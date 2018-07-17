This Mega Merger Could Make You A Fortune: 5 Things Investors Need To Know

Only those looking to arbitrage ETP units into cheaper future ETE ones should buy it. And even then several risks remain for investors in either stock.

That includes a highly likely 2019 mega merger in which ETE buys ETP, transforming itself into a distribution growth powerhouse, but also badly hurting some ETP investors in the process.

Energy Transfer has made great strides in returning to strong growth, but there are important reasons why I consider ETE the superior long-term high-yield investment.

While most MLPs have started to recover, Energy Transfer Partners And Energy Transfer Equity have only recently started seeing success in their turnaround.

I've had several readers ask me about struggling MLP giants Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and its general partner Energy Transfer Equity (ETE). Specifically, which one, if either, is a better buy at today's low prices.

That's understandable given that the combination of a four year bear market in MLPs as well as Energy Transfer's numerous struggles over the years, have caused both high-yield stocks to vastly underperform the market. In fact, thanks to a stealth distribution cut (hidden by ETP's merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners) ETP has been one of the worst performing MLPs in America since the oil crash began in mid 2014. However that underperformance means it's trading at a depression era valuation (less than five times cash flow). Thus it might potentially make a great deep value investment.

So let's take a closer look at both Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity, to see why I consider ETE to be a better buy over the much higher yielding ETP, (for most investors). Specifically, we'll focus on five things all investors interested in either of these stocks need to know.

That includes the potentially painful ramifications of the inevitable buyout of ETP by ETE which is likely coming in 2019, and will make ETE into a potentially market crushing high-yield income growth stock. I'll also explain why the only reason to buy ETP today is as an arbitraged way to gain even cheaper ETE units after the merger closes (the strategy I intend to use next week).

1. Energy Transfer Turnaround Continues To Gain Steam

Energy Transfer Partners is the cornerstone of the Energy Transfer Empire, which is one of America's largest collection of midstream assets. These link together 90% of major shale oil & gas formations in the country. They serve numerous industries within the energy sector including: natural gas, oil, natural gas liquids or NGLs, and liquified natural gas or NGL exports.

Specifically ETP owns:

33,000 miles of pipelines;

11.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas gathering capacity;

15 billion cubic feet per day of gas transportation capacity;

3.8 million barrels per day of oil transportation capacity;

455,000 barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity;

7.9 billion gallons of fuel sales (Sunoco stake); and

40% stake in Lake Charles LNG export terminal which has an export capacity of 1.8 billion cubic feet per day.

The beauty of the midstream business is that most of the cash flow is under long-term, fix fee, and inflation adjusted contracts. This creates very little commodity sensitivity and is what allows midstream MLPs the stable cash flow needed to support generous and growing payouts. In the case of ETP 90% of its cash flow is fixed-fee contracts, with 80% of that under minimum volume commitments (take-or-pay contracts). Just 10% of cash flow is sensitivity to energy prices in any way.

However, while ETP's asset base is large, mostly wide moat, and cash rich, that's not to say the MLP hasn't faced numerous challenges. In fact in 2017 alone Energy Transfer faced a seemingly never ending string of issues.

ETP's year of turmoil started with the closing of the $20 billion all stock merger between ETP and Sunoco Logistics Partners, another MLP in the energy transfer empire. The deal was designed as a rescue operation made necessary by the ongoing effects of the worst oil crash in over 50 years (unit price crashed), combined with ETP's high debt levels limiting its ability to grow. Sunoco effectively ended up buying ETP but retained the more famous name. However the result was a 24% distribution cut for investors.

Then management faced numerous execution issues such as:

a court ordered construction halt on its $4.2 billion Rover pipeline following a pipeline break (on another part of the system).

legal challenges delaying its Dakota Access pipeline (now complete)

A court mandated halt to construction on $2.5 billion Mariner 2 NGL pipeline

The problem for management was that due to its high amounts of debt and essentially no retained DCF (coverage was under 1.0 for much of the year), ETP was relying on cash flow from these projects coming online to fund its other projects. Due to the delays the MLP attempted to set up a $5 billion asset sale with Blackstone (BX). That deal failed at the last minute forcing ETP to sell $1.6 billion in new units to ETE, at a cost of equity of about 20%. This was massively dilutive for investors and actually lowered its DCF/unit and put its payout at risk of another cut.

The end of the year saw more emergency deals cut to raise desperately needed growth capital including:

In October, ETP sold 32.44% of it $4.2 billion Rover Pipeline to Blackstone for $1.6 billion.

In November, it issued $1.5 billion in preferred stock (yield of 6.25% to 6.6%).

In January, ETP sold compression assets to USA Compression Partners in a $1.7 billion deal ($1.225 billion in cash).

Sold 17.3 million Sunoco LP (SUN) units back to that MLP for $540 million.

So far this year ETP has also been raising more capital, though far less destructively. This includes selling its contract compression business to USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) in April for $1.232 billion in cash, 19.2 million USAC common units, and 6.4 million USAC Class B units. That month it also sold $450 million in 7.4% yielding preferred units.

However, it now appears the worst is behind ETP. The MLP is confident that it's 18 months of deal making, asset sales, and painful equity issuances have given it all the funding it needs to execute on its long-term growth plans. Most importantly ETP now says it sees very little risk of having to issue new equity in 2018 and probably in 2019 as well. In other words, management is confident the MLP's turnaround is well underway.

ETP's turnaround is being driven by strong cash flow growth across nearly all of its segments:

NGLs: 18% growth

interstate transportation: 22% growth

Oil transportation: 148% growth

However the star of the show in Q1 2018 was the oil transportation business which saw adjusted EBITDA soar nearly 150%. That was thanks to finally bringing the long delayed Dakota Access pipeline serving North Dakota's Bakken shale online. This one pipeline accounted for 80% of the business segment's cash flow growth. The rest of the oil transportation growth came mostly from rising volumes from the booming Permian basin

Metric Q1 2018 Results Revenue Growth 20.1% Adjusted EBITDA Growth 30.2% Distributable Cash Flow Growth 29.4% Distribution Growth 5.6% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.15 Distribution Coverage Ratio (ex-IDR waivers) 1.10

The combination of rising volumes across its systems and new projects being put into service sent ETP's revenue and cash flow soaring. The most important metric to focus on is distributable cash flow or DCF. This is the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution.

Specifically what investors have been watching closely has been the ETP low distribution coverage ratio or DCR (DCF/distributions). In the MLP industry a DCR of 1.1 or higher is considered low risk and capable of sustaining future payout growth. Thanks to freezing its distribution growth in late 2017, ETP has been able to steadily increase its DCR from an unsafe sub 1 level, to 1.15. Now it's also critical to note that due to its immense challenges ETE, the MLP's sponsor, has been waiving incentive distribution right fees (a total of over $700 million).

(Source: Energy Transfer Partners Investor Presentation)

These are fees that it theoretically owes ETE and will have to resume paying on an accelerating basis. It should be noted that ETE has now extended its IDR waiver agreement with ETP to continue beyond 2019, though at a token amount (less than 10% of fees waived). Thus more important that the DCR is the adjusted DCR, which excludes these decreasing waivers. In Q1 2018 ETP's adjusted DCR increased to 1.1, up from a unsustainable 0.98 a year earlier.

This means that ETP's payout is now low risk by the standards of the industry. That should strengthen throughout the year. That's because post earnings the second phase of ETP's Rover Pipeline came into service. By the end of the year the Mariner East 2 pipeline and the Revolution System are expected to be fully operational and drive further strong cash flow growth. These additional projects are expected to boost ETP's cash flow a further 7%. And since it's no longer issuing new equity, this means that its DCF/unit should rise by about 5% more, resulting in a ex-IDR coverage ratio of about 1.13 to 1.15 by the end of the year. This doesn't leave much in terms of retained DCF to fund its growth backlog.

Fortunately Energy Transfer Partners' immediate growth funding needs are well covered by $3.3 billion in short-term liquidity (cash + remaining borrowing power on credit facilities). The MLP also continues to enjoy good access to low cost debt. For example on June 5th it sold $3 billion in long-term bonds at relatively attractive interest rates:

$500 million in 5 year bonds at 4.2%

$1 billion in 10 year bonds at 4.95%

$500 million in 20 year bonds at 5.8%

$1 billion in 30 year bonds at 6.0%

Now its true that 6% interest rates are now exactly cheap in today's still low rate environment. However keep in mind that ETP's cost of equity is a sky-high 22% meaning that these debt terms are far better than selling disastrously dilutive units.

And just as importantly, despite continuing to issue billions in debt, the MLP's leverage ratio (debt/Adjusted EBITDA) has been steadily falling over time as it brings projects online. The goal is to eventually lower the leverage ratio to a very safe 4.0 (by mid 2019). This much lower leverage should result in at least one but potentially two credit upgrades which will lower its future borrowing and refinancing costs.

What's more by 2019 Morningstar's Travis Miller expects ETP to once more resume growing its distribution. He believes a 10% increase is coming next year, though I personally think this might prove optimistic. That's because I foresee ETP wanting to retain more DCF, and thus potentially requiring a DCR of 1.2 or above to fund its growth without having to issue equity at its dangerously low prices.

So ETP's turnaround appears to be going well and its high-yield is looking increasingly low risk. But investors aren't just interested in ETP for the high-yield, but its long-term growth potential. And thanks to America's energy boom, that potential is indeed impressive.

2. Long-Term Growth Potential Is Strong

Between mid 2017 and mid 2019 ETP's anticipates putting $10 billion of growth projects into service. $4.5 billion of these are coming in 2018, which is the big reason that management is confident the current payout is secure.

In recent months the MLP added several more growth projects expanding its growth horizon to 2020. These include two major NGL projects designed to take advantage of the boom in natural gas liquids created by our nation's soaring natural gas production.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners investor presentation)

NGLs like pentane, butane, and propane, are produced along with natural gas (methane). They represent low cost feedstocks for the petrochemical industry which is currently investing $165 billion into expanding US petrochemical export capacity on the Gulf coast. That's to take advantage of America's cost advantage for things like ethylene and propylene, which are used in thousands of consumer and industrial applications such as plastics and pharmaceuticals. The current petrochemical export market is $104 billion per year and expected to grow at 4% annually for the foreseeable future. That's driven by massive demand growth from Europe and Asia, where petrochemicals are far more expensive.

Another large growth catalysts is the hyperprolific Permian basin.

(Source: Energy Information Administration)

The Permian basin, despite having produced 29 billion barrels of oil since 1921, is estimated by analyst firm McKinsey to still hold as much as 90 billion barrels of oil equivalents. Those figures are for recoverable deposits at today's prices and with today's technology. Continued improvements in fracking technology (like IOT and AI driven real time drilling analysis) might push the estimates higher in the future. In fact, leading Permian oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) thinks the Permian might actually hold 160 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalents. Mostly due to the massive Permian, analyst firm Rystad Energy now estimates that the "U.S. now holds more oil reserves than Saudi Arabia".

The Permian's production growth is so strong that within three months analysts expect the formation's pipeline capacity to be at 100%. This means that there is huge demand for new Permian takeaway capacity and ETP is helping to fill the gap with three major pipeline projects coming online soon.

These include pipelines that will allow Permian producer to link to oil export terminals in Houston, which is expected to help boost US oil exports from 1 million bpd in 2016 to 4 million bpd by 2022 according to the International Energy Agency or IEA. In other words, one of ETP's major growth catalysts is to support America becoming the second largest oil exporter in the world after Saudi Arabia.

ETP also owns a 40% stake in the Lake Charles LNG export terminal, which is its way of cashing in on the strong growth in American liquified natural gas to high demand markets such as Europe, China, and India.

(Source: Royal Dutch Shell investor presentation)

In other words, Energy Transfer has its fingers in every part of the fast growing US energy boom. According to the US Energy Information Administration or EIA that boom is expected to last at least to 2030 for oil, and 2050 for natural gas.

(Source: EIA)

As a result the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America or INGAA, estimates that over the next 17 years $791 billion in new midstream projects will need to be constructed to support this growth in: oil, gas, NGLs, LNG exports, and oil condensates.

(Source: INGAA)

This means that ETP has the growth winds at its back, and should have little trouble replenishing its growth backlog with plenty of profitable projects as the current ones are completed.

That bodes well for the future growth of ETP's DCF, and eventually, its distribution. However while I am certainly warming to ETP's steadily improving fundamentals, there is a major reason why I still like its general sponsor, Energy Transfer Equity, more.

3. Here's Why Energy Transfer Equity Is A Better Investment

Energy Transfer Equity is an MLP that serves as the sponsor for ETP and SUN. The MLP itself owns no physical assets other than 60% of the Lake Charles LNG export terminal. Rather it's role is to own the 2% general partnership stakes in its MLPs and their incentive distribution rights. This allows it to collect 50% of marginal cash flow from ETP and SUN and is why its DCF is growing so much faster than ETP's.

The MLP is 17% owned by founder, CEO and chairman Kelcy Warren, whose interests are far more aligned with ETE investors than ETP. Warren is the one who led the diversification efforts following the 2008 energy crash. Before then Energy Transfer was primarily focused on interstate natural gas. After the financial crisis it began investing in oil pipelines, and more recently NGL projects and LNG export capacity.

Warren takes a $1 annual salary and thus all his income comes from ETE's distributions. In other words, management's incentives are to preserve ETE's payout even if ETP's can't be.

Metric Q1 2018 Results Revenue Growth 23.0% DCF Growth 69.1% Distribution Growth 7.0% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.48

(Source: earnings release)

Fortunately, ETE's distribution coverage is far stronger than ETP's, nearly 1.5. This means that while the distribution remains frozen for now, it is much more likely to start growing again in 2019 than ETP's. More importantly there is very little risk of the current distribution being cut, even should a recession strike and energy prices collapse (worst case scenario).

However potentially the biggest reason to choose ETE over ETP right now is that management has all but confirmed that Energy Transfer Equity will eventually buyout ETP.

GP consolidations of their MLPs has become very popular in recent years with notable examples including:

ONEOK (OKE)

Williams Companies (WMB)

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

Other MLPs have bought out their GPs, or at the very least their IDRs (if their unit prices were high enough to allow an all stock deal). GP's buying out their MLPs are one way of simplifying the corporate structure and eliminating IDRs, which greatly reduces costs of capital and makes future growth more profitable. It also typically helps boost a midstream stock's valuations since IDR bearing MLPs typically trade at a discount. A higher unit/share price means lower costs of equity and also make it easier to grow over time.

For many months now rumors have been swirling that ETE and ETP would simplify their structure in some fashion. That's because in the Q4 2017 conference call CEO Kelcy Warren told analysts:

If we're allowed to accelerate a consolidation of ETE and ETP, we will do that. It's just fundamentally simple as in – Ross you know the numbers about as well as anybody in the industry. We just can't risk any kind of negative view by rating agencies and until we get our financial health improved and the family, we will not be doing any kind of consolidation. But as soon as we can, we will."

However this statement left two things in doubt. First, who would be buying whom, and when the deal would take place. Management is very clear that its top priority is maintaining an investment grade credit rating and so any deal would be contingent on ETP's leverage ratio coming down low enough to allow a merger to occur.

In the most recent quarterly conference call Warren shed even more light on the matter. He explained that ETE would have to buy ETP.

"As far as the simplification that you refer to, it would most certainly be a structure whereby ETE acquires ETP. There's – we've looked at every scenario possible to us. And we don't see any mathematical scenario that makes any sense other than that one."

The reason that ETE will have to buy ETP and not the other way around is purely due to the valuations of the two MLPs. ETP's unit price is now so low, (22% cost of equity) that there is no way it could afford to acquire ETE, even with a premium of zero. In fact to buy ETP with a zero price premium would require diluting ETP investors by 82%. And since buying ETP would add only modest amounts of DCF (from the 60% stake of Lake Charles) the MLP's DCF/unit would fall off a cliff. That would require a massive distribution cut which would cause the unit price to crash.

Not just would that hurt income investors in general, but Kelcy Warren's income would fall most of all. That is something that he has no intention of allowing to happen. What about ETP merely buying out its IDRs like many MLPs have done? Well the trouble is that the lowest price of such a buyout is usually about 15 times the annual IDR fees. For ETP that would amount to a cost of about $27 billion, which is actually much more expensive than buying ETE outright. It would require issuing 120% more units, and result in an even greater distribution cut.

On the other hand if ETE buys ETP, then it will be obtaining 100% of the MLP's cash flow. In addition because ETE's unit price is much stronger (cost of equity 9.6%) ETE can more easily buy ETP. In fact, if ETE bought ETP at a premium of zero (like Enbridge is doing with its MLPs) then it would boost its overall DCF by 182%. The unit count would rise by 122%, meaning that DCF/unit would actually rise by 50%. That would mean that ETP's DCR post merger DCR would rise to 2.21, the highest in the MLP industry by far.

This implies two important things for Energy Transfer's long-term investment thesis. First, ETE could afford to then adopt a self funding business model, meaning never have to issue equity again. This would free its growth prospects from the fickle stock market.

Second, because the deal would be so accretive, ETE could afford to pay a rich premium for ETP to help win investor support in approving the merger. Why would that be necessary? Because while ETE buying ETP is great for the long-term growth prospects of the MLP's distribution, it will badly hurt some ETP unitholders.

This is for three main reasons. First, since management confirmed that a merger would eventually take place (two quarters ago), the unit prices of these MLPs have largely moved in concert. Thus their respective valuations to each other (including their very different yields) are not likely to change much.

This means that ETE buying out ETP is likely to result in a substantial distribution cut, since ETP investors will be trading their higher yielding units for lower yielding ETE ones. How much of a payout cut are we talking about? Well that depends on the premium ETE pays. Recent GP buyouts of their MLPs have ranged from a premium of zero to as high as 20%.

ETE Buyout Premium ETP Effect Yield (On New ETE Units) Effective Distribution Cut 0% 8.7% 26% 10% 9.5% 20% 20% 10.4% 12%

(Source: Gurufocus)

The median premium for most GP buyouts has been about 10%. If that's the terms that ETP investors get, then they will be looking at about a 20% distribution cut on their lower yielding, but faster growing ETE units. In a worst case scenario ETP investors are facing an equivalent cut to what they faced after the Sunoco Logistics Parntners merger.

Next we have to remember that due to its unit price plunging in recent years, many ETP investors are badly underwater. Thus they would be bought out at a substantial capital loss, which would take a long time to recover.

And then there's the third reason that ETP investors might be outraged by a ETE buyout; taxes. Because MLP distributions are considered ROC you don't pay taxes on them right away. Rather they lower your cost basis, potentially to zero. You pay capital gains taxes on the units after you sell them. or after they get acquired in a taxable event which most GP buyouts of their MLPs are.

So not just might ETP investors be locking in huge capital gains losses, but if you've owned units for a long time then you might get a large tax bill too. And then there's depreciation recapture. MLPs pass on some of their depreciation to investors which accrues over time. You also pay taxes on this upon selling or a taxable event. Depreciation recapture on ETP's acquired units would only further hurt some already long suffering ETP investors.

Ok, so ETE is almost certain to eventually buy out ETP, and it's going to hurt a lot of ETP unitholders. But when is that likely to happen? Well management initially indicated that the key determination would be when the credit markets would allow it.

Remember that Energy Transfer's top priority is maintaining its credit rating. This mostly means that ETP's rating is the determining factor. Right now it's BBB-, the lowest level of investment grade. Back in early 2018 Warren indicated that late 2019 was the likely timing of a corporate consolidation.

But now by mid 2019 (possibly early 2019) management expects the leverage ratio to fall to 4.0 and result in at least one credit upgrade. That is likely to be the catalyst for a ETE buyout of ETP which means that we might now be just six to nine months away (two to three distributions worth) from ETP ceasing to exist. That's also the possible timeline for all the negative effects of a merger being triggered.

Ok, so if ETE buying ETP is going to hurt so badly is it a good idea for ETP investors to sell now? Unfortunately not. All of the negatives of a buyout will still happen if you sell now before a merger occurs. In fact the effects would be worse.

you would lock in (permanently) any capital gain losses

you would still face any tax liabilities you have accrued over the years

you would miss out on several quarters of generous and increasingly low risk distributions (100% payout cut)

Most painful of all, if you sell now and don't buy ETE with the proceeds, then you will never be able to recoup any capital gain losses. ETE units are likely to rise significantly over the coming years post merger, as the MLP continues to expand its assets and raise its distribution at a quick rate.

Now I do need to point out that there is one good reason to buy ETP. That's as a potential arbitrage play on ETE units. For example, if ETE ends up paying a 10% premium for ETP in 2019, then at current valuations Energy Transfer Equity would pay ETP investors 1.34 units for each ETP unit they owned. That would translate into a massive discount on ETE's current unit price and result in a yield on cost of 9.5%. It also equates to buying ETE units (post merger) for just 7.9 times cash flow, which is a stupendous deal. This is actually why I intend to buy a large position in ETP next week, but with the realization that the yield will eventually come down significantly when those units likely convert to ETE in 2019.

The bottom line is that while ETP is an increasingly attractive high-yield stock, it's living on borrowed time. And with ETE offering a much safer payout, with better long-term growth prospects, I recommend buying it over ETP unless you are using ETP as an arbitraged way to get even more undervalued ETE units.

4. Payout Profile: Energy Transfer Equity Gives You Better Growth Potential And Less Risk

MLP Yield Distribution Coverage Ratio Projected 10 Year Payout Growth 10 Year Potential Total Return Energy Transfer Partners 11.8% 1.10 3% to 7% 14.8% to 16.8% Energy Transfer Equity 7.1% 1.48 13.0+% 20.1+% S&P 500 1.8% 2.5 6.2% 4% to 8%

(Source: earnings release, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Yardeni Research, Multpl)

The most important component of any income investment is the payout profile which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth prospects.

While both ETE and ETP have mouth watering yields compared to the S&P 500, ETP's is far larger. This is why so many income investors are drawn to it. However distribution security is far more important than yield, since a payout that isn't safe, isn't worth owning.

Fortunately, ETP's ex-IDR waiver DCR is now in the low risk range, and rising steadily. This means that its distribution is at little short-term risk, at least on a purely fundamental basis. However, with a merger almost certain to happen in 2019 we can't forget that ETP's superior yield is going to be greatly reduced, since ETP owners will ultimately end up with ETE units.

The upside is that ETE's far superior coverage ratio, which will rise much higher post merger, means that ETE investors will end up with one of the lowest risk payouts in the industry. And if I'm correct in my assumption that ETE is going to transition to a self funding business model post merger, then in the future even a rock bottom unit price won't put the payout at risk.

Of course there's more to a safe distribution than just a good coverage ratio. The balance sheet is critically important, given the capital intensive and growth focused nature of this industry.

MLP Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Energy Transfer Partners 4.5 5.4 48% BBB- 4.20% Energy Transfer Equity 2.8 5.0 58% BB- NA Industry Average 4.4 4.5 53% NA NA

(Source: earnings release, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, CSImarketing, earnings releases)

This is where ETP has an edge over ETE. While its leverage ratio is higher (at the corporate level), it also enjoys an investment grade credit rating. One that allows it to still enjoy relatively low borrowing costs that makes accretive investment and cash flow growth possible. ETE will be acquiring that credit rating when it rolls up ETP. ETP's goal to to get its leverage ratio down to a very safe 4.0 over the long-term, which is likely to happen when the remainder of its growth projects come online. Again this is likely to occur in early to mid 2019, which is likely to trigger credit upgrades and the ETE buyout.

Finally, we can't forget that the biggest advantage ETE has over ETP, both pre and post merger, is superior payout growth potential. Assuming no merger happens, Energy Transfer Partners would likely be able to grow its distribution over the next decade at between 3% and 7% annually. That's because it would continue to be paying over 90% of its IDR fees, which would both raise its cost of capital and result in far slower growth than ETE is likely to enjoy (analyst consensus 13%).

Post merger however, ETE would benefit from an instant jump to a DCR of 2.2 or so, which is far higher than it needs to self fund its growth and maintain a very safe distribution. That is why ETE's payout growth potential would actually improve after buying ETP, which would likely allow it to generate about 20% total returns over the next decade.

In contrast the S&P 500 is expected to generate just 4% to 8% total returns, depending on which models you use. In other words, thanks to a highly attractive valuation ETE is likely to generate: generous, safe, and fast income growth in the coming years, as well as market crushing returns.

5. Valuation: Both Equally Undervalued

ETP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Despite a strong recent rally, Energy Transfer investors have still suffered underperformance relative to the market over the past year. That's not surprising given the entire industry remains mired in a bear market. However, it also means that value focused high-yield investors still have a chance to scoop up deeply undervalued units.

Now it needs to be said that there are dozens of ways to value a stock, and none is 100% objectively correct. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, which is why I use a multiple metric valuation model to maximize my chances of obtaining a high margin of safety and better returns over time.

The first step is the total return potential from the payout profile. This is based on the Gordon Dividend Growth model which states that over the long-term total returns approximate yield + payout growth. The model assumes:

that you are starting from approximately fair value

that distributions will track with cash flow growth (stable coverage ratio)

and that valuation multiples are mean reverting.

In other words, the valuation is not likely to change over time, and so the unit price will rise at approximately the same rate as the distribution. Thus your total return is a function of starting yield and long-term payout growth.

In reality if the starting multiple is low enough then mean reversion will cause multiple expansion that will juice total returns even more. But to err on the side of conservatism, I'm assuming that Energy Transfer's current valuation won't change. Even using this overly cautious assumption both ETP and ETE are likely to generate market crushing returns over time. I normally only recommend stocks that can at least match the market (otherwise why own individual stocks at all). For my own dividend growth retirement portfolio, I require at least a double digit total return potential. On both counts both ETP and ETE pass with flying colors.

Speaking of valuation multiples, that's the next thing I look at. Specifically the price/DCF, which is the industry's equivalent of a PE ratio. This allows us to estimate what growth rate is baked into a stock, and thus how likely the multiple is to expand in the future (if management beats the hurdle rate).

MLP P/Forward DCF Implied DCF/Unit Growth Rate Yield 12 Year Median Yield Implied Discount To Fair Value Energy Transfer Partners 4.6 -2.0% 11.8% 7.9% 49% Energy Transfer Equity 10.6 1.1% 7.1% 5.9% 20%

(Source: earnings release, Gurufocus, Benjamin Graham)

The average MLP's price/DCF is currently about 12. Both ETP and ETE have much lower price to cash flows but ETP's valuation is truly at a depression era level. ETP's valuation is now so low that its units are pricing in negative 2% DCF/unit growth over the next decade. Given its large growth backlog and strong demand for new midstream infrastructure that's coming, I consider this scenario to be highly unlikely.

Meanwhile ETE is trading at a slightly less ridiculous multiple that implies just 1% DCF/unit growth over the next 10 years. Again, management is almost certainly going to beat that, meaning the multiple is going to expand and send the unit price up faster than long-term distribution growth.

Next I compare the yield to its historical yield, both the 5 year average and long-term median value. This is for two reasons. First, as an income investor, this is the most pertinent valuation metric to my portfolio strategy. Second, yields tend to mean revert over time, meaning fluctuate around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Using two separate time frames allows you to make sure that some industry wide event doesn't skew the historical norm and distort your sense of valuation.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

ETP's five year average yield is 11.9% (due to MLP bear market). So that implies units are actually 2% overvalued right now. However, comparing ETP's yield to its 12 year median yield, the stock appears 49% undervalued.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Compared to its five year average yield ETE appears about 20% undervalued. Compared to its 12 year median yield it also looks 20% undervalued.

Next I consider a three stage, long-term discounted cash flow or DCF, such as provided by Morningstar. The DCF is theoretically the gold standard of valuation methods, because it estimates fair value based on the net present value of all future cash flow (the objective definition of stock value). However it can't actually be used in isolation. That's because it's a complicated model with numerous assumptions baked in. These include smoothed out growth rates over three time periods, as well as a discount rate (your target return) that is different for every investor.

The reason I still use it is because as one valuation metric among many, it can prove useful. Especially if you're using Morningstar's highly conservative, 100% purely fundamental approach. Morningstar analysts are typically more conservative than either management or other analysts. Thus their DCF fair values are usually far lower, and mean that the actual margin of safety of a stock is at least as large as they show but usually higher.

MLP Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Energy Transfer Partners $22 13% Energy Transfer Equity $22 22%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar estimates that ETP and ETE are 13%, and 22% undervalued respectively.

Putting together all four valuation methods I estimate that ETP and ETE have fair values of about $24 and $22, respectively. This means that each is about 20% undervalued right now.

MLP My Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Energy Transfer Partners $24 20% Energy Transfer Equity $22 21%

(Source: Gurufocus, earnings release, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar)

That's not a firesale price (25+% undervalued), but it's close. Now granted neither stock is a Grade A blue chip, for which I am happy recommending purchasing at fair value or better. However a 20% margin of safety for an MLPs with decent and fast improving fundamentals and a long growth runway is high enough for me to recommend buying ETE at this time.

The only people who should buy ETP are those who are attempting to use it as a proxy for acquiring discounted ETE units (discount created by whatever premium ETE pays). In other words, buying ETP today means you have an understanding (and acceptance) of a future income cut when the merger happens.

As it stands I can only recommend ETE at the current price for most income investors, assuming you are comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

First we need to be very clear about the fact that Energy Transfer Equity, though the general partner to two MLPs, is itself an MLP. This means that both ETP and ETE issue a K-1, which comes with increased tax prep complexity each April.

It also means that the same warnings apply about owning either in an IRA, ROTH IRA, or 401K. Specifically that some MLPs (not most) generate unrelated business taxable income or UBTI. If your total portfolio UBTI is $1000 or more in any given year then you must report it and pay taxes on it.

What about risks to owning ETE or ETP? Well there are three major ones to keep in mind. For one thing all MLPs face major execution risk. As we've seen with ETP over the past few years, pipeline projects can face costly delays, both due to accidents, or more often, legal challenges.

While Energy Transfer has generally done a good job of eventually bringing projects online (they almost never have to cancel them entirely) delays can result in major funding issues. Remember that it was ETP's delays on three critical projects that forced it to eventually sell highly dilutive equity as well as valuable assets (stakes in its projects) to fulfill its capital funding needs.

Now with US steel tariffs in effect steel prices have soared 50% in the past year. Steel prices, especially for tubular steel (77% imported, mostly from South Korea) make up about 20% of the cost of a project. Analysts estimate that as long as US steel tariffs remain in effect the average cost of a project will increase by about 3% to 5%. For most MLPs this is merely a nuisance. For ETP and its remaining $5+ billion backlog, that $150 million to $250 million in extra cost could be far more painful. That's because ETP is racing to increase its DCR, retain more cash flow, and deleverage. Thus an extra quarter billion in funding costs could potentially set its growth plans back by several months or even a quarter or two.

Next we have to consider the quality of the management team. Kelcy Warren is far from a world class CEO. For example his June 2015 decision to try to buy Williams Companies for $48 billion ended up a slow motion trainwreck. Due to the ETE's unit price plunging during the oil crash that deal ended up being cancelled, and then Williams sued ETE to make good on its obligations to buy it. Ultimately it wasn't until December of 2017 until the case was finally settled, with ETE being allowed to walk away from the deal but its investors having nothing to show for almost 27 months of drama and uncertainty.

What's worse during Williams merger circus Warren orchestrated a $1 billion preferred unit offering that he ended up owning 57% of. These units would have guaranteed that in a worst case scenario, where ETE was forced to cut or suspend its payout, he would still get paid handsomely out of the MLP's DCF.

In other words, Kelcy Warren, while in general good at building midstream empires, has shown himself at times to be a potentially untrustworthy CEO. While his 17% stake in ETE means that it's certainly in his best interest to maintain and grow the regular payout, his preferred units mean that he can still make out like a bandit if the wheels fall off.

I'm personally willing to trust Warren enough to own ETE and ETP myself (as a arbitrage way to get even cheaper ETE units in the future). But it's understandable if others would prefer to stick with only world class management such as found at my favorite 3 MLP blue chips.

And finally, we can't forget that the core component of any midstream stock's investment thesis is the US energy boom. However, this is mostly built around long-term forecasts provided by: agencies, analysts, and energy companies. Long-term energy demand models are far from perfect, as they include hundreds of variables that must be guesstimated.

For example, on July 16th, analyst firm McKinsey released its latest long-term global energy forecast. It revealed that the energy analyst now expects global oil demand to peak in 2036. That's far quicker than most models forecast, but it's also six years later than last year's projection of a global peak in 2030. This just goes to show the kind of wide error bars built into these long-term models. This means that consensus predictions can end up being not just wrong, but change quickly over time.

Energy Transfer is focusing very heavily on oil, which means that it would be hurt worse than most MLPs, such as those that are focusing on gas and or NGLs. Gas and NGL demand is almost certainly likely to grow longer than oil, due to its industrial uses, including as a base load power source for electric cars.

(Source: Exxon Mobil investor presentation)

Fortunately ETE has significant NGL exposure that is increasing over time. Thus it's unlikely to face a major DCF cliff, even if global oil demand ends up peaking within the next 15 to 20 years. But the point is that the demand for midstream infrastructure, while certainly much greater than today, is ultimately an educated guesstimate. Which could mean the industry's growth runway is shorter than investors currently expect.

Bottom Line: With Merger Coming ETE Is The Better Buy Today For Most Investors

Energy Transfer Investors have been suffering for many years, thanks to numerous challenges in execution, and Kelcy Warren's badly misguided attempts to buy Williams Companies.

However, now Energy Transfer Partners' turnaround appears to be firmly on track. It's distribution coverage ratio, even ex-IDR waivers, is firmly in the low risk zone and is set to continue increasing steadily over the next 18 months. And thanks to the mega growth catalysts all midstream MLPs are likely to enjoy, the MLP's potential distribution growth in the future would likely be impressive.

However, in reality ETP is living on borrowed time. With an ETE buyout highly likely sometime in 2019, investors are facing a bevy of potential negative merger effects. These include: locking in capital losses, a potentially big tax bill, and worst of all a distribution cut of perhaps as high as 26%.

In contrast, ETE investors would benefit immensely from the highly accretive nature of such a merger, and likely face double digit payout growth for the foreseeable future (starting in 2019). And with both stock's trading at roughly an equal discount to fair value, I have no hesitation in recommending ETE as the superior choice for most new investors. The only exception is for those looking to acquire ETP now as an arbitrage play to lock in cheaper ETE units in the future. Such investors need to consider ETP's higher yield to be a temporary cherry on top of an otherwise attractive investment in ETE.

What about those who already own ETP? Well unfortunately selling now ahead of a merger won't spare you the negative effects. You would still be: locking in any capital losses, lose the high income ETP generates, and you would be on the hook for any tax liabilities you've accrued over the years. Thus my recommendation is for current owners of ETP to hold on and enjoy their last few quarters of sky-high payouts.

