallen as much as 26 percent since my previous article was published in February. After some rebound, it is still trading at 19 percent lower. Interestingly, the comments that followed the article were generally bullish. Similarly, I did not anticipate that the stock would fall this much. I concluded that the positives achieved by the company had simply been priced in then but not necessarily overvalued. Unfortunately, for the shareholders, the market thought otherwise. The stock suffered a major decline following the most recent quarterly results announced end-May.

Revenue Remained Mired In A Decade-old Downtrend

Looking at the 10-year revenue change chart, the reason for the disappointment seemed pretty obvious. The revenue at Build-A-Bear Workshop fell 26 percent over a decade. Nascent signs of a recovery emerged in 2014 but hopes were promptly dashed in the following year. Since then, the revenue has remained mired in a downtrend with nary a hint of a reversal.

The price-to-sales ratio is used by investors to determine the attractiveness of a stock relative to its historical valuation, especially one that have erratic earnings or is deemed as facing short-term surmountable challenges. Build-A-Bear certainly fits the bill. Nevertheless, despite its P/S ratio falling from nearly 1.0 in early 2015 to just 0.36 currently, there is still some way to go before reaching the trough established in 2012.

Since 2013, Build-A-Bear Workshop has taken longer and longer to convert goods back to cash. Its cash conversion cycle ("CCC") has deteriorated from around 20 days five years ago to 70 days last year. It is not its fault to have a positive CCC compared to online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN), where the business model allows for the payment of suppliers for goods after the receipt of payment for those goods from customers. However, to have the cash recovery period more than tripling over the last five years is definitely not something the executives would be proud of.

The consequence of having a weakening CCC is the negative implication on working capital and eventually, the operating cash flow. The working capital has doubled from mid-2016 levels.

Marketing Flop

A recent marketing event at the brick-and-mortar venues of Build-A-Bear Workshop garnered some investor interest due to the perceived demand for its products. The retailer held a "pay your age" promotion where shoppers pay for their teddy bears in accordance to their ages. While the marketing gimmick certainly attracted plenty of attention and media mentions, the coverage of the event was largely negative due to the premature halt as a result of overcrowding. Given the disappointment faced by scores of potential customers who were turned away, the retailer chalked up much negative goodwill.

It is not so clear that the expenses incurred are even worthwhile. Such a pricing tactic would inevitably result in losses or, at best, weak margins since most families would send their youngest member to make the purchases. Note that the company has been operating on thin margins (see the chart below). It won't take much to tip the needle to the sub-zero territory. To make matter worse, the products sold by Build-A-Bear Workshop are also not of the short-term recurring nature. Thus, the promotional event could have satisfied potential forward demand and choke off purchases in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

Some optimistic analysts have put a positive spin to the failed "pay your age" promotional event by alluding to the strong demand for the products sold by Build-A-Bear Workshop albeit at a much lower retail price points. I'm not sure if this is something to celebrate as it reminded me of the discussion at Tesla (TSLA) where many critics were quick to point out that the popularity of Tesla's cars was due to the low pricing relative to their value.

During the latest earnings conference call, Sharon Price John, the CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop, took the time to elaborate on her turnaround plan. While the initiatives were exciting to hear, there wasn't really anything that investors hadn't heard.

Fundamentally, the retailer is still weak with the rising CCC a concern in terms of its cash flow management. Build-A-Bear Workshop is at best a "hold".

What's your take? Is a recovery in Build-A-Bear forthcoming? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

