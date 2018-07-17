Is Realty Income's Dividend Safe?

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a very popular stock with dividend growth investors. Between its monthly dividend and the very regular increases in that dividend it helps investors who have a goal of increasing the dividends their portfolios pay them. Since a large part of the attraction in owning shares of O are those regularizing increasing dividends, it's very important that those increases continue. I present a new calculation based on CFFO to show what will be needed for those regular dividend increases to continue.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Realty Income on March 13 of this year. The point of that article was that over the long term, the yield on O shares is not correlated with the yield on Treasury bonds. That is not to say that in the short term movements in bond prices won’t influence the price O shares trade at. It certainly will. Rather over time, since Realty Income management has taken pains to mitigate the impact rising rates might have on company operations, the impact on company operations that a strong economy will produce will have a greater impact that the costs from higher interest rates. I also saw the market price at the time as a good value.

What new information do we have now?

Before I present my new process for looking at dividend safety, I want to check to see if any new information has come out since my last article. I want to see if anything has significantly changed in company operations and in how Realty Income satisfies my 4 investment selection keys: growing revenues, growing cash or profit generations, handling debt well, and growing well-supported dividends.

The first new information we have is where the 10-year bond is trading. Like I said above, bond prices are not correlated with O prices, but short-term movements in the bond market can drive short-term price movements of O.

Figure 1 Source

As can be seen from the graph above, interest rates are about where they were in March. In May and June, they were higher, briefly flirting with 3% and above. I expect that when the Fed next raises rates, we will see a repeat of the run up to over 3%, and then a drop back. The Fed seems convinced that the economy is quite healthy and I think in the long run that will translate into better company performance for REITs in general and Realty Income specifically.

Being a dividend growth investor, the June 20 announcement of the latest dividend increase is important to me. Realty Income raises the dividend every quarter, 3 times by a small amount and once by a fairly significant amount. This latest increase is the 2nd bump since my March article.

On May 8, Realty Income reported their latest earnings. FFO was up 3 cents from the same period a year ago and beat expectations by a penny. Revenue was also up over 6% and also beat expectations. Despite these beats, Realty Income left guidance unchanged. I also like that occupancy was up 30 basis points over the same period last year and that same-store rents were up 1%. I am quite happy to get the modest but solid growth that management has been projecting.

So, from what I see nothing has changed except incremental and expected improvements. So from the prospective of my 4 keys, Realty Income remains a good investment partner for a dividend growth investor.

How safe is the dividend?

Since I wrote this article on Essex Property Trust (ESS), I have added a new section where I look more deeply into how safe the divided is. The first thing I look at is how much the CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) exceeds the dividends paid. Ideally I want the dividend fully covered by CFFO, even though cash can be gotten from borrowings and share sales, because over the long run that is the most sustainable source of cash to pay the dividend. Over time I want the difference between CFFO and dividends paid to grow. This will tell me both that the company is producing more cash and that cash is growing faster than the dividends per share and the share count.

As we can see in the YChart® above CFFO in excess of dividends paid has been growing for Realty Income since 2010. That is exactly the trend I want to see. Because YCharts® has dividends paid as a negative number, I have to multiply it by -1 to calculate the difference. This chart shows me that Realty Income has more than enough cash to pay the dividend and that its increases in the dividend are at a rate slower than the rate at which it is growing the cash to pay for that dividend.

One thing is clear unlike Essex, Realty Income doesn’t have the cushion for things to go crazy wrong like Essex does. That is a two edged sword. On the one hand Realty Income's management has to do a better job in order for the company to grow enough to keep up past rates of dividend growth. This also means that Realty Income has less cushion to increase the dividend in the face of a bad quarter or two. On the other hand, investors are getting paid more to own Realty Income.

To run this dividend stress test for Realty Income, I assume that over the next 12 months, CFFO will be about 5% higher than the CFFO for 2017 (2017 was around 9% higher than 2016). I assume as well that over the following 4 years, the CFFO will grow 7.5%, also below what it has been growing over the last few years. I also assume that the number of shares outstanding grows about 20 million a year, which is in line with what has been done in the past. Given those numbers, I calculate that 60 months from now, Realty Income will still have enough CFFO to cover the projected dividend.

The dividend per share numbers come from my DDM calculator (isn't Excel® a wonderful thing). Because Realty has been able to increase its dividend around 5% a year of late, I want that to continue. This way my analysis shows how much CFFO has to grow to accommodate the dividend growing by 5%.

What does this have to say about the safety of the dividend? Well clearly the ability of Realty Income to continue to pay and raise the dividend is dependent on management being at least somewhat successful. With Essex, management can do crazy stupid things for a long time before it runs out of cash. Both companies can extend how long they will have cash to pay increasing dividends just by not issuing so many shares. Part of how Realty Income has grown is by using its comparatively high share prices to raise cash to buy properties. I fully expect that if there are fewer good deals, fewer shares will be issued.

I don’t think that it’s a big risk expecting that Realty Income will grow CFFO by around 7.5% a year given that they have grown it faster in the past and seem to be on track to grow it faster this year as well. Would I rather have Realty in a position where management could make lots of mistakes? Definitely. However, they have a long track record of performing so I am not worried that they can hit this fairly easy target.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel®-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see Realty Income has increased its dividend each year for 25 years. To calculate future dividends, I will estimate that over the next 12 months, O will pay out 12 times the current monthly rate of $0.22. For the dividend growth rate for the next 5 years, I will use 5%, which is a bit below what it has been growing the dividend lately.

Given the calculations above showing that it's very likely that Realty Income can generate the CFFO needed to support 5% dividend growth, I consider this a good number to use. Given the current yield, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 1% (as I did in my last article).

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $58.90. Because the stress test indicates that the company does have to improve its performance, I want an extra 5% discount to improve my margin of safety. That sets my buy price at anything below $56. With the current market price just below $55, it’s still not too late to buy O at a good price.

Ordinarily, I would have bought more shares of O since March, but O is my largest position and it hasn’t traded at enough of a discount to make adding more shares worth the risk. If I have cash available, I will buy more shares of O if it is below $50, but in order to sell something to get cash, I want a price below $48 or so. With Realty Income being almost 7% of my portfolio, that is the discount I want to take on more shares, not the price I think likely anytime soon.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward the ability of Realty Income to have the cash to pay a growing dividend is dependent on how fast the share count grows and how fast CFFO grows. In a few weeks, the Q2 number will be out and I want to see some solid growth in the CFFO number (Q1 was on the low side). I would also like to see some acquisitions that are accretive. I would also like to see growth in same-store rent of about 1%, same as Q1.

Conclusion

Realty Income bills itself as The Monthly Dividend Company®. That is a well-deserved name as the company has paid monthly dividends for decades and increases them every quarter. Part of that reliability is management's consistent performance. So while I’d be happier if Realty Income had the cash to continue to pay and raise the dividend even if the wheels came off, I don’t see it as a big risk that it must continue to perform at a rate that is below what it has been doing lately. At the current market price, dividend growth investors should see if more shares of Realty Income would fit in their portfolio because the current market price is quite attractive.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.